Major League Baseball World Series 2021: Top plays from Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves Game 5 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A World Series title could be claimed Sunday.

Although the Houston Astros won the first game of this best-of-seven series, it has been all about the Atlanta Braves since then.

The Braves kept the momentum going in Game 4, as they rallied from an early deficit and held on from there to win 3-2 and take a 3-1 lead in this Fall Classic. Unbeaten at Truist Park so far this postseason, the Braves could seal the deal with one more win Sunday night at home.

However, if the Astros can turn the tide, they would force a return to Minute Maid Park for at least one more contest.

Here are the best plays from Game 5 of the 2021 World Series.

Double delight

A one-out walk didn't come back to bite Braves starting pitcher Tucker Davidson, who got the call for Atlanta's "bullpen game."

With Michael Brantley on first, Davidson coaxed a double play out of Carlos Correa to put an end to the top half of the first inning.

Ain't that grand?

The hosts snagged an early lead in the bottom of the first, with a grand slam off the bat of Adam Duvall.

Duvall connected on the first pitch he saw from Astros starter Framber Valdez, sending a 95 mph sinker into right field and driving in Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Eddie Rosario and, of course, himself.

The fans inside and around Truist Park went bananas in response.

Fighting back

The Astros didn't hang their heads after taking the first-inning lump, answering back in the top of the second.

Following a one-out single from Yuli Gurriel and a walk from Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman slapped a double to bring Gurriel home and put the Astros on the board.

Catcher Martin Maldonado followed with a sacrifice fly to deep center field, allowing Tucker to tag up from third and cut Atlanta's lead to 4-2 before Davidson ended the inning with a strikeout of Valdez.

Continuing the rally

In the third, the Astros continued their response. Jose Altuve reached on an error by Dansby Swanson before Brantley walked. Then Correa doubled to bring in Houston's third run.

Two batters later, a Gurriel groundout made it a tie game.

Not so fast

It was a tie game for just a matter of minutes, as Freddie Freeman hit his longest home run of the season to put his team back on top in leading off the bottom of the third.

Power surge

In the top of the fifth, the Astros got back to their run-scoring ways. After the bases were loaded with singles by Correa and Gurriel and an intentional walk to Bregman, Maldonado came through with a two-out, bases-loaded walk to tie the game.

Then Marwin Gonzalez singled to score Gurriel and Bregman, making it 7-5 in favor of the visitors.

Check back for more top plays from Game 5!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.