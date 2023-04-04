Women's College Basketball Iowa's Caitlin Clark: LSU's Angel Reese 'should never be criticized' for gesture Updated Apr. 4, 2023 7:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Iowa standout Caitlin Clark said there is no reason for LSU's Angel Reese to be criticized on social media for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Clark during the women's NCAA championship game Sunday.

"I don't think Angel should be criticized at all. No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I'm just one that competes — and she competed," Clark said Tuesday on ESPN. "I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talk in the entire tournament. It's not just me and Angel."

[LSU's Angel Reese defends gestures toward Iowa's Caitlin Clark; social media reacts]

Reese, who was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, waved her hand in front of her face as if to say "you can't see me" while staring down Clark in the final moments of LSU’s 102-85 victory on Sunday, then pointed toward a finger as if to indicate a championship ring was coming. Clark herself did the John Cena-esque hand-waving gesture during her team's win over Louisville in the Elite Eight and received a shout-out from Cena himself because of it.

Angel Reese celebrates LSU's first title Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the criticism of Angel Reese's celebration.

Social media was divided on Reese's gesture, with some saying it was just part of the game and others saying Reese lacked grace in victory. Many have also accused Reese's critics of being racially motivated and holding Reese to a different standard than Clark despite the similarities of both women's gestures.

Reese, who also made what appeared to be a "you’re too small" gesture several times after scoring in a 79-72 semifinal victory over Virginia Tech, was unapologetic Sunday night.

"All year, I was critiqued about who I was," said Reese, who is Black; Clark is white. "I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Reese has continued to defend her actions in the days since, both on her Twitter account and on an appearance Tuesday on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast with former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

"Anything I do, it goes viral — every single time, positive or negative," Reese said. "When (Clark) did it, everybody was so happy. When I did it, it was an issue just because of what I look like. … They lost, and we won, and we celebrate how we want to celebrate."

[‘A JOKE’: Angel Reese on Jill Biden’s idea to bring Iowa to White House]

Reese also accused Clark and Iowa of "disrespecting" her LSU teammate Alexis Morris as well as the South Carolina team who the Hawkeyes faced in the Final Four. Clark went viral for choosing not to close out on defense against a Gamecocks player who was open on the 3-point line during Iowa's victory in the semifinal, waving her hand instead.

"I don't take disrespect lightly," Reese said.

Clark was asked on ESPN whether there was a difference in how people think women's players should act compared with men's.

"I think men have always had trash talk. ... and I think more and more people, as they turn on the game, they’re appreciating it for what it is," Clark said. "I’m just lucky enough that I get to play this game and have emotion and wear it on my sleeves — and so does everybody else. So, that should never be torn down, that should never be criticized because I believe that’s what makes this game so fun."

Clark was the first to post consecutive 40-point games in an NCAA Tournament. She also said on ESPN that LSU deserves the title — "they played so well" — and that she is a "big fan" of Reese.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Iowa Hawkeyes LSU Lady Tigers South Carolina Gamecocks

share