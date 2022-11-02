Major League Baseball
2022 World Series: Social media reaction to Astros' no-hitter vs. Phillies
2022 World Series: Social media reaction to Astros' no-hitter vs. Phillies

55 mins ago

The Houston Astros made history Wednesday with just the second World Series no-hitter ever, blanking the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series behind a four-pitcher effort led by starter Cristian Javier

The Astros celebrated on the field as the four pitchers who recorded the no-hitter – Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly – posed on the field with catcher Christian Vázquez and the game ball.

The Astros' Twitter account also made sure to give a shout-out to Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the famous Houston sports bettor who stands to win $75 million if his Astros prevail in the World Series.

"Mattress Mack" showed love right back to his favorite baseball team.

And although he no longer plays in Houston himself, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt made it clear who he was rooting for Wednesday.

Houston's performance also caused a popular Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain to suffer an extremely ill-timed promotion – one that was tied to when the Phillies would get a hit.

Wawa's tweet, sent before first pitch of the eventual no-hitter, went downhill fast over the next several hours:

Meanwhile, others marveled at how unpredictable the series has been.

Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless also gave Javier plenty of credit after the no-hitter went final.

Javier went viral again on social media postgame when he told FOX Sports MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal that his parents predicted his historic performance.

Astros' Cristian Javier discusses being part of second no-hitter in World Series history

Astros' Cristian Javier discusses being part of second no-hitter in World Series history
Ken Rosenthal talks to Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier about throwing six no-hit innings in the Game 4 win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Astros and Phillies are now tied at two games apiece. Game 5 will take place in Philadelphia on Thursday with first pitch at 8:03 p.m. ET only on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

