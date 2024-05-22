PGA Tour 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated May. 22, 2024 11:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The PGA Championship might be over, but the PGA Tour rolls on.

Last weekend's ending was a tough one for us, as we almost hit it big with Bryson DeChambeau (+2500). He fell just short, but those are the breaks of the game.

Let's see if we can create some magic this week as we turn our attention to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge. It's a 7,209-yard par-70 track, featuring Bentgrass greens.

This is one of the five tournaments that are considered an invitational on the tour. So, there's a relatively smaller field this week compared to other tournaments.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Scottie Scheffler's return following the birth of his first child was not a quiet one, as the star golfer got arrested ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship. He was able to finish the tournament, shooting 13-under to finish tied for eighth.

Now that Scheffler is back on the tour, his status as the presumptive favorite each week is also back. He currently sits at +275 to win this weekend.

Collin Morikawa has the second-best odds to win at +1200. No one else has odds better than +2000.

Last year's winner, Emiliano Grillo, is a long-shot bet at +13000. Meanwhile, PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is sitting out this event.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD*

Scottie Scheffler: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Collin Morikawa: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Jordan Spieth: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Max Homa: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tony Finau: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Si Woo Kim: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Sungjae Im: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Harris English: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Brian Harman: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Min Woo Lee: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Denny McCarthy: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

* Odds as of 5/21

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

A lot of my bets this week are based on course history and form, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Tony Finau +2800

Brian Harman +3500

Stay tuned for more picks!

