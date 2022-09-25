Major League Baseball
Mariners blow 9-run lead; Royals win behind 11-run inning
Major League Baseball

Mariners blow 9-run lead; Royals win behind 11-run inning

Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.

Mitch Haniger singled twice during an eight-run fifth for the Mariners, and they led 11-2 going into the bottom of the sixth. But Castillo struggled, and Michael Massey homered and drove in four runs during the Royals’ biggest inning since 2004.

The Mariners stayed in the third wild-card spot, a half-game behind Tampa Bay. Seattle remained four games ahead of Baltimore for that last AL playoff slot.

Castillo, an All-Star traded from Cincinnati to the Mariners in midseason, got a $108 million, five-year contract that begins next season. The deal was announced Saturday.

Holding a nine-run lead, Castillo struck out the first batter in the Royals sixth. After a walk and Massey’s homer, Castillo was pulled after another walk.

The Royals wound up combining seven hits, including a two-run single by Massey, and five walks off four pitchers to take the lead. Matt Brash (3-5) faced four batters and failed to record an out.

Hunter Dozier finished with three hits and two RBIs for the Royals.

Jose Cuas (4-2) recorded four outs for the win. Scott Barlow earned his 24th save.

Royals starter Max Castillo, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha prior to the game, left after a bases-loaded walk to Cal Raleigh put the Mariners ahead 3-2 in the fifth. He allowed six runs on six hits and four walks.

The Mariners finished their road schedule at 45-36, while the Royals completed their home schedule at 38-43.

Kansas City’s announced attendance of 18,350 brought its season total to 1,277,776. That was 201,883 fewer than in 2019, the most recent season before COVID-19 restrictions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

