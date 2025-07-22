PGA Tour 2025 3M Open Odds: Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns Tied Atop Board Published Jul. 22, 2025 1:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 edition of the 3M Open golf tournament tees off this week and bettors are diving into the action.

This tournament is hosted in the Twin Cities and is one of the last two events of this year's regular season PGA Tour that will help decide the top 70 golfers eligible for the FedEXCup Playoffs.

When it comes to the odds, Chris Gotterup and Sam Burns are tied at the top of the board at +1800. However, Maverick McNealy isn't too far behind at +2000.

Will one of the favorites win this weekend, or will a golfer with longer odds come from behind?

Let's take a look at the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 22.

3M Open 2025

Chris Gotterup: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Sam Burns: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Maverick McNealy: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Wyndham Clark: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Max Greyserman: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Si Woo Kim: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Taylor Pendrith: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Jake Knapp: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

Tony Finau: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Michael Thorbjornsen: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Akshay Bhatia: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Rickie Fowler: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Kurt Kitayama: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Davis Thompson: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Adam Scott: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Max Homa: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Kevin Yu: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Cameron Champ: ++5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Luke Clanton: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Sungjae Im: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Emiliano Grillo: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Keith Mitchell: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Jesper Svensson: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Matt Wallace: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Alex Smalley: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Andrew Putnam: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Rico Hoey: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

First on the board is Chris Gotterup at +1800. He comes into this tournament on the heels of a third-place finish at last weekend's Open in Northern Ireland. He has two PGA Tour wins so far — the Myrtle Beach Classic in 2024 and the Genesis Scottish Open in 2025.

Sam Burns is also at +1800 on the 3M oddsboard. Burns has five PGA Tour wins, with his best major finish being his T-9 in the 2024 U.S. Open. In the FedExCup standings, Burns is currently ranked No. 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maverick McNealy rounds out the top three at +2000. He finished T-3 in this tournament in 2024.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share