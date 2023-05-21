2023 U.S. Open odds, predictions, favorites, picks: Scottie Scheffler favored Updated Jun. 14, 2023 11:55 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Staff

The PGA Tour's third golf major of the year is upon us!

The U.S. Open tees off Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

This will be the first major taking place at LACC. The track is a par-70 that will play 7,530 yards long with Bentgrass greens.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

Favorites

Scottie Scheffler , the current No. 1 player in the world, is the odds-on favorite to win this week, +650 at FOX Bet. Jon Rahm , who is ranked second in the world, is the second-favorite to win at +900.

Brooks Koepka , who won the PGA Championship in May, has +1000 odds to win the tournament, while four-time major champion Rory McIlroy sits at +1200.

The defending champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, sits at +3400 at FOX Bet.

One key note, Tiger Woods will miss the tournament as he's still rehabbing from ankle surgery.

OUTRIGHTS TO BET

Jordan Spieth +2400

Tyrell Hatton +3200

Bryson DeChambeau +6000

U.S. Open Odds & Field*

Betting odds for several top golfers at FOX Bet.

Scottie Scheffler +650 ( bet $10 to win $75 total )

Jon Rahm +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Brooks Koepka +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Rory McIlroy +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Patrick Cantlay +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Viktor Hovland +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Xander Schauffele +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Jordan Spieth +2400 ( bet $10 to win $250 total )

Max Homa +2900 ( bet $10 to win $300 total )

Cameron Smith +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

Tyrrell Hatton +3200 ( bet $10 to win $330 total )

Tony Finau +3400 ( bet $10 to win $350 total )

Matt Fitzpatrick +3400 ( bet $10 to win $350 total )

Collin Morikawa +3600 ( bet $10 to win $370 total )

* odds as of 6/13/2023

Tournament Details

2023 U.S. Open dates: June 15-18

Course: Los Angeles Country Club

TV: NBC, USA Network, Peacock

Five Past Winners at U.S. Open

2022: Matt Fitzpatrick

2021: Jon Rahm

2020: Bryson DeChambeau

2019: Gary Woodland

2018: Brooks Koepka

