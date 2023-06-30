Major League Baseball MLB unveils Seattle-inspired All-Star Game uniforms featuring new fabric Published Jun. 30, 2023 2:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Fresh threads? Check!

Players participating in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game ( July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ) will don uniforms made from Nike Vapor Premier technology, which will be debuting at the iconic event.

MLB and Nike unveiled the uniform details Friday, noting that Dri-FIT technology will be used by all MLB teams beginning next season — making up every uniform, including home, road, alternate and City Connect uniforms, per ESPN.

Not only will the All-Star Game uniforms feature this innovative, state-of-the-art material and new technology — which is engineered to improve mobility, moisture management and fit — but also an entirely new uniform design.

This year's jerseys feature a print that blends elements of Seattle’s neighboring ocean, forests, topography and the movement of air, per MLB.com. Seattle's T-Mobile Park will host this year’s Midsummer Classic for the first time since 2001.

Per the press release, the uniform "celebrates Seattle’s unique position as a beacon of nature, groundbreaking technology and cultural progress to inspire the next generation of diamond athletes. … Nature also informs the base colors of the jersey — the American League jersey (Home) boasts light teal hues while the National League (Away) jersey sports dark navy hues."

Developed over the course of four years and after Nike body-scanned more than 300 baseball players to zero in on the ideal fit, Vapor Premier is described as "the perfect convergence of performance and design," per MLB.com.

"When we first partnered with Nike, this is exactly what we endeavored to do together — create the most innovative uniform in sports with the most unique designs that would invigorate fans bases and help reach new fans," said Noah Garden, the league's chief revenue officer.

Before 2021, All-Stars wore their team’s uniforms during the game.

