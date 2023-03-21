Ben Verlander on WBC title game between USA and Japan
The World Baseball Classic title game features a dream matchup of Shohei Ohtani leading Team Japan against Los Angeles Angels superstar teammate Mike Trout and Team USA for the first time in their professional careers.
This is the third appearance in five WBCs for Japan. Historically, team Japan is 2-0 in the WBC finale.
Ohtani will not start, but said he might pitch in relief. He has a 2.08 ERA and has two wins as a pitcher during this tournament.
The game is expected to be played in front of a sold-out ballpark in Miami. Shota Imanaga will start for Japan and the USA starting pitcher is expected to be the Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly.
Can Trea Turner build off the momentum of his huge game against Cuba?
Trea Turner had a multi-home-run game to lead USA to a 14-2 win over Cuba and a trip to the World Baseball Classic final. Turner reached a few milestones, including:
- Most home runs for a USA player in WBC history
- Four or more RBIs in two consecutive games, the most ever — besides Team USA hitting coach Ken Griffey Jr.
Turner has four home runs and 10 RBIs in the tournament with a .368 batting average. He leads all players in home runs and is second in RBIs at 10 behind Masataka Yoshida (13).
What message does Japan's walkoff win send?
Japan walking it off to win 6-5 over Mexico is the moment of the tournament.
Ohtani's double and Masataka Yoshida's walk led up to teammate Munetaka Murakami's walkoff double.
"I just wanted to get something to hit," Yoshida said. "I have not been my best during the tournament. My teammates have been picking me up this tournament. So, I wanted to go in there and get a swing and do that tonight."
His hit also caught the attention of Lars Nootbaar, who had a message for team Japan fans after the walkoff.
"Let's go," Nootbaar said. "We have one more tomorrow. It is not over yet. Let's go. Let's do it."
The game is at 7 p.m. EST on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.
Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @BenVerlander.
Read more:
- Japan stuns Mexico in WBC semifinal, will face USA for title
- Randy Arozarena's big-game legacy grows despite Mexico's WBC elimination
- Trea Turner, USA go deep again, rout Cuba to advance to WBC final
- Trea Turner grand slam leads USA over Venezuela into WBC semifinal
- How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic: Finals, TV, schedule, dates
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction to every game
- NFL free-agency grades: Every major signing so far for each team
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- NBA playoff picture: How first-round matchups are shaping up
- College football rankings: Our top 25, spring football edition
- Why NASCAR took a strong stance on Hendrick, Hamlin actions
- 2023 World Baseball Classic highlights: Japan walks off MexicoJapan stuns Mexico in WBC semifinal, will face USA for titleHow to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic: Finals, TV, schedule, dates
- World Baseball Classic 2023 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Mexico, expert pickWorld Baseball Classic to air exclusively on FOX networksMLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 6 Seattle Mariners
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which clubs have the best young players?World Baseball Classic highlights: Mexico eliminates Puerto RicoWorld Baseball Classic 2023 odds: How to bet Cuba-United States, expert pick
- 2023 World Baseball Classic highlights: Japan walks off MexicoJapan stuns Mexico in WBC semifinal, will face USA for titleHow to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic: Finals, TV, schedule, dates
- World Baseball Classic 2023 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Mexico, expert pickWorld Baseball Classic to air exclusively on FOX networksMLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 6 Seattle Mariners
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which clubs have the best young players?World Baseball Classic highlights: Mexico eliminates Puerto RicoWorld Baseball Classic 2023 odds: How to bet Cuba-United States, expert pick