D-backs sign Eduardo Rodríguez to four-year deal worth up to $100 million
D-backs sign Eduardo Rodríguez to four-year deal worth up to $100 million

Published Dec. 7, 2023 12:12 a.m. ET

The defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks made a major move Wednesday to lengthen their rotation, signing left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez to a four-year contract worth at least $80 million, per MLB on FOX insider Ken Rosenthal. ESPN first reported the news.

The contract can be worth up to $100 million if a vesting option and bonus incentives are reached, per Rosenthal.

[2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Diamondbacks nab LHP Rodríguez]

The 30-year-old Rodríguez has been a solid middle-of-the-rotation pitcher for the better part of the past decade with the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. D-backs general manager Mike Hazen was a part of the Red Sox front office that dealt for Rodríguez when he was still a prospect at the 2014 trade deadline, while Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was Boston's bench coach at the time.

In Arizona, Rodríguez could serve as an ideal complement to the one-two punch of right-handers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly at the top of the rotation. E-Rod went 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA and 1.153 WHIP over 26 starts and 152.2 innings for Detroit this past season. FOX Sports' Jordan Shusterman ranked Rodríguez the No. 9 pitcher in free agency and No. 11 player overall.

