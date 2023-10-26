Major League Baseball 2023 World Series odds: Diamondbacks-Rangers best bets, predictions Updated Oct. 27, 2023 8:13 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The World Series is finally here, and the showdown between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers on FOX and the FOX Sports app should be epic.

The Rangers defeating Houston in seven games prevented the Astros from winning back-to-back Fall Classics. It also meant that Mattress Mack lost millions after making huge bets on the reigning champs.

And then there are the underdog Diamondbacks. Arizona's postseason campaign marks one of MLB's most unlikely playoff runs.

From a betting perspective, this series is already shaping up to be a classic. And if you are ready to throw down a few bucks, we have you covered.

FOX Sports' finest in the betting game — Sam Panayotovich (aka Sammy P), Jason McIntyre , and Chris Fallica — are here to give you their best World Series futures bets.

Let's dive into the action.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica

I do think this will be a short series, and if that's the case, I’d have to side with the team that probably has the better pitching at the top of the rotation, and that's Arizona, with Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and the emergence of Brandon Pfaadt. And who knows what Texas has after Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi? Max Scherzer certainly can't be trusted.

There are seemingly a thousand reasons why the Snakes shouldn’t be here. They needed a collapse from the Chicago Cubs, they were down 3-0 and 2-0 in the games against the Brewers and they lost 17 of 20 at one point in July and August.

But they are here, they have no fear and, as this postseason has shown, the new playoff format has produced totally random results.

The Diamondbacks couldn't care less if they become known as the worst World Series champion ever.

PICK: Arizona to win the World Series (-1.5 games, +245)

Sam Panayotovich

Odds are good you didn’t like ‘em against the Brewers, Dodgers and Phillies. Are you willing to put some respect on the Diamondbacks now?!

Give me Arizona at +145.

PICK: Arizona to win the World Series (+145)

Jason McIntyre

The hot hand is a thing in the postseason, right? Nobody’s hotter than Adolis García, who decimated Houston's pitching with five home runs in the final four games of the series. With 20 RBIs in the postseason, all he needs is two more to break the MLB postseason record.

MVP voters love record-setters.

Give me the Rangers to win it all and Garcia to win MVP.

PICK: Rangers 4-2 series score (+390)

PICK: Adolis García to win World Series MVP (+550)

Will Hill

We’ve seen some Cinderella stories in sports this year, as the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat each reached the finals, and Florida Atlantic made the Final Four. However, none of those runs are more improbable than the Arizona Diamondbacks reaching the World Series.

Unfortunately, Cinderella doesn’t usually hold up the trophy at the end. This team was outscored during the regular season, and I see the same thing happening to them ultimately here.

We haven’t had a World Series Game 7 since 2017, but these teams are fairly even and completely unpredictable, so a long series is possible.

Rangers in Game 7 has good value and is a fun bet to root for.

PICK: Rangers to win World Series in 7 (+400)

