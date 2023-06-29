2023 MLB All-Star Game starters unveiled
Starters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game were released on Thursday. The midsummer classic, which will air on FOX on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET, will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA.
Here are the starters for both the American and National League teams.
American League roster
C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
1B: Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays
2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
3B: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
National League roster
C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves
1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
2B: Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves
3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers
