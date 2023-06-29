Major League Baseball 2023 MLB All-Star Game starters unveiled Updated Jun. 29, 2023 8:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Starters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game were released on Thursday. The midsummer classic, which will air on FOX on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET, will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA.

Here are the starters for both the American and National League teams.

American League roster

C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

1B: Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays

2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

3B: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

National League roster

C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2B: Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins

SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers

