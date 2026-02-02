Women's CBK AP Top 25: Top 10 Shuffles, UofL Reaches Highest Ranking Since 2022
Louisville moved up to sixth for its best ranking in four years in The Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll released Monday.
UConn remained the unanimous No. 1 from the 31-member national media panel. The Huskies are the lone undefeated team in women’s college basketball and kept that streak going Sunday with a 96-66 rout of then-No. 15 Tennessee. UConn has won 39 consecutive games dating to last season. UCLA, South Carolina and Texas remained behind the Huskies in an unchanged top four.
The Bruins had an impressive win over then-No. 8 Iowa on Sunday. The Hawkeyes dropped to 10th. The Longhorns topped then-No. 10 Oklahoma on Sunday as well. The Sooners fell to 11th.
The rest of the top 10 shuffled. LSU moved back up to fifth, and Louisville climbed to its highest ranking since 2022 after wins at Stanford and Cal. Vanderbilt dropped two spots to seventh after a loss to Ole Miss. Michigan and Ohio State were next. It's the Buckeyes first appearance in the top 10 in a year.
Here is the full top 25:
25. North Carolina, 17-5, ACC
24. Washington, 17-5, Big Ten
23. Princeton, 18-2, Ivy League
22. Maryland, 17-6, Big Ten
21. Alabama, 19-4, SEC
20. West Virginia, 18-5, Big 12
19. Tennessee, 14-5, SEC
18. Texas Tech, 21-3, Big 12
17. Duke, 16-6, ACC
16. Kentucky, 18-5, SEC
15. Baylor, 19-4, Big 12
14. TCU, 20-3, Big 12
13. Ole Miss, 18-4, SEC
12. Michigan State, 19-3, Big Ten
11. Oklahoma, 17-5, SEC
10. Iowa, 18-4, Big Ten
9. Ohio State, 20-3, Big Ten
8. Michigan, 19-3, Big Ten
7. Vanderbilt, 21-2, SEC
6. Louisville, 21-3, ACC
5. LSU, 21-2, SEC
4. Texas, 21-2, SEC
3. South Carolina, 21-2, SEC
2. UCLA, 21-1, Big Ten
1. UConn, 23-0, Big East
Falling Tigers
Princeton fell four spots to No. 23 after ending a 15-game winning streak Friday in a loss to rival Columbia. The Tigers rebounded with a victory over Cornell the next day. Princeton was having its best year since going undefeated during the regular season in 2014-15.
Conference supremacy
The SEC had a record 10 teams in the poll last week, but slipped back to nine this week. The Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 has four teams, the Atlantic Coast Conference has three, and the Big East and Ivy League each have one.
Games of the week
No. 17 Duke at No. 6 Louisville, Thursday. First place in the ACC will be on the line. The Blue Devils have a 13-game winning streak and the Cardinals have won 14 straight.
No. 2 UCLA at No. 8 Michigan, Sunday. The top two teams in the Big Ten will face off when the Bruins visit the Wolverines. UCLA hasn't lost a conference game this season, while Michigan has just one loss.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
