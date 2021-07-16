Major League Baseball Mike Trout, Chris Sale and Max Scherzer bear watching in MLB's second half 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Pedro Moura

FOX Sports MLB Writer

Major League Baseball resumes play today — after the All-Star break was elongated when the Red Sox's and Yankees’ scheduled Thursday game was postponed because of multiple COVID-19 cases.

Let’s examine the players and teams that will wield the largest influence down the stretch. Here are 10 storylines to watch in the second half of the MLB season.

1. Chris Sale's return from injury

The 32-year-old left-hander began a rehab assignment Thursday. While he was out recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Red Sox vastly exceeded expectations. If they can keep up their play and their injured ace returns even resembling his past peaks, are they not the team to beat in the AL East? But if Sale can’t stymie opponents and the Sox's pitching consistency expires, is the division Tampa Bay’s to win? Or – dare we even suggest – could it fall to the Yankees, who have played poorly all year but still possess the talent to challenge? Boston is pushing in its chips, calling up prospects Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck for the second half. Still, Sale looks like the biggest potential difference-maker.

2. The White Sox getting their guys back

Tony La Russa’s squad has thrived despite injuries to Yasmani Grandal, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal. Madrigal is out for the year, but Jiménez should be returning soon, and Robert and Grandal might not be far behind him. The White Sox already own a .607 winning percentage and an eight-game division lead. They have the easiest path to a playoff spot in the sport. But the returns of those three hitters — and the additions of any others at the deadline — might be the difference between a great regular-season team and a great postseason team. They have thrived because of consistent — and occasionally spectacular — starting pitching. That might not be enough in October.

3. How much will the Twins sell?

Sticking in the AL Central, the Twins, the presumed preseason challengers to the White Sox, have faded all the way out of contention. They’re winning at a worse pace than the rebuilding Tigers. But they have the ability to impact the race with the trades they make before the July 30 deadline. Michael Pineda could be a nice rental starter, Nelson Cruz a bench bat or designated hitter and Andrelton Simmons a defensive upgrade for anyone. Minnesota could offer several controllable pitchers as well, including right-hander José Berríos, who is having his best season yet.

4. How for real are the Giants?

Eighty-nine games into their season and winning at a 104-win pace, it’s not like the Giants are a total fluke. But are they a 90-win team? A 95-win team? A 100-win team? If the answer is either of the latter, this squad might present real problems for the Dodgers and Padres, teams that consider themselves more talented. To be fair, many talent evaluators still see it that way, too.

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford discusses how his team has exceeded expectations so far this season.

5. How long will Clayton Kershaw be out?

Placed on the injured list earlier this month with left elbow inflammation, Kershaw might not be sidelined all that long. He was back working out at Dodger Stadium a few days after he was deemed hurt. His timely return would go a long way toward giving the Dodgers’ the starting pitching insurance they will need over the next 10 weeks. Walker Buehler has been great, Julio Urías has been good, and Tony Gonsolin has been working his way into form, but three starters are not enough to outlast two apparent titans. David Price is too much of an uncertainty to count on just yet, and Trevor Bauer remains on administrative leave while he is investigated on sexual assault allegations. The Dodgers have the prospect capital to acquire help, but superior help to Kershaw is probably not available.

6. Will Max Scherzer go anywhere?

To be clear: He isn't available unless the Nationals decide to punt on 2021 and trade Scherzer, and he approves the trade. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts just honored Scherzer by naming him the NL All-Star starter. It’s a stretch to say that’s laying the groundwork for a potential trade, but it couldn’t hurt. Kershaw and Scherzer are friends who speak regularly about pitching. Dodgers executive Josh Byrnes drafted Scherzer 15 years ago in Arizona. It’s not an entirely ridiculous idea.

7. How low will Arizona go?

Speaking of Arizona, the Diamondbacks were by far the worst team in the first half, with five more losses than any other club. Notably, they began this season trying to contend, unlike several teams they are trailing. Those hopes vanished sometime during May — maybe June for the most optimistic of their bunch. Now Arizona's season is about sussing out prospects for the years to come, selling what little they have — chiefly All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar — and maybe spoiling the hopes of some member of the NL West triumvirate.

8. Jarred Kelenic’s second coming

It took him a little while, but the touted outfielder, who turns 22 on Friday, is back. He hit only .096 in his first go at the majors, but he torched Triple-A when he went down, and the Mariners are convinced he is ready this time. He’ll step into the center-field slot vacated by the injured Kyle Lewis. The Mariners are 3.5 games out of a wild-card spot. If Kelenic can be who they think he can be, they look like a dark-horse postseason team.

Ben Verlander lays out his storylines to watch in the second half of the MLB season, including Shohei Ohtani’s full-season numbers, whether Fernando Tatis Jr. can join the 40-40 club and if the Giants can shock everyone by winning the NL West.

9. Can Ohtani and Trout together make noise?

The more popular pick to rise out of the American League West and earn a wild-card spot will be the Angels, who should soon be welcoming Mike Trout back from a calf strain. We’re all thinking the same thing. Trout has been the best ballplayer alive for eight or nine years running. Shohei Ohtani is putting together, perhaps, the best season ever. Shouldn’t that be enough to at least sniff October? Trout, of course, has still never won a playoff game. If that streak is to end this year, the Angels will probably need to acquire some pitching. Even a league-best offense might not be enough to overcome the weak staff they've assembled.

10. Do the Mets have the NL East as locked up as it seems?

Who can unseat them? The Braves, who just lost two top hitters? The Phillies, who have several players mired in COVID-19 protocols and have been thoroughly mediocre most of the season? The Nationals, who are 2-9 this month after a June run? No, no and no. The Mets should win this. But how hard will they push for it? Would they trade for Berríos or the Cubs’ Kris Bryant? Either player would make them much more threatening. Even Escobar would help.

On Monday at All-Star media day, Ben Verlander talked to MLB players about Shohei Ohtani’s amazing first half of the season. Hear just how blown away his peers have been by Ohtani's performance.

Pedro Moura is the national baseball writer for FOX Sports. He most recently covered the Dodgers for three seasons for The Athletic. Previously, he spent five years covering the Angels and Dodgers for the Orange County Register and Los Angeles Times. More previously, he covered his alma mater, USC, for ESPNLosAngeles.com . The son of Brazilian immigrants, he grew up in the Southern California suburbs. Follow him on Twitter @pedromoura .

