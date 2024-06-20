Major League Baseball
How to bet MLB at Rickwood Field between the Giants and Cardinals
Major League Baseball

How to bet MLB at Rickwood Field between the Giants and Cardinals

Published Jun. 20, 2024 12:25 p.m. ET
Sam Panayotovich
Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

When a Major League Baseball game is played at a historical site, Las Vegas bookmakers must check all the boxes to ensure the numbers are right.

The "Field of Dreams" game back in August 2021 immediately comes to mind, when the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees slugged eight home runs in the thin Iowa altitude. Most sportsbooks opened that total at 9 and respected money came "Over" to nudge it up to 9.5.

Chicago won 9-8 on a Tim Anderson walk-off blast.

RELATED: How MLB's Rickwood Field game will make huge statement in community — and baseball

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday night in Birmingham, Alabama, the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals meet at legendary Rickwood Field for a Negro Leagues tribute game, airing at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

The first shop to market opened at a total of 9.5, with St. Louis as a -116 favorite. The total got whacked immediately to 8.5 before settling at 9.

"The field dimensions look pretty decent," Westgate SuperBook senior baseball trader Randy Blum told FOX Sports.

"Allegedly, Major League Baseball added 10 feet to the official dimensions. There’s no elevation to speak of. I know sometimes it’s difficult for the players to not have those upper decks. I’ll investigate it a little more, but as of now, I’m not seeing anything to drastically alter the line from a normal game."

The total would be decidedly different if Rickwood Field played to its old dimensions. It was 470 feet to the left field pole, 478 to center, 448 to right center and a measly 335 to the right field pole. Those distances would be a pitcher’s dream and there’s no way you could line a total around 9.

Thursday’s pitching matchup is far from spectacular, with San Francisco righty Keaton Winn (3-7, 6.66 ERA) opposing St. Louis righty Andre Pallante (2-3, 4.61 ERA). While the total market has dipped, those starters don’t exactly instill the most confidence in terms of keeping the game low and slow.

I lean to San Francisco despite Winn’s peripherals, but I’m keying slugger Jorge Soler for my favorite wagers. You can find Soler "Over" 1.5 total bases at +120, and he’s +160 to drive in at least one run. Those are both solid.

Maybe I thought about him to homer at +550, too.

Maybe.

This game is a literal coin flip on the side and the total has me perplexed, so I’ll place all my eggs in the Soler basket. Soler absolutely punishes mistakes and assuming Pallante only goes his usual four or five innings, he’ll get two at bats against a Cardinal bullpen that’s already allowed 29 homers.

Viva Soler.

PICK: Jorge Soler Over 1.5 total bases 
PICK: Jorge Soler Over 0.5 RBIs 

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Willie Mays: An incomparable career by the numbers

Willie Mays: An incomparable career by the numbers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketMLB at Rickwood Field Game Image MLB at Rickwood Field GameUSMNT Logo USMNT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes