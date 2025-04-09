Major League Baseball Last night in baseball: Schwarber crushes it, Skubal gets his first win Published Apr. 9, 2025 12:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Schwarbomb

Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Kyle Schwarber just missed a cycle in Tuesday's game against the division rival Atlanta Braves, but he did not miss this pitch from lefty Chris Sale. Schwarber's National League-leading fifth homer of this young season traveled 462 feet — a true no-doubter right off the bat:

ADVERTISEMENT

You know a dinger is a good one when the announcers are caught between chuckling at the sight of it, and getting stuck at the "Wow!" volume setting for a full 15 seconds of airtime.

Tarik Skubal's first W of 2025

There's no doubt that Detroit Tigers' southpaw Tarik Skubal is an ace — he is the reigning American League Cy Young winner, after all, thanks to leading the AL in strikeouts, ERA, and ERA+, and even wins in 2024 — but he picked up losses in his first two starts of ‘25. The first of which saw him allow a pair of homers and four runs in just five innings of work. Tuesday against the New York Yankees went much better, however:

Skubal struck out six batters over six innings of work, and scattered four hits in a start the Tigers would win, 5-0, and he did it all on just 87 pitches.

Cam Smith's first career RBI helps sink Mariners

Speaking of firsts, Houston Astros' rookie Cam Smith picked up his very first run batted in of his big-league career, and he could not have picked a better time for it, either. The Astros were facing the Seattle Mariners in Seattle, in a pitcher's duel that remained scoreless until the seventh inning, when Smith knocked a triple down the third base line, scoring Yainer Diaz.

The Astros would end up winning in extras after 12 innings, 2-1, but in a game where Houston stranded a dozen runners before finally picking up the win, Smith's first career RBI was huge.

Reds notch second-straight shutout

The Cincinnati Reds are not off to the best start in 2025, but they've at least picked up wins in their last two games, both of them shutouts. On Monday, they shut out the San Francisco Giants, 2-0, and on Tuesday, they pulled that trick again in a 1-0 victory.

Reds vs. Giants Highlights | MLB on FOX

That's as slim of a margin of victory as you can get, and it wouldn't have been possible without Jake Fraley flashing a little leather in the outfield, either. With Heliot Ramos at the plate for the Giants and a runner on third in the fifth inning, Fraley went running back on a fly ball to the warning track in deep right-center, and managed to make a catch despite stretching far enough to fall down in the process:

The Giants wouldn't get any closer to scoring than that, and the Reds improved to 5-7 on the season.

Kenley Jansen collects save No. 450

Baseball loves a round number, but there's also meaning behind the latest that Los Angeles Angels' closer Kenley Jansen recorded. The Angels defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3, with Jansen closing things out to record career save 450:

Jansen is fourth all-time in saves, and sits just 28 shy of tying Hall of Famer Lee Smith for third. Just eight pitchers have ever recorded at least 400 saves, and Jansen, at 37, could realistically make it to 500 — Trevor Hoffman (601) and Mariano Rivera (652), also Hall of Fame closers, are the only ones to have done that so far. Jansen is already in an exclusive club, as just the fourth pitcher to ever reach 450 saves, but if he keeps pitching at the level he's maintained since he turned 30 way back in 2018 for a couple more years, he can reach an even more exclusive round number.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share