Major League Baseball
Padres, Cardinals 'frontrunners' to land Juan Soto, report says Padres, Cardinals 'frontrunners' to land Juan Soto, report says
Major League Baseball

Padres, Cardinals 'frontrunners' to land Juan Soto, report says

59 mins ago

Two teams have reportedly emerged as the "frontrunners" to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals.

According to FOX Sports and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, those teams are the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals. Rosenthal reported that the Padres will "do anything" to get Soto.

"The Padres are a team — we've seen this before under general manager A.J. Preller — they are extremely aggressive," Rosenthal said. "They have prospects, no doubt. Preller would love to get Soto to go with Tatis and Machado and that excellent rotation. And there are people in the industry who believe he'll do anything to get him, just about."

San Diego could include left-hander MacKenzie Gore and infielder C.J. Abrams in a trade package for Soto. Concerning their farm system, the Padres have catcher Luis Campusano, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, and pitchers Reiss Knehr and Robert Gasser, among other prospects.

While he mentions their interest in Soto, Rosenthal alludes to how the Cardinals might have to adjust their philosophy on prospects to acquire the 23-year-old outfielder.

"Then the Cardinals, they're a little bit different," Rosenthal said. "They are run completely differently. They try to balance, always, the present with the future, and have been reluctant in the past to give up big-time prospects in this kind of deal. It's just not something they ordinarily do. Now, they're going to need to do something because they need starting pitching. Montas is a guy they're interested in, and obviously at some point they're going to have to get a little uncomfortable if they want to improve their team."

St. Louis could include left-hander Matthew Liberatore, infielder Nolan Gorman and one of outfielders Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill in a trade package for Soto. Concerning their farm system, the Cardinals have infielders Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, catcher Ivan Herrera and outfielder Joshua Baez, among other prospects.

Soto reportedly turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension from the Nationals. He is under team control through the 2024 MLB season. Soto owns a .243/.399/.478 batting line to go along with 20 home runs, 45 RBIs and an MLB-best 84 walks this season. For his career, Soto owns a .291/.426/.537 batting line. 

The Nationals have the worst record in MLB at 34-67. 

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Aaron Judge becomes second fastest to 200 home runs
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge becomes second fastest to 200 home runs

51 mins ago
MLB trade deadline tracker: Castillo to Seattle, Dodgers nab reliever
Major League Baseball

MLB trade deadline tracker: Castillo to Seattle, Dodgers nab reliever

1 hour ago
MLB odds: How Luis Castillo, Benintendi trades impact World Series odds
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: How Luis Castillo, Benintendi trades impact World Series odds

4 hours ago
Should the Angels shop Shohei Ohtani?
Major League Baseball

Should the Angels shop Shohei Ohtani?

22 hours ago
Aaron Judge's Yankee heroics put him on par with Mickey Mantle
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge's Yankee heroics put him on par with Mickey Mantle

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes