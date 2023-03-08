Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Jose Altuve notches leadoff single against his own MLB team

Published Mar. 8, 2023 11:38 p.m. EST

It was a familiar sight for Astros fans on Wednesday: Jose Altuve stepped up to the batter's box to lead off a game and promptly whacked the first pitch he saw into left field for a hit.

Except this time, Altuve's leadoff single came against the Astros.

No, there has been no shock trade sending Altuve to a different MLB team. Altuve remains the face of the franchise with which he has won two World Series, including the 2022 edition. Rather, Altuve was playing for Team Venezuela in an exhibition game as Venezuela gears up to participate in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Altuve finished 1-for-4 with a hit and a run scored before getting pinch-hit for by the Yankees' Gleyber Torres in the sixth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Altuve, who was the 2017 American League MVP, is one of the biggest names on a Venezuela roster full of MLB talent, including future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. Venezuela will attempt to be one of two teams to make it out of Pool D, which includes fellow powerhouses Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Altuve will be around some familiar faces on the Venezuelan team, including Astros pitcher Luis Garcia and first-base coach Omar López, who is managing the team.

Venezuela's first game will be against the Dominican Republic team at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX Sports 1.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic can be seen exclusively in the U.S. on the FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports App through the championship game in Miami on March 21.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NCAA Conference Tournaments: Schedule, tracking auto bids
2023 NCAA Conference Tournaments: Schedule, tracking auto bids
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness 2023 Image March Madness 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes