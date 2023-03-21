Major League Baseball Ben Verlander on WBC title game between USA and Japan Updated Mar. 21, 2023 3:14 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The World Baseball Classic title game features a dream matchup of Shohei Ohtani leading Team Japan against Los Angeles Angels superstar teammate Mike Trout and Team USA for the first time in their professional careers.

Shohei Ohtani & Japan vs Team USA World Baseball Classic Finals preview Ben Verlander and Alex Curry bring you a preview of the World Baseball Classic championship game between Japan and USA.

This is the third appearance in five WBCs for Japan. Historically, team Japan is 2-0 in the WBC finale.

Ohtani will not start, but said he might pitch in relief. He has a 2.08 ERA and has two wins as a pitcher during this tournament.

The game is expected to be played in front of a sold-out ballpark in Miami. Shota Imanaga will start for Japan and the USA starting pitcher is expected to be the Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly.

Can Trea Turner build off the momentum of his huge game against Cuba?

Trea Turner had a multi-home-run game to lead USA to a 14-2 win over Cuba and a trip to the World Baseball Classic final. Turner reached a few milestones, including:

Most home runs for a USA player in WBC history

Four or more RBIs in two consecutive games, the most ever — besides Team USA hitting coach Ken Griffey Jr.

Turner has four home runs and 10 RBIs in the tournament with a .368 batting average. He leads all players in home runs and is second in RBIs at 10 behind Masataka Yoshida (13).

What message does Japan's walkoff win send?

Japan walking it off to win 6-5 over Mexico is the moment of the tournament.

Ohtani's double and Masataka Yoshida's walk led up to teammate Munetaka Murakami's walkoff double.

"I just wanted to get something to hit," Yoshida said. "I have not been my best during the tournament. My teammates have been picking me up this tournament. So, I wanted to go in there and get a swing and do that tonight."

His hit also caught the attention of Lars Nootbaar, who had a message for team Japan fans after the walkoff.

"Let's go," Nootbaar said. "We have one more tomorrow. It is not over yet. Let's go. Let's do it."

The game is at 7 p.m. EST on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @BenVerlander.

