Major League Baseball MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Rays-Red Sox and Astros-White Sox 34 mins ago

The ALDS takes center stage on Sunday, as both series in the American League carry on.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox started things off at Fenway Park, with that series knotted up at a game apiece.

Righty Nathan Eovaldi got the nod for the Red Sox against Drew Rasmussen for the Rays. In Eovaldi's four regular-season games against his AL East rivals, he gave up eight runs, struck out 31 batters and allowed just a .160 batting average.

Later, Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros will look to complete a sweep against the Chicago White Sox, who will counter with Dylan Cease on the mound (8:07 p.m. ET on FS1).

Here are the top plays from Sunday's playoff baseball action!

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

Starting with a bang

The top seed in the AL struck first in the opening inning, courtesy of a long home run from Austin Meadows.

Meadows picked on the first pitch he saw, smacking a 97 mph fastball from Eovaldi and depositing it in right field, bringing in Wander Franco to make it 2-0.

Monster Mash

Kyle Schwarber answered back for the hosts in the bottom of the first, belting a solo bomb over Fenway's iconic Green Monster in left field.

Kiké Hernández followed that up with a single, but Rasmussen shook off the early troubles and retired the following three Red Sox to keep the score 2-1 after the first inning.

You glove to see it

Franco flashed some leather in the bottom of the second, starting a double play from his shortstop position to end any designs on a Red Sox rally.

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox (8:07 p.m. ET on FS1)

Still to come!

