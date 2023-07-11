Major League Baseball 2023 MLB All-Star Game live updates: Highlights from the Midsummer Classic Updated Jul. 11, 2023 6:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is here! Watch all the action live on FOX and the FOX Sports app, and stay up to date here with starting lineups, pregame red carpet and batting practice, and all the best moments as the 93rd annual Midsummer Classic.

Pregame Scene

Starting lineups

National League

1. RF: Ronald Acuna Jr. , Atlanta Braves

2. 1B: Freddie Freeman , Los Angeles Dodgers

3. CF: Mookie Betts , Los Angeles Dodgers

4. DH: J.D. Martinez , Los Angeles Dodgers

5. 3B: Nolan Arenado , St. Louis Cardinals

6. 2B: Luis Arraez , Miami Marlins

7. C: Sean Murphy , Atlanta Braves

8. SS: Orlando Arcia , Atlanta Braves

9. LF: Corbin Carroll , Arizona Diamondbacks

SP: Zac Gallen , Arizona Diamondbacks



American League

1. 2B: Marcus Semien , Texas Rangers

2. DH: Shohei Ohtani , Los Angeles Angels

3. LF: Randy Arozarena , Tampa Bay Rays

4. SS: Corey Seager , Texas Rangers

5. 1B: Yandy Diaz , Tampa Bay Rays

6. RF: Adolis García , Texas Rangers (Replacing Aaron Judge )

7. CF: Austin Hays , Baltimore Orioles (Replacing Mike Trout )

8. 3B: Josh Jung , Texas Rangers

9. C: Jonah Heim , Texas Rangers

SP: Gerrit Cole , New York Yankees

American League pitchers

RHP: Félix Bautista , Baltimore Orioles

RHP: Yennier Canó , Baltimore Orioles

RHP: Luis Castillo , Seattle Mariners

RHP: Emmanuel Clase , Cleveland Guardians

RHP: Nathan Eovaldi , Texas Rangers

RHP: Kevin Gausman , Toronto Blue Jays

RHP: Sonny Gray , Minnesota Twins

RHP: Kenley Jansen , Boston Red Sox

RHP: George Kirby , Seattle Mariners (replacing McClanahan)

RHP: Michael Lorenzen , Detroit Tigers

RHP: Shohei Ohtani , Los Angeles Angels (unavailable to pitch)

LHP: Shane McClanahan , Tampa Bay Rays (unavailable)

LHP: Framber Valdez , Houston Astros

RHP: Pablo López , Minnesota Twins

American League reserves

C: Salvador Pérez , Kansas City Royals

C: Adley Rutschman , Baltimore Orioles

SS: Bo Bichette , Toronto Blue Jays

3B: José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

SS: Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays (replacing Judge)

OF: Luis Robert Jr. , Chicago White Sox (unavailable)

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (unavailable)

OF: Yordan Álvarez , Houston Astros (unavailable)

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (unavailable)

OF: Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners (replacing Álvarez)

OF: Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (replacing Trout)

DH: Brent Rooker , Oakland Athletics

National League pitchers

RHP: David Bednar , Pittsburgh Pirates (replacing Kershaw)

RHP: Alexis Díaz , Cincinnati Reds

RHP: Camilo Doval , San Francisco Giants

RHP: Bryce Elder , Atlanta Braves (unavailable)

RHP: Josiah Gray , Washington Nationals

RHP: Mitch Keller , Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP: Spencer Strider , Atlanta Braves (unavailable)

RHP: Marcus Stroman , Chicago Cubs

RHP: Devin Williams , Milwaukee Brewers (unavailable)

LHP: Josh Hader , San Diego Padres

LHP: Clayton Kershaw , Los Angeles Dodgers (unavailable)

LHP: Justin Steele , Chicago Cubs (unavailable)

RHP: Kodai Senga , New York Mets (replacing Stroman)

RHP: Alex Cobb , San Francisco Giants (replacing Elder)

RHP: Craig Kimbrel , Philadelphia Phillies (replacing Williams)

RHP: Corbin Burnes , Milwaukee Brewers (replacing Strider)

National League reserves

C: Will Smith , Los Angeles Dodgers

C: Elias Díaz , Colorado Rockies

INF: Matt Olson , Atlanta Braves

INF: Pete Alonso , New York Mets

INF: Ozzie Albies , Atlanta Braves

INF: Austin Riley , Atlanta Braves

INF: Dansby Swanson , Chicago Cubs

OF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr ., Arizona Diamondbacks

OF: Nick Castellanos , Philadelphia Phillies

OF: Juan Soto , San Diego Padres

DH: Jorge Soler , Miami Marlins

