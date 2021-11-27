College Football College football Week 13 top plays: Ohio State-Michigan, Alabama-Auburn, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 13 of the college football season kicks off Saturday with "The Game," a much-anticipated showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan on FOX's " Big Noon Kickoff ."

It's the 24th time that OSU and Michigan have faced off with each team ranked in the top 10.

There's also an SEC clash in the afternoon, as No. 3 Alabama battles Auburn in the Iron Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), and this evening, No. 10 Oklahoma travels to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State in the Bedlam game (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Here are the top moments from Saturday's action.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan

Snow at the Big House

The Wolverines made a statement on their opening possession, capping off a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a rushing touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.

First hiccup of the day

After Michigan forced OSU into a three-and-out on its first possession, the Wolverines started their next drive at the OSU 39, quickly moving down to the Buckeyes' 15-yard line.

But an interception by Bryson Shaw put a stop to Michigan's momentum.

OSU denied

Ohio State wasn't able to capitalize on the turnover thanks to the Wolverines' stout defense, and the Buckeyes settled for three.

Circus TD catch

C.J. Stroud connected with Garrett Wilson on this wild 25-yard touchdown, as OSU took its first lead, 10-7, midway through the second.TK

Michigan rebuttal

With 3:51 to play before the break, Cade McNamara dropped a dime to Cornelius Johnson to the Ohio State 2-yard line …

… then, Hassan Haskins scored two plays later, as Michigan regained the lead 14-10.

Neck and neck

Ahead of the break, OSU knocked in a 30-yard field goal after a dropped interception by Michigan to make it a one-point game.

Tunnel tension

It's the first time Michigan has led at the half vs. Ohio State since 2016, and it's safe to say the Buckeyes … didn't like that.

Here to stay

OSU opened the third quarter with the ball, but the Michigan defense forced them to go three-and-out.

The Wolverines didn't waste any time, as Blake Corum broke out for a 55-yard run to OSU's 13-yard line, which set up another Haskins TD on the ensuing play. Just like that, Michigan took a 21-13 lead.

Getting chippy

With tensions running high, both teams went at it on the field, and OSU ultimately drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Third time's the charm

The penalty put the Wolverines on the 1-yard line, and Haskins — for the third time today — did what he does best: score.

With that TD, Michigan took a 15-point lead, a deficit no team has overcome to win in the history of the series.

Acrobatic catch

OSU still had a few tricks up its sleeve, like this dazzling behind-the-back snag from Jaxon Smith Njigba.

TD Trey

The 26-yard gain put the Buckeyes deep in enemy territory, and OSU's TreVeyon Henderson punched one in to cut Michigan's lead to 28-20.

No. 3 Alabama at Auburn

Still to come!

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State

Still to come!

THE BEST OF THE REST:

To the house!

Baylor got off to a hot start against Texas Tech with this monster 61-yd touchdown.

Gators get going

On Florida's opening drive, Emory Jones aired this one out to tight end Kemore Gamble for the Gators TD.

OBJ-like

How about this incredible one-handed catch from FSU's Ontaria Wilson?

Good as gone!

Here's something you don't see every day.

Maryland largely dominated Rutgers in the first frame of Saturday's contest, but one of the wildest plays of the quarter came when the Scarlet Knights blocked the Terrapins' extra point attempt and returned it to the house.

Rivalry renewed

Bulldogs TE Brock Bowers notched a 77-yard touchdown as Georgia continued to shut out Georgia Tech 24-0.

Road warriors

Houston marched into UConn on a mission, and the Cougars delivered, taking a two-score lead with ease.

Catching air

Wake Forest wideout A.T. Perry laid out for the Demon Deacons' second touchdown of the day against Boston College.

Turning on the jets

Duke safety Jaylen Stinson returned Miami's first-quarter kickoff 94 yards for the go-ahead TD.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.