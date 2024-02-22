Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Braves' Spencer Strider favored to be strikeout king Published Feb. 22, 2024 11:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider is the preseason betting favorite to lead Major League Baseball in strikeouts.

Strider, who led the majors with 281 Ks last season, is the +180 betting favorite.

Strider is attempting to become the first player to lead the league in strikeouts in consecutive seasons since Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in 2019-20.

The 25-year-old Strider went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 58 walks last season, as Atlanta led MLB with 104 wins in the regular season.

He is 32-10 with a 3.37 ERA and 483 strikeouts and 104 walks in 65 regular-season games with the Braves since 2021.

FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander, host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast, ranked Strider 25th on his list of best MLB players.

"He's already setting unprecedented strikeout numbers from the second he came into Major League Baseball," Verlander said. "And I think if Spencer Strider stays healthy in 2024 and gets the majority of his starts in, I think he can strike out 300 guys next year."

Here are the odds for the strikeout leader via FanDuel Sportsbook.

2024 MLB STRIKEOUT LEADER ODDS: *

Spencer Strider, Braves: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Gerrit Cole, Yankees: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Pablo Lopez, Twins: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Freddy Peralta, Brewers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Corbin Burnes, Orioles: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Blake Snell, free agent: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Hunter Greene, Reds: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Luis Castillo, Mariners: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Zack Wheeler, Phillies: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

* odds as of 2/22/24

2023 MLB STRIKEOUT LEADERS

Spencer Strider, Braves: 281

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays: 237

Blake Snell, Padres: 234

Pablo Lopez, Twins: 234

Gerrit Cole, Yankees: 222

Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks: 220

Luis Castillo, Mariners: 219

Dylan Cease, White Sox: 214

Zack Wheeler, Phillies: 212

Mitch Keller, Pirates: 210

Freddy Peralta, Brewers: 210

The last MLB pitcher to strike out more than 300 batters in a season was Gerrit Cole in 2019, when he pitched for the Astros.

Second that season was Houston's Justin Verlander with 300.

Who do you think will strike out the most batters this season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on MLB and other sports.

