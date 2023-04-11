Major League Baseball
White Sox SS Tim Anderson on 10-day IL with knee sprain
Major League Baseball

White Sox SS Tim Anderson on 10-day IL with knee sprain

Published Apr. 11, 2023 4:03 p.m. ET

The White Sox have announced that shortstop Tim Anderson is headed to the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and is expected to miss two-to-four weeks. 

Anderson left Chicago's game in Minnesota on Monday with left knee soreness after being involved in a minor collision at third base.

Anderson went to cover third base trying to complete a double play in the fourth inning. Michael Taylor's ground ball was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Second baseman Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson, trying to get Twins runner Matt Wallner.

Wallner slid into Anderson's legs as he went into the base.

"He felt a little bit of pain when it happened and he felt like he could play through it, and then it just stiffened up a little bit," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said.

Anderson was down for several minutes before getting up and staying in the game. He was replaced the next inning by Romy González

The two-time All-Star is hitting .298 in 11 games so far this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grifol also told reporters that third baseman Yoán Moncada, who was out of the lineup Monday, is dealing with a back issue similar to the one he experienced during spring training. Grifol said the team is being cautious with both players and called Moncada day to day.

"Ten games in, we’re going to err on the side of caution," Grifol said. "We need those guys for the long run."

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Chicago White Sox
Major League Baseball
Tim Anderson
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
American League American League
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: CONCACAF Gold Cup adds first-time sites Cincinnati, St. Louis, San Diego
CONCACAF Gold Cup adds first-time sites Cincinnati, St. Louis, San Diego
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes