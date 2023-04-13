Major League Baseball Tampa Bay Rays are 13-0: By The Numbers Updated Apr. 13, 2023 6:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Rays are winning a lot in 2023. In fact, they're literally not losing.

With its Thursday afternoon victory over the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay improved to 13-0, tying the MLB post-1900 record for most wins to begin a season. The Rays' four-game sweep of the Red Sox comes after they already swept the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics.

Here are the important numbers to know about the Rays' historic start, courtesy of FOX Sports Research.

13: The Rays have won their first 13 games of the season, making them the fourth team in MLB history to start 13-0, joining the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers, 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1884 Maroons, who started 20-0. It's also their longest winning streak in franchise history.

6: Tampa Bay has trailed in just six of their first 117 innings. They join the 1884 Maroons (zero) and 1884 Gothams (six) as the only teams to trail in so few innings through 117 innings to begin a season.

71: The Rays have a run differential of plus-71, the third-highest total through the first 13 games of a season, trailing only the 1884 St. Louis Maroons (+115) and 1884 New York Gothams (+73). Tampa Bay is the sixth team ever to record a plus-71 run differential during any 13-game span since 1900, joining the 1904 Giants, 1911 Pirates, 1922 Pirates, 1934 Tigers and 2017 Indians.

5: The Rays are one of five teams since 1901 to start a season with a home run in 13-plus straight games; the 2019 Seattle Mariners (20 straight), 2002 Cleveland Guardians (14), 2017 Tigers (13) and 1954 Chicago Cubs (13) are the others.

32: Tampa Bay's 32 home runs are the third-most in MLB history through the first 13 games of a season, behind the 2019 Mariners (33) and 2000 St. Louis Cardinals (33).

.300: The Rays have seven players hitting above .300 with at least 20 at-bats: Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena, Isaac Paredes, Brandon Lowe, Harold Ramirez, Josh Lowe and Jose Siri.

3: Tampa Bay has seven players who have hit at least three home runs: Lowe, Diaz, Franco, Arozarena, Paredes, Ramirez and Luke Raley.

0.78: This is the combined ERA of starting pitchers Shane McClanahan (1.59), Jeffrey Springs (0.56) and Drew Rasmussen (0.00), who have allowed four earned runs over 46 innings thus far.

