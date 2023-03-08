Jose Altuve notches leadoff single against his own MLB team
It was a familiar sight for Astros fans on Wednesday: Jose Altuve stepped up to the batter's box to lead off a game and promptly whacked the first pitch he saw into left field for a hit.
Except this time, Altuve's leadoff single came against the Astros.
No, there has been no shock trade sending Altuve to a different MLB team. Altuve remains the face of the franchise with which he has won two World Series, including the 2022 edition. Rather, Altuve was playing for Team Venezuela in an exhibition game as Venezuela gears up to participate in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Altuve finished 1-for-4 with a hit and a run scored before getting pinch-hit for by the Yankees' Gleyber Torres in the sixth inning.
Altuve, who was the 2017 American League MVP, is one of the biggest names on a Venezuela roster full of MLB talent, including future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. Venezuela will attempt to be one of two teams to make it out of Pool D, which includes fellow powerhouses Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
Altuve will be around some familiar faces on the Venezuelan team, including Astros pitcher Luis Garcia and first-base coach Omar López, who is managing the team.
Venezuela's first game will be against the Dominican Republic team at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX Sports 1.
The 2023 World Baseball Classic can be seen exclusively in the U.S. on the FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports App through the championship game in Miami on March 21.
