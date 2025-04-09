Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani 'limited' to fastballs in rehab, but it's all part of Dodgers' plan Published Apr. 9, 2025 10:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says has not detected anxiety or frustration from Shohei Ohtani as the two-way star goes through the rehabilitation process as a pitcher from his second elbow operation.

Ohtani said after Monday's 6-4 loss to Washington that he has been limited to throwing fastballs during the two bullpen sessions since resuming his ramp up. Roberts said Ohtani will have his entire pitch mix available before he faces hitters.

"I think he's actually in a good place," Roberts said. "He's still playing. It was a collective decision. I think that he understands the goal is to make sure that he is firing on all cylinders toward the end of the season through October. We're in lockstep."

Ohtani has not pitched since Aug. 23, 2023, for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, and is recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023. He paused his pitching work after a mound session on Feb. 25 to prepare for opening day as a hitter, then threw bullpens on March 29 and Saturday.

Used exclusively as a designated hitter last season, Ohtani won his third MVP award while batting .310 with 54 home runs, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases. He entered Tuesday with a .311 average, four homers and five RBIs.

The Dodgers won the 2024 World Series without Ohtani on the mound, and added multiple pitchers in two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki this past offseason. The roster has been and continues to be designed around the idea that Ohtani should not be rushed back, and with good reasons. For one, his bat remains valuable to an MVP-caliber level, and second, the Dodgers are used to making it to the postseason at this point – the last time they weren't playing meaningful baseball in October was back in 2012, six years before Ohtani even came to MLB.

Maybe most important, however, is that Ohtani signed a long-term deal with Los Angeles, and this is just the second year of that 10-year pact. They're in a position to be patient with him, but also, it's the right thing to do for both parties, given how long they're going to be together.

"Certainly after No. 2, I think it makes you feel a little more human and also appreciate the longer-term and knowing he wants to pitch for a long time," Roberts said. "To get the foundation right and strong and to feel good about it coming off the second one I think is important to him as well."

Roberts said left-hander Snell (shoulder inflammation) will rest until Monday. Roberts also said right-hander Tony Gonsolin (back) is scheduled to throw Tuesday and is a few weeks away from returning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

