2024 MLB Power Rankings: Does the NL have the three best teams in baseball?

Playoff berths are in sight for the top teams in Major League Baseball.

Several of the league's best clubs had another strong week to open September, inching closer to punching their tickets to the postseason. Meanwhile, a few teams entrenched in wild-card battles better positioned themselves entering the final few weeks of the regular season.

After another compelling week of baseball, here are my latest power rankings, with World Series odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

10. Kansas City Royals (79-65, last week unranked)

World Series odds: +2900

The Royals took a major step toward clinching their first playoff berth in nine years over the weekend, sweeping the Minnesota Twins. While Bobby Witt Jr. had a quiet week, Kansas City's pitching staff stepped up. Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha all had quality starts, giving the Royals a chance to possibly win the AL Central as well.

9. San Diego Padres (81-64, LW 9)

World Series odds: +1500

San Diego had an OK week, splitting six games between a surging Detroit Tigers squad and the San Francisco Giants. Fernando Tatis Jr. isn't totally back to form yet after missing two-plus months with a thigh bone injury, but just having him in the lineup is a major plus. On the mound, Michael King has sneakily been one of the best pitchers in baseball since the All-Star break, going 5-2 with a 2.36 ERA in his past eight starts.

8. New York Mets (78-65, LW 10)

World Series odds: +3900

The Mets have been nasty lately. They were on a nine-game winning streak prior to losing to Cincinnati on Sunday, leaving them tied for the final wild-card spot with the Braves. As Francisco Lindor continued to make his case for NL MVP, Mark Vientos has emerged as a problem for opposing pitchers. He hit three homers this past week.

7. Cleveland Guardians (81-62, LW 7)

World Series odds: +1500

The Guardians were able to fend off the Royals last week in the AL Central race, taking two of three from them. But they're only 2.5 games ahead because they lost two of three to the Dodgers. A few key hitters in their lineup (Jose Ramirez, Josh Naylor, Steven Kwan) are slumping, but Tanner Bibee is still giving them strong performances on the mound.

6. Houston Astros (77-66, LW 6)

World Series odds: +850

After getting swept by the Reds, the Astros salvaged the week by taking two of three from the Diamondbacks. Their lineup has been terrific as of late. Yordan Álvarez has hit seven homers in his past 13 games, while Jose Altuve is hitting .393 in September.

5. Baltimore Orioles (82-62, LW 5)

World Series odds: +750

The Orioles had a winning week, though only taking two of three against the Chicago White Sox could be excruciating if they lose the divisional race by a game. Gunnar Henderson is continuing to have a season worthy of an MVP in many other years, hitting two more homers last week to give him 36. Zach Eflin has also been huge down the stretch, recording a 2.37 ERA in six starts since being traded to Baltimore.

4. New York Yankees (82-61, LW 4)

World Series odds: +600

Aaron Judge hasn't hit a home run in his past 12 games, but the Yankees still sit atop the AL East standings. Jazz Chisholm and Gleyber Torres have had solid performances at the plate recently, finally taking some of the onus of Judge and Juan Soto. Gerrit Cole has also been terrific, posting a 1.58 ERA since the start of August.

3. Milwaukee Brewers (82-61, LW 3)

World Series odds: +2200

Brewers fans can start the countdown for the team's magic number to win the NL Central, which moved to 10 on Sunday. But they're only a few games back from taking one of the opening round byes as well. Rookie Tobias Myers has been an under-the-radar surprise, holding a 2.22 ERA since the start of June.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (85-58, LW 2)

World Series odds: +480

The Phillies have settled back in as one of the most dangerous teams in baseball after some ups and downs over the summer. Nearly everyone in their lineup has been a standout of late, with Kyle Schwarber hitting five homers in his past six games. Combine that with more strong outings from Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola, and you have a team that might be the best in baseball.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (86-57, LW 1)

World Series odds: +300

OK, so Shohei Ohtani didn't steal a base last week, but he hit two homers to inch closer to the first 50/50 season ever. The Dodgers' rotation still has some major question marks, no thanks to their health. But Jack Flaherty has been stellar since joining the Dodgers (2.61 ERA in seven starts) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will return to the rotation on Tuesday. This is still the best team in baseball.

Out: Arizona Diamondbacks (80-64, LW 8); World Series odds: +2600

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him at @BenVerlander .

