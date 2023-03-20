Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Japan stuns Mexico in WBC semifinal, will face USA for title

Updated Mar. 21, 2023 12:07 a.m. EDT
Deesha Thosar
Deesha Thosar
MLB Writer

MIAMI — A home-run robbery, terrific pitching, momentum-squashing catches, a game-tying three-run home run, punching back, and ear-splitting noise and commotion: The World Baseball Classic semifinal between Mexico and Japan had it all, but it was Japan that finally came out on top in front of 35,933 rowdy fans in the building.

Trailing by one run and its three best hitters due up, Japan walked it off in the ninth inning to beat Mexico, 6-5, on Monday night at loanDepot Park. Shohei Ohtani opened the inning with a leadoff double, then Masataka Yoshida drew a walk, and Munetaka Murami finally ended the back-and-forth game with a two-run walk-off double that sent Japanese players flying onto the field in a celebratory frenzy. After the hysteria, Team Japan stood on the third-base line, took its caps off, and bowed to the crowd.

Japan advanced to the WBC final, where it will go toe-to-toe against defending champion Team USA on Tuesday night in Miami (7 p.m. ET, FS1).

