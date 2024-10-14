Major League Baseball FOX Super 6 contest: MLB Championship Series Picks Updated Oct. 15, 2024 12:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

What's better than watching baseball? Watching baseball and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the MLB playoffs this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the MLB Playoff Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, we have you covered this week.

Read below for our thoughts on the playoffs, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST RBI in the LCS round?

Shohei Ohtani, Francisco Lindor, José Ramirez, Aaron Judge

Lindor has been on a tear this postseason, and is one of eight players with six or more RBI after Monday. The Mets will need a big peformance from him throughout the series against the Dodgers and we expect he'll do so. Ohtani is a good choice here too as he's one of the best power hitters in baseball and already has five RBI himself after Game 2 of the series.

Prediction: Francisco Lindor

2. Which pitcher will have the MOST STRIKEOUTS in the LCS round?

Gerrit Cole, Jack Flaherty, Sean Manaea, Tanner Bibee

While Manaea has been electric with 17 strikeouts in three games played this postseason, it's hard to go against the reigning AL Cy Young award winner in Cole. He has eight Ks himself in two games played in the playoffs, and had 99 in 17 regular season starts this year. He is one of eight pitchers to have over 570 strikeouts in regular season play since 2022, and is the only one of those eight whose team is still in the playoffs.

Prediction: Gerrit Cole

3. Which trio of players includes the 2024 NLCS MVP?

Ohtani/T. Hernandez/Lux OR Lindor/Alonso/Vientos OR Betts/Freeman/Muncy OR None (another player wins MVP)

The Dodgers entered the season as the betting favorites to win the World Series, and they've consistently proven that they are the team to beat throughout the year. Los Angeles had the best record in baseball, finished top four in the league in team batting average (.258), home runs (233) and runs batted in (815)— and have a generational player in Ohtani. He's likely going to win the regular season MVP, so we like him or either of the other Dodgers players to take home the NLCS award. It's also worth mentioning that Hernandez hit 33 home runs this season, and already has two in seven playoff games along with a .250 batting average.

Prediction: Ohtani/T. Hernandez/Lux

4. Order by total TEAM RUNS in Game 4 of the ALCS and NLCS (highest to lowest)

Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, Guardians

New York's trio of Aaron Juge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton is one of most prolific power-hitting trios baseball has seen in quite some time. They combined for 126 home runs and a whopping .285 batting average in the regular season— not to mention they did that with Stanton missing 48 games. It'll be an uphill battle for the Guardians' pitching staff to quell this sort of firepower. The Dodgers are a reasonable choice here as well to have the most runs, but the Mets pitching staff has been on a tear this postseason— having thrown 76 strikeouts after Monday.

Prediction: Yankees, Dodgers, Mets, Guardians

5. Which trio will have the most combined HOME RUNS in the LCS round?

Judge/Soto/Stanton OR Lindor/Alonso/Vientos OR Ohtani/T. Hernandez/Betts OR Ramirez/Naylor/Kwan

We said it above and we'll say it again. Judge, Soto and Stanton are an incredible trio that smash home runs. While the guardians had the third-best team ERA (3.61) in the regular season, that number jumps to 5.46 when looking at their six matchups against the Yankees. The trio had nine homers in those games with a batting average of .288.

Prediction: Judge/Soto/Stanton

6. Who will win Game 4 of the NLCS?

Dodgers OR Mets

With the series tied 1-1, Los Angeles will be up 2-1 or down 1-2 entering Game 4— both being situations they'll look for a crucial win in.

Prediction: Dodgers

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 6-2

