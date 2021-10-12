College Football The all-time greatest college football player from each of the 50 states 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Sean Merriman, FOX Sports Senior Editor

and RJ Young , FOX Sports College Football Writer

Representing their home state brings a sense of pride to both current and former college football players across the nation.

While the likes of Archie Griffin, Deion Sanders and Vince Young made the decision to stay in-state to play their college ball, others ventured out and flourished away from the place they once called home.

Chances are you have probably heard or possibly even taken part in a heated debate about which states produce the best college football talent. Is it Florida or California, maybe Texas or Georgia, or perhaps Ohio?

We’re not here to debate which state is responsible for producing the top college football players. What we are here to do is identify the single-best college football player from each state across the country.

Did you know that despite playing both high school and college football in the state of California, two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback John Elway was actually born in Port Angeles, Washington? How about that Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne, who played high school football in New Jersey before enjoying a record-setting career at the University of Wisconsin, was born in Lynchburg, Virginia?

From Florida and Georgia to Vermont and New Hampshire, each state throughout the U.S. has produced several talented college football players it can claim as its own. Our job is to break that list down and present to you the top college football player from every state (based on birthplace).

Let the debate begin.

Alabama: Bo Jackson

Known as one of the greatest athletes in modern history, Jackson was a three-time All- SEC selection and a two-time All-American on the gridiron, while also lettering in baseball and track and field at Auburn . He is one of three Auburn players to have won the Heisman Trophy and is the only running back in the school’s rich football history to rush for more than 4,000 career yards. Jackson finished his career at Auburn with 4,575 all-purpose yards and 45 total touchdowns, while also averaging 6.6 yards-per-carry.

Alaska: Steve Smith

Smith was born in Anchorage, Alaska, before moving to Southern California and eventually starring at USC from 2003 to 2006. He finished his college career with 190 catches for 3,019 yards and 22 touchdowns, all of which rank in the top 10 in program history. As a senior, Smith had 1,083 receiving yards and nine touchdowns en route to being named a first-team All-American.

Arizona: Rodney Peete

Peete was a two-sport standout at USC, starring on both the football field and the baseball diamond. A four-year starter at quarterback, Peete threw for more than 8,200 yards and 54 touchdowns during his collegiate career. He finished as the school’s all-time leader in pass attempts (1,081), completions (630), passing yards (8,225) and total offense (8,640 yards). Peete was named the Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in his senior season.

Arkansas: Darren McFadden

One of the most decorated running backs in college football over the past two decades, McFadden holds virtually every rushing record at the University of Arkansas . His collegiate accolades include being a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, a two-time Doak Walker Award winner, a two-time first-team All-American and a three-time All-SEC performer. McFadden finished his college career with 4,590 rushing yards, which ranks third all time in the SEC, trailing only Herschel Walker and Nick Chubb of Georgia.

California: Reggie Bush

One of the greatest all-around players in college football history, Bush put together a dominant three-year career at USC from 2003 to 2005. He was a two-time All-American and won the 2005 Heisman Trophy. Bush finished his collegiate career with 6,541 all-purpose yards, which ranks in the top 10 in NCAA Division I history. The Trojans won 34 straight games and two national titles during Bush’s sensational three-year career at USC.

Colorado: Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey had an incredible three-year career at Stanford , which included being named the two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and the AP College Football Player of the Year (2015). He totaled 6,987 all-purpose yards and 33 touchdowns during his time at Stanford and holds the school records for the most all-purpose yards in a game (461) and a season (3,864).

Connecticut: Floyd Little

Little starred at Syracuse from 1962 to 1966 and is the only three-time All-American running back to play for the Orangemen. He totaled 2,759 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns during his college career and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in both 1965 and ‘66. Little is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Delaware: Jamie Duncan

Delaware is not exactly a football hotbed, but a former SEC defensive star was born in Wilmington, Delaware, before enjoying a standout career at Vanderbilt . Duncan, who played at Vanderbilt from 1994 to 1997, was a two-time All-American and the 1997 SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He departed Vanderbilt with 425 career tackles, and his total of 152 in 1996 is the sixth-highest single-season mark ever by a Commodores player.

Florida: Deion Sanders

One of the most decorated — and flashiest — college football players of all time, Sanders enjoyed an incredible four-year career at Florida State. When he enrolled at FSU in 1985, Sanders was a three-sport athlete in football, baseball and track. He started in the Seminoles’ secondary as a true freshman and was a third-team All-American as a sophomore. But it was in his final two seasons in Tallahassee when the buzz about "Prime Time" being one of the best in the history of the game really came to a head. Sanders recorded nine interceptions in his junior and senior seasons, returning two of them for touchdowns. He was also a standout punt returner, leading the nation in punt-return average as a senior while breaking the school’s all-time record for career punt returns. You really can’t have a conversation about the best defensive backs of all time without talking about Sanders.

