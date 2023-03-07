Major League Baseball Adam Wainwright to start Game 1 for Team USA in WBC Published Mar. 7, 2023 4:20 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will start for Team USA in its opening World Baseball Classic matchup against Team Great Britain on Saturday.

The 41-year-old Wainwright is the most accomplished pitcher on Team USA's roster, having earned three All-Star selections and four top-three Cy Young finishes in his 17 seasons. He's also experienced a bit of a comeback over the past two years after being injured and/or ineffective for much of his late 30s.

This will mark his first appearance in the WBC. Team USA, which won the 2017 classic, is considered one of the top teams in the tournament, in large part because of its lineup. Other starting pitchers on the roster include Miles Mikolas , Lance Lynn , Brady Singer , Merrill Kelly , Kyle Freeland and Nick Martinez . That rotation is regarded as middle of the pack among the contenders.

Team USA is in Pool C, along with Great Britain, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Saturday's first pitch is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

