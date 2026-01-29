UConn-Tennessee: A Brief History of the Epic Rivalry Before Sunday's Showdown

Tennessee vs. Connecticut isn’t just a classic rivalry in women’s college basketball. For years, it was the rivalry, two titans clashing at least once a season despite not sharing a conference, the main powers of the sport going at it annually outside of March Madness, and, if we were lucky, within it as well.

In 27 all-time meetings, UConn leads the series, 17-10. The two teams face off just once per year in the regular season, first from 1995 through 2007 and then again since 2020. The Huskies and Volunteers have also clashed in the NCAA women's tournament again and again, including in four national championship games — this isn't just a major rivalry between old foes, but one that women's college basketball itself has at times found itself in orbit around.

Now, the two meet up with No. 15 Tennessee — upset by Mississippi State on Thursday — heading to Connecticut to face an undefeated No. 1 UConn team coming off a 97-39 win over Xavier.

Brief History of the UConn-Tennessee Basketball Rivalry

The storied rivalry began more than three decades ago, and almost accidentally. Back in 1995, the Lady Volunteers were, as they are now, an SEC power, a three-time NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament champion before they ever faced the Huskies. Tennessee’s success in women’s basketball predated its relationship with the NCAA, even: the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women ran a spring tournament from 1972 through 1982, ceding the territory to the NCAA — which already organized men’s sports — after that final tourney rather than having two separate champions for Division I women’s basketball.

Tennessee, coached by Hall of Famer Pat Summitt starting in 1974, would lose two AIAW championship games, reach the Final Four on four occasions in five years, and make it to the tournament itself every season from 1977 through 1981, then switch to the NCAA for the ‘82 tourney, where the Vols would reach the Final Four once more. Tennessee would then win three NCAA women’s championships — in ‘87, ‘89 and ‘91 — to establish itself as the women’s basketball program.

UConn did not have the same pedigree at this point. Geno Auriemma, previously an assistant coach at Virginia and a high school coach at Bishop McDevitt in Pennsylvania, took over as Connecticut’s coach in 1985. The Huskies had a single winning season in their history at this point, but Auriemma quickly molded them into something new: a 12-15 record in that inaugural campaign remains the only losing season on his record.

The first-ever conference championship and March Madness appearance came for UConn in Auriemma’s second season, and before the 1994-1995 season the Huskies would win three Big East championships total, make it to six-straight NCAA women’s tournaments and reach the Elite Eight and Final Four, as well. There was a consistency building here, even if it had not resulted in a national championship yet.

Tennessee vs. UConn: A New Tradition

As Auriemma detailed in his 2006 memoir, "Geno: In Pursuit of Perfection," the rise of UConn meant moments in the national spotlight for a sport that did not have as many opportunities for that as it does in the present.

And on Martin Luther King Day in 1995, broadcast partner ESPN owed the Big East one such game. Given Connecticut’s standing, the Huskies were a given for the Big East team to showcase, but "for whatever reason" agreements could not be reached with teams like defending champion North Carolina, Auriemma’s old haunt Virginia and others. Auriemma then suggested calling Summitt, and a new tradition was born.

The Huskies featured a loaded roster including four future WNBA players in Nykesha Sales, Women’s Basketball Hall of Famers Kara Wolters and Jennifer Rizzotti, and Naismith Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo. Tennessee, meanwhile, had its own four future WNBA players in Tiffany Woosley, Michelle Marciniak, starting center for the 2000 WNBA champion Houston Comets Tiffani Johnson and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Nikki McCray.

UConn would win this first meeting at home, 77-66, and take over the No. 1 spot from Tennessee in the process, fully announcing its arrival as a legitimate contender. The two would play a rematch in the tourney, which the Huskies would also win to earn their first-ever national championship. Tennessee got its revenge in March ‘96, defeating the Huskies in the Final Four and eventually winning the national championship against Georgia — its first of three-straight titles to give the Lady Volts and Summitt six total.

Connecticut and Tennessee remained the major powers in women’s college basketball from that first meeting and for years into the future, and played each other at least in the regular season every year until 2007-2008. The pendulum would swing back in the Huskies’ direction beginning in 2000, as they won the national tournament that year, and then in 2002, 2003 and 2004 as well — UConn actually defeated the Lady Vols for the national championship in 2000, 2003 and 2004.

Tennessee would then win again in 2007 — the final year the two matched up in the regular season — and just missed taking on UConn as part of March Madness in 2008, thanks to the Huskies losing to Stanford in the Final Four. The Lady Vols would defeat Stanford, however, to earn their eighth national championship. The two would go 13 years without playing each other after over a decade of constant matchups in the regular season and March Madness.

Geno Auriemma and Pat Summitt's Feud, Explained

As for why UConn and Tennessee stopped playing each other despite being at the center of the women’s basketball universe, you do not have to look any further than disagreements between Auriemma and Summitt.

While the barbs slung by both over the years only threatened the on-court relationship once — which Auriemma apologized for, as noted in the memoirs of both coaches — it was Summitt’s accusation of recruiting violations that caused her to stop renewing the series. The two famously both chased after now-Naismith Hall of Famer Maya Moore, with the Huskies winning out despite committing a secondary rules violation in that process, per ESPN’s report at the time. While UConn was not penalized for the violation by the NCAA, Summit refusing to face UConn while Auriemma remained its coach was a punishment, and one she brought up in future years, as well, such as in 2010 at SEC media day when she explicitly said that was the reason the series had been discontinued despite what it had done for women’s college basketball.

Auriemma and Summitt inevitably repaired their relationship, which the Vols’ coach detailed in her memoir, "Sum It Up: 1,098 Victories, A Couple of Irrelevant Losses, and a Life in Perspective". The legendary coach was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2011. But before she had even announced her diagnosis, she received a letter from Auriemma showing support. Auriemma also became the first contributor to the Pat Summitt Foundation — which she founded to fight Alzheimer’s disease — with a $10,000 donation.

UConn-Tennessee Rivalry Renewed

While the two did not renew the series before Summitt died in 2016, in 2018, a home-and-home series between the two schools was announced to start it again in 2020, and Tennessee and UConn have played each other in every season since. The Huskies lead the all-time series, 17-10, and pulled ahead in national championships in 2014, in the midst of four-consecutive titles. However, the then-No. 19 Lady Vols upset the then-No. 5 Huskies in the previous matchup between the two in 2025, 80-76. And that was the last loss the Huskies have suffered heading into Sunday’s showdown in Connecticut while riding a 38-game winning streak.

No. 1 UConn hosting No. 15 Tennessee is about more than just the 2025-26 season, however. Even with its brief pause, it remains a showdown between powerhouses, between the most successful programs in women’s college basketball history. And, as is fitting for this rivalry, Tennessee is now in a position to spoil what has been a perfect season to this point for UConn.