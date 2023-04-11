Major League Baseball White Sox SS Tim Anderson on 10-day IL with knee sprain Published Apr. 11, 2023 4:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The White Sox have announced that shortstop Tim Anderson is headed to the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee and is expected to miss two-to-four weeks.

Anderson left Chicago's game in Minnesota on Monday with left knee soreness after being involved in a minor collision at third base.

Anderson went to cover third base trying to complete a double play in the fourth inning. Michael Taylor's ground ball was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Second baseman Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson, trying to get Twins runner Matt Wallner.

Wallner slid into Anderson's legs as he went into the base.

"He felt a little bit of pain when it happened and he felt like he could play through it, and then it just stiffened up a little bit," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said.

Anderson was down for several minutes before getting up and staying in the game. He was replaced the next inning by Romy González.

The two-time All-Star is hitting .298 in 11 games so far this season.

Grifol also told reporters that third baseman Yoán Moncada, who was out of the lineup Monday, is dealing with a back issue similar to the one he experienced during spring training. Grifol said the team is being cautious with both players and called Moncada day to day.

"Ten games in, we’re going to err on the side of caution," Grifol said. "We need those guys for the long run."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

