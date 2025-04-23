LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated Apr. 23, 2025 7:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf returns to action this week with LIV Golf Mexico City , the sixth tournament of the 2025 league schedule. The tour makes its first visit to Mexico City and its third visit to the country of Mexico, with Mayakoba hosting tournaments in 2023 and 2024.

Reigning Team Champions Ripper GC enters off its first team title of 2025, having won at the difficult Trump National Doral course at LIV Golf Miami, with veteran star Marc Leishman claiming his first individual LIV Golf title. Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann of Chile leads the season-long individual points race, while Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC top the team standings .

Mexico City is the first LIV Golf tournament since the golf season's first major, the Masters, in which five LIV Golf players finished inside the top 15 – the most of any major since the inception of LIV Golf.

Favorites

For yet another tournament, Jon Rahm enters as the favorite at +500 despite having yet to win an event this year. Still, the Spaniard has never finished outside of the top 10 in 17 LIV Golf tournament appearances. After a near win at the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau has the second-best odds at +700 followed by Joaquin Niemann at +900. Niemann has won two events of the five events this year, and also was last year's winner at Mayakoba. Here are the rest of the odds as of April 23, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

LIV Golf: Mexico City Odds & Field

Jon Rahm: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Joaquin Niemann: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Sergio Garcia: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Patrick Reed: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Brooks Kopeka: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Paul Casey: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

David Puig: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Carlos Ortiz: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Sebastian Munoz: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Dean Burmester: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Abraham Ancer: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Tom McKibbin: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Marc Leishman: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Lucas Herbert: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cameron Tringale: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cameron Smith: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Louis Oosthuizen: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Dustin Johnson: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Peter Uihlein: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Harold Varner: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Talor Gooch: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Richard Bland: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Charl Schwartzel: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Anirban Lahiri: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Thomas Pieters: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Phil Mickelson: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Adrian Meronk: +8000 (bet $10 to win $ total)

Kevin Na: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jason Kokrak: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Caleb Suratt: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Ben Campbell: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Charles Howell III: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Bubba Watson: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Brendan Steele: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,410 total)

Sam Horsfield: +14000 (bet $10 to win $1,410 total)

John Catlin: +14000 (bet $10 to win $1,410 total)

Matthew Wolff: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Luis Masaveu: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Danny Lee: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Yubin Jang: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Matt Jones: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Henrik Stetson: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Graeme McDowell: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Branden Grace: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Long-shot bets to make

Golf is one of the best sports to bet on long-shots to win, as there have been several instances of huge underdogs winning major tournaments. For LIV Golf Mexico City, there are several big name players with some real value from a wagering standpoint.

Here are a couple of bets worth sprinkling some cash on:

Cameron Smith to finish as top Australian: +220

Adrian Meronk to finish top 5: +1100

Henrik Stetson to finish top 10: +1100

Joaquin Niemann to win wire-to-wire: +2200

Abraham Ancer to win: +2500

