World Baseball Classic
Brazil, Mexico, Italy, Britain in USA's group at 2026 World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic

Brazil, Mexico, Italy, Britain in USA's group at 2026 World Baseball Classic

Updated Apr. 9, 2025 12:51 p.m. ET

Brazil will join the United States, Mexico, Italy and Britain in Group B of the first round of next year's World Baseball Classic at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association on Wednesday allocated the four qualifiers for the 20-nation tournament, which runs from March 5-17.

Taiwan was added to Group C at the Tokyo Dome, where it will meet defending champion Japan, Australia, South Korea and the Czech Republic.

Colombia will be in Group A with Puerto Rico, Cuba, Panama and Canada at San Juan’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicaragua will join Group D with the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, the Netherlands and Israel at Miami’s loan Depot park.

The Tokyo group will run from March 5-10, with the others from March 6-11.

The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals on March 13 and 14, with teams from Groups A and B playing in Houston and nations emerging from Groups C and D meeting in Miami. The semifinals will be March 15 and 16 at Miami, which will be the site of the final on March 17.

Japan beat the United States 3-2 for the 2023 title at Miami as Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to end the game. Japan also won titles in 2006 and 2009, while the Dominican Republic won in 2013 and the U.S. in 2017.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic will air on the FOX family of networks. 

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from World Baseball Classic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Octavio Dotel, former MLB pitcher, dies in Dominican Republic roof collapse

Octavio Dotel, former MLB pitcher, dies in Dominican Republic roof collapse

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes