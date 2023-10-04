Major League Baseball 2023 MLB wild-card series live updates: Rangers up big over Rays; Twins-Blue Jays underway Updated Oct. 4, 2023 5:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLB postseason rages on!

Following an exciting day of baseball on Tuesday, four teams face win-or-go-home situations on Wednesday in four Game 2s of the MLB wild-card series.

First, the Rays look to save their season as they take on the Rangers at home. Tampa Bay was blanked in Game 1, falling 4-0 with Texas getting seven shutout innings from Jordan Montgomery. Game 2 will feature a duel of two of the AL's best pitchers this season, with Nathan Eovaldi taking the mound for the Rangers while the Rays call on Zach Eflin.

The AL Central-winning Twins will look to finish off the Blue Jays in Minnesota. Royce Lewis hit a pair of homers in Tuesday's Game 1 to help drive the Twins to victory. José Berríos gets the start for Toronto as it tries to save its season while Sonny Gray hopes to continue the success he's had over the last month for Minnesota.

[Game 1 reaction: Rangers-Rays; Blue Jays-Twins]

The National League will take center stage later in the day. The NL Central-winning Brewers are on the brink of elimination after falling to the Diamondbacks in Game 1, 6-3. While the Brewers are home, they'll have to go up against one of the NL's best pitchers this season as Zac Gallen will take the bump for the Diamondbacks.

Meanwhile, the Phillies host the Marlins as they're just one win away from going back to the NLDS for a second straight season. Philadelphia took Game 1, 4-1, and will call on Aaron Nola. Miami has Braxton Garrett on the bump.

[Game 1 reaction: Diamondbacks-Brewers; Marlins-Phillies]

Here are the top plays and moments from Wednesday's Game 2s!

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

Sonny start

It may be overcast in Minneapolis, but Sonny Gray ended a Blue Jays threat in the first inning with a big strikeout.

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Nice grab!

The Rangers were threatening in the second inning, but Yandy Díaz kept them off the board with a great defensive play.

"El Bombi" BOMB

No doubt about this solo home run off the bat of All-Star Adolis Garcia to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

Welcome to October, Evan Carter!

After another costly Rays error brought another run home and extended the inning, the unheralded-rookie-turned-key-contributor Evan Carter made Tampa Bay pay with a long home run of his own.

Nathan Eovaldi looking good early

The Rangers right-hander was one of the best pitchers in baseball in the early part of the season but struggled after returning from a forearm injury. He looks like his early 2023 self so far through four scoreless innings Wednesday.

Rangers blow it open

Back-to-back doubles from stars Marcus Semien and Corey Seager have blown this game open, with Texas now holding a 7-0 lead in the sixth inning.

That kind of day for Texas…

Rays finally on the board

Tampa Bay nearly tied the MLB record for most consultive scoreless innings until they finally brought a run across off Eovaldi in the seventh inning, knocking the Rangers starter out of the game after a strong performance.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7 p.m. ET)

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8 p.m. ET)

