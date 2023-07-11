Major League Baseball
2023 MLB All-Star Game live updates: Highlights from the Midsummer Classic
2023 MLB All-Star Game live updates: Highlights from the Midsummer Classic

Updated Jul. 11, 2023 6:01 p.m. ET

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is here! Watch all the action live on FOX and the FOX Sports app, and stay up to date here with starting lineups, pregame red carpet and batting practice, and all the best moments as the 93rd annual Midsummer Classic.

Pregame Scene

Starting lineups

National League

1. RF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
2. 1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
3. CF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
4. DH: J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers
5. 3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
6. 2B: Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
7. C: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves
8. SS: Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves
9. LF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
SP: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

American League

1. 2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
2. DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
3. LF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
4. SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
5. 1B: Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays
6. RF: Adolis García, Texas Rangers (Replacing Aaron Judge)
7. CF: Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles (Replacing Mike Trout)
8. 3B: Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
9. C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
SP: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

American League pitchers

RHP: Félix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles 
RHP: Yennier Canó, Baltimore Orioles 
RHP: Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners 
RHP: Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians
RHP: Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers
RHP: Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays 
RHP: Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins
RHP: Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox 
RHP: George Kirby, Seattle Mariners (replacing McClanahan)
RHP: Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers
RHP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels (unavailable to pitch)
LHP: Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays (unavailable)
LHP: Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
RHP: Pablo López, Minnesota Twins

American League reserves

C: Salvador Pérez, Kansas City Royals 
C: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles 
SS: Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays 
3B: José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
SS: Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays (replacing Judge)
OF: Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox (unavailable)
OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (unavailable)
OF: Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros  (unavailable)
OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (unavailable)
OF: Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners (replacing Álvarez)
OF: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (replacing Trout)
DH: Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics

National League pitchers

RHP: David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates (replacing Kershaw)
RHP: Alexis Díaz, Cincinnati Reds 
RHP: Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants
RHP: Bryce Elder, Atlanta Braves (unavailable)
RHP: Josiah Gray, Washington Nationals
RHP: Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP: Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves (unavailable)
RHP: Marcus Stroman, Chicago Cubs 
RHP: Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers (unavailable)
LHP: Josh Hader, San Diego Padres 
LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers (unavailable)
 LHP: Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs (unavailable)
RHP: Kodai Senga, New York Mets (replacing Stroman)
RHP: Alex Cobb, San Francisco Giants (replacing Elder)
RHP: Craig Kimbrel, Philadelphia Phillies (replacing Williams)
RHP: Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers (replacing Strider)

National League reserves

C: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
C: Elias Díaz, Colorado Rockies 
INF: Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
INF: Pete Alonso, New York Mets 
INF: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves 
INF: Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
INF: Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs 
OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks
OF: Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies 
OF: Juan Soto, San Diego Padres 
DH: Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins

