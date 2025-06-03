National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Mock Draft: VJ Edgecombe moves into top 3, Cedric Coward makes big leap Updated Jun. 3, 2025 6:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers gear up to meet in the NBA Finals later this week, those two teams are as much of a testament as any that building through the draft, smart transactions and front-office execution cannot be overstated in importance.

The Thunder represent what a draft night can do for an organization. Look back at 2022, when Sam Presti selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and then used the 12th pick, which was acquired from the Clippers back in the 2019 Paul George/Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blockbuster move, to get Jalen Williams out of Santa Clara. Fast-forward to 2025, and Williams, Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander have combined to form an organic big three of their own.

The best part about this draft? There are several transformational players in this class with the upside to be 15-year All-Stars in the league. That was not the case last year, and even in 2023, after Victor Wembanyama, there were more questions than answers on the talent side.

There are still questions about what teams will do in this year's draft as the majority of the first round will be made up of college one-and-done players. That adds intrigue and buzz because of how many times fans have seen them in action over the course of the last year.

Here’s how I see things going down in my latest NBA Mock Draft:

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball against Houston in the first half during the Final Four round of the men's NCAA Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

I got to sit courtside to call Flagg’s games at Peach Jam in 2023. He was the best defensive player at the high school level that I’ve ever seen in my 15 years of watching high school and college basketball.

He’s such a unique prospect. A kid from Maine who was discovered in the fourth grade by a random parent. A junior-high student who was in the back of a car chowing on pizza for a two-hour ride to AAU practice. A fearless competitor who, in an era driven by social media, could care less about it. He lets his game do the talking. Dallas, don’t trade out. Take this kid. He’s generational.

Odds to be No. 1 pick: -100,000

Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights drives to the basket against Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

If I were the Spurs, I would take a strong trade offer in this position, but if they end up with the 6-foot-6 bucket-getting guard out of Rutgers, I would not mind that one bit either. I know there are questions about Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox and how much this all fits, but depth has been a theme in these NBA playoffs and Harper is in a class of his own at No. 2 for best overall talent.

Odds to be No. 2 pick: -4000

VJ Edgecombe #7 of the Baylor Bears celebrates at the end of the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against Mississippi State. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

First and foremost, you have to think Daryl Morey is doing all he can to get a team baited into a trade to take Ace Bailey out of Rutgers at No. 3. Philadelphia is ready to win now with money locked up with Paul George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. That said, Edgecombe is a tough guard who averaged 15 PPG, six RPG and three APG in the Big 12 and was a capable defender. Yes, he’s a bit undersized, but he plays the game the right way and would help Philadelphia now.

Odds to be No. 3 pick: +130

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights controls the ball during the first half of the game against Michigan. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I don’t see Bailey going past fourth in the draft because any way you slice it, his 6-10 frame coupled with guard skills makes him one of the most unique one-and-done prospects we’ve seen. His offensive prowess is special when he’s cooking from the perimeter, but shot selection is a real issue at times. He also has some maturing to do defensively. But, to average 18-and-7 on 46% shooting in the Big Ten as a freshman when you’re the focal point of any defense speaks to his skillset.

Odds to be No. 4 pick: +180

Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears (0) goes in for a shot around Georgia forward Dylan James during an opening-round game of the SEC Tournament. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 18-year-old skipped his senior year of high school, stepped foot into Norman and helped the Sooners get to the NCAA Tournament after averaging 17/4/4 per game. Utah needs help, and while Fears had some shooting and turnover concerns in his lone year of college, the amount of great things he did and a willingness to defend with close to two steals per game are cause for me to say he’d be a terrific pick at No. 5.

Odds to be the No. 5 pick: +500

Tre Johnson #20 of the Texas Longhorns attempts a layup against the Xavier defense during the first half in the First Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Washington has so many organizational questions to ponder between expiring contracts and what exactly they think of Jordan Poole following his breakout year. But this team was still 29th in the NBA in shooting. They lack offensive firepower, playmaking and shooting. Johnson averaged 20 points per game in the SEC while shooting 40% from downtown. He or Fears should be who the Wizards target.

Kon Knueppel #7 of the Duke Blue Devils dribbles the ball against Arizona during the second half of a game during the Sweet 16 round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Pelicans had their worst season in the win column since 2011-12, with Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson never stepping foot on the floor together due to injuries. That said, New Orleans has a number of players under contract, and it feels like a team looking for plug-and-play options to aid their approach to win now. Knueppel’s shotmaking, feel for the game and toughness all jump off the screen.

Egor Demin #3 of the Brigham Young Cougars attempts a 3-point basket against Wisconsin during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Nets hold four of the top 27 picks in this draft. They’ll aim to start the night with a lead playmaker on the perimeter, unless they feel really strongly about Frenchman Noa Essengue or Duke’s Khaman Maluach. Look for them to take Demin here, a 6-9 guard who uses his size and skill to be one of the best creators and passers in this draft class. Denim’s shooting is of concern, but there’s reason to believe that it can be developed, and the ball is on a string for him in pick-and-roll situations.

Khaman Maluach #9 of the Duke Blue Devils blocks the ball during the first half in the Final Four Game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Raptors need to boost their frontcourt beyond Jakob Poeltl and there are a lot of signs that point to Maluach, who is 7-2 with a 7-6 wingspan, being just the man for the job if he’s available at pick No. 9. Maluach is a phenomenal rim protector who is unafraid of physicality and possesses athleticism that oozes potential. While his offensive skillset needs to continue to grow, his mobility is a big strength, and it felt like he grew leaps and bounds in that column in his lone year at Duke.

Cedric Coward #0 of the Eastern Washington Eagles attempts to block a shot in the second half against Northern Arizona. (Photo by Tommy Martino/University of Montana/Getty Images)

The biggest riser in the 2025 draft class was originally slated to transfer to Duke, but the returns from his draft workouts were so strong that the 21-year-old has emerged as a lottery candidate and, in this case, a top-10 pick. Houston needs more perimeter offense. Coward averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game this past year while shooting 56% from the floor and 40% from 3-point territory. His 6-6 frame gives him the ability to be a solid two-way player and somebody who can help a team win now. That fits the Rockets, who were the 2-seed in the West but got exposed on offense in the series loss to the Warriors.

11. Portland Trail Blazers: Carter Bryant, Arizona

12. Chicago Bulls: Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

13. Atlanta Hawks: Jase Richardson, Michigan State

14. San Antonio Spurs: Derik Queen, Maryland

15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

16. Orlando Magic: Liam McNeeley, UConn

17. Minnesota Timberwolves: Nique Clifford, Colorado State

18. Washington Wizards: Noa Essengue, Ratiopharm Ulm (Israel)

19. Brooklyn Nets: Nolan Traore, San Quentin

20. Miami Heat: Thomas Sorber, Georgetown

21. Utah Jazz: Danny Wolf, Michigan

22. Atlanta Hawks: Will Riley, Illinois

23. Indiana Pacers: Asa Newell, Georgia

24. Oklahoma City Thunder: Ben Saraf, Ratiopharm Ulm (Israel)

25. Orlando Magic: Adou Thiero, Arkansas

26. Brooklyn Nets: Walter Clayton, Florida

27. Brooklyn Nets: Hugo Gonzalez, Real Madrid

28. Boston Celtics: Joan Beringer, Cedevita Olimpija

29. Phoenix Suns: Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joe’s

30. Los Angeles Clippers: Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

