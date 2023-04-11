White Sox SS Tim Anderson on 10-day IL with knee sprain
The White Sox have announced that shortstop Tim Anderson is headed to the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and is expected to miss two-to-four weeks.
Anderson left Chicago's game in Minnesota on Monday with left knee soreness after being involved in a minor collision at third base.
Anderson went to cover third base trying to complete a double play in the fourth inning. Michael Taylor's ground ball was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Second baseman Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson, trying to get Twins runner Matt Wallner.
Wallner slid into Anderson's legs as he went into the base.
"He felt a little bit of pain when it happened and he felt like he could play through it, and then it just stiffened up a little bit," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said.
Anderson was down for several minutes before getting up and staying in the game. He was replaced the next inning by Romy González.
The two-time All-Star is hitting .298 in 11 games so far this season.
Grifol also told reporters that third baseman Yoán Moncada, who was out of the lineup Monday, is dealing with a back issue similar to the one he experienced during spring training. Grifol said the team is being cautious with both players and called Moncada day to day.
"Ten games in, we’re going to err on the side of caution," Grifol said. "We need those guys for the long run."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Gleyber Torres, Yankees earning immediate dividends for their patience
- Ronald Acuña Jr. looks all the way back, which could make Braves the class of the NL
- Kris Bryant is healthy again. Can he regain his All-Star form in Colorado?
- What we learned in MLB this week: The stolen base is back
- Why some MLB pitchers want time added to the pitch clock — and why it should stay as is
- MLB power rankings: Braves, Yankees, Mets dominate opening weekend
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picks
- Sharp: The success rate of first-round QBs makes Lamar Jackson's case for him
- Iowa's Caitlin Clark: LSU's Angel Reese 'should never be criticized' for gesture
- MLB power rankings: Rays for real? Time for concern with Cardinals, Phillies?Mike Trout, Pete Alonso headline Ben Verlander's MLB team of the weekGleyber Torres, Yankees earning immediate dividends for their patience
- Patrick Mahomes reacts to Travis Kelce botching first pitch at Guardians gameRed Sox slugger Adam Duvall going on IL with fractured wristPirates' Oneil Cruz fractures left ankle vs. White Sox, out indefinitely
- Rays extend season-opening win streak to 10 by beating Red Sox 1-0Why some MLB pitchers want time added to the pitch clock — and why it should stay as isThe not so glamorous life of the Minor League Baseball player
- MLB power rankings: Rays for real? Time for concern with Cardinals, Phillies?Mike Trout, Pete Alonso headline Ben Verlander's MLB team of the weekGleyber Torres, Yankees earning immediate dividends for their patience
- Patrick Mahomes reacts to Travis Kelce botching first pitch at Guardians gameRed Sox slugger Adam Duvall going on IL with fractured wristPirates' Oneil Cruz fractures left ankle vs. White Sox, out indefinitely
- Rays extend season-opening win streak to 10 by beating Red Sox 1-0Why some MLB pitchers want time added to the pitch clock — and why it should stay as isThe not so glamorous life of the Minor League Baseball player