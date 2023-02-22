Major League Baseball Ben Verlander's MLB tiers: Who are the best catchers? 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The countdown of the best players in baseball continues.

After tackling the entire outfield last week, we head back into the infield this week and tier the top catchers.

Many might view catcher to be one of the weaker positions considering the lack of true offense power. However, there are still several good catchers in the game.

Let's take a look!

Elite: J.T. Realmuto

Realmuto's the best catcher in the game. He has been for a few years now, too.

He does it all: He's great offensively (he hit .276 with 22 homers and 84 RBIs last season). He's unbelievable defensively. He throws out more guys than anybody else.

He's also fast. Remember his inside-the-park home run in last year's playoffs? (I'm sure he sent Ronald Acuña Jr. a nice little gift for helping out.) Realmuto steals bases, including 21 last season, in addition to being great on offense and defense.

Realmuto epitomizes the total package. When I think of catchers, he's one of one. That's why he's in the "Elite" category all by himself.

The ‘Elite’ catcher tier Just one catcher makes Ben Verlander's "Elite" tier.

Almost Elite: Adley Rutschman, Will Smith

I'm all in on the Rutschman hype train and I was before he got called up to the big leagues. He finally debuted last year and he did not disappoint.

For a player who had as much hype as he had from the day he was drafted in 2019, to be as good as he was as a rookie for the Orioles is outstanding. Baltimore's season effectually turned around, and the trajectory of the franchise from a cellar dweller to a playoff contender, the day Rutschman was called up.

Pitchers speak so highly of Rutschman. Offensively, we know how good he is. He'll only get better, and I would bet my bottom dollar that he's in the "Elite" category next year.

As for Smith, we've all seen what he's done in the playoffs. The Dodgers have had the best lineup in baseball over the past couple of years and they have Smith hitting fourth.

He rewarded that trust last year by hitting .260 with 24 home runs and 87 RBIs. He's absolutely one of the best catchers in baseball.

The ‘Almost Elite’ catcher tier Ben Verlander has love for one catcher in particular in this tier.

Really Good: Sean Murphy, Cal Raleigh, Salvador Perez, Travis d'arnaud, Alejandro Kirk, Willson Contreras, Jose Trevino, William Contreras, MJ Melendez, Jonah Heim, Martín Maldonado

Murphy is probably the biggest name in this group.

The Braves' big acquisition this offseason is one of the bright, young stars in the game at the catcher position, which isn't easy to come by. He's a catcher that can be really good defensively and put up numbers at the plate. Last year, he hit .250 with 18 home runs and 66 RBIs. At the catcher position, you'll absolutely take that.

If you don't know Raleigh, aka "Big Dumper," it's time to learn his name. As my "Flippin' Bats" co-host Alex Curry pointed out, he had really big moments at the end of the season.

He hit the home run that basically clinched a playoff spot for the Mariners.

In looking at his numbers last year — he hit .211 with 27 home runs and 63 RBIs — you might be surprised to see him ranked this high. Well, he got off to an abysmal start, one that you really can't climb out of average-wise. I wouldn't look at that number and assume he's never going to hit well. He just got out to a start that he couldn't completely recover from. I'm very excited for what the future holds for him.

There's an argument to have Maldonado in any category from "Almost Elite" to "The Rest." He could be anywhere depending on what you value.

If Maldonado were not in the Houston Astros' lineup, I don't think he's going to start for many other teams. The Astros' lineup is so deep and so good that you don't mind the lack of offensive production that he brings, and he's just not good offensively.

I have Maldonado ranked here because of what he does with the pitching staff. What he does behind the plate is some of the best stuff in baseball. It's unbelievable. When I look at a catcher, I don't strictly look at offensive numbers. We can't deny that the offensive numbers were quite bad, but he did have some clutch hits in the playoffs.

The reason he's ranked here is that everyone loves throwing to him. He transforms a pitching staff and there is a lot of value in that.

The ‘Really Good’ catcher tier Ben Verlander believes two catchers in this tier are primed to rise in the future.

Pretty Solid: Eric Haase, Christian Vázquez, Danny Jansen, Carson Kelly, Tyler Stephenson, Joey Bart, Austin Nola, Nick Fortes, Keibert Ruiz, Jacob Stallings

Bart's development has been disappointing after being tabbed the "future Buster Posey" upon being drafted. That's a tough title to have thrown at you — Posey was there for a long, long time and the Giants won three championships because of him.

After hitting .215 with 11 home runs and 25 RBIs in his first full season, Bart needs to take a big step forward in 2023. The good news: That's still possible.

Haase looks like he can be a staple for the Tigers in the future. Vázquez has been all over the place the past few years, first with the Red Sox and then Astros and now the Twins.

Kelly has yet to live up to the hype with the Diamondbacks.

Nola had a decent season in 2022, but the Padres would take back the trade in which they acquired him from the Mariners for Ty France and Andrés Muñoz.

The ‘Pretty Solid’ catcher tier Ben Verlander had someone else in this tier before being convinced to move him up.