Georgia: Cam Newton

Dan Mullen wanted Newton to start over Tim Tebow at Florida. Newton was that good. In 2010 at Auburn, he put together the greatest single season in the history of the sport. He brought the Tigers back from a 24-point deficit to beat Nick Saban's Alabama team 28-27 in a game we still refer to as "The Camback." You know that Auburn team finished 14-0 and won the national title. There was nothing Newton couldn't do on a football field. He fell just 73 total yards shy of a 3,000-yard passing, 1,500-yard rushing season, while accounting for 51 TDs and just seven picks in 2010. He rushed for, passed for and caught a touchdown that season while also recording a tackle. Quite simply, there's only one Cam Newton.

Hawaii: Marcus Mariota

Mariota was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, before starring at Oregon from 2012 to 2014. During his three-year collegiate career, Mariota passed for an eye-popping 10,796 yards and 105 touchdowns, while also adding 2,237 yards on the ground to go along with 29 rushing TDs. He was a three-time first-team All-Pac-12 member and left Oregon as the conference’s all-time leader in total yards, touchdowns and passes attempted without an interception. Following his 2014 junior season, Mariota was named the winner of the Maxwell Award, Manning Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and most notably, the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first and only Hawaii-born athlete to win the Heisman.

Idaho: Jake Plummer

Born and raised in Boise, Idaho, Plummer was a standout quarterback and punter at Capital High School before he went on to star at Arizona State in the mid-90s. "Jake The Snake" threw for 8,626 yards and 64 touchdowns during his collegiate career, both of which rank in the top five in school history. He was named a two-time first-team All-Pac-10 selection and a first-team All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist in his senior season at Arizona State.

Illinois: Dick Butkus

You can’t talk about football in the state of Illinois without talking about former Illini standout Dick Butkus. Considered one of the hardest hitters in college football history, Butkus was a star linebacker for the Illini in the mid-1960s. He was a two-time All-American, the Big Ten MVP in 1963, and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1964. In 1985, the trophy annually awarded to the top linebacker in the nation was named in his honor.

Indiana: Rod Woodson

Widely considered one of the greatest defensive backs in both college football and NFL history, Woodson starred at Purdue from 1983 to 1986. He was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and a two-time All-American during his collegiate career and left Purdue as the school’s all-time leader in interceptions. Woodson was also an accomplished track and field athlete at Purdue and was twice awarded All-American honors in that sport as well.

Iowa: Nile Kinnick

You have to travel back nearly a century, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who would argue against Kinnick being the greatest college football player to come out of the Hawkeye State. Kinnick was a standout at the University of Iowa in the late 1930s. He was a two-time All-Big Ten player and the recipient of the 1939 Heisman Trophy. During that season, his senior year, Kinnick also won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Memorial Trophy, while being named an All-American and the AP Male Athlete of the Year. His No. 24 is one of only two Iowa football numbers to be retired by the university.

Kansas: Barry Sanders

Regarded as one of the greatest running backs in the modern era, Sanders took the college football world by storm in the late 1980s. Serving as a backup for All-American Thurman Thomas, Sanders starred as a return specialist early in his college career. In 1987, he led the nation in yards per kickoff return (31.6), while also racking up more than 600 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. When he took over as the starting running back at Oklahoma State in 1988, Sanders put together what is considered by many to be the greatest individual season by a running back in college football history. His 2,628 rushing yards and 37 rushing touchdowns that season are both NCAA records. Sanders went on to win the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and the Heisman Trophy following his historic season.

Kentucky: Shaun Alexander

The University of Alabama has produced a handful of outstanding running backs, but former Crimson Tide standout Shaun Alexander was among the best of the group. He finished his four-year collegiate career with 3,443 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns. When he left Alabama in 1999, Alexander held 15 school records, including total rushing yards and yards per carry.

Louisiana: Peyton Manning

Manning enjoyed a standout four-year collegiate career at Tennessee. He compiled a 39-5 record as a starter and threw for 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns during his time as a Volunteer. Manning was a consensus All-American in 1997 while being named the winner of the Campbell and Maxwell Trophy and finishing as the runner-up to Charles Woodson in the 1997 Heisman Trophy voting.

Maine: Al Harris

Harris is one of the greatest defensive players in Arizona State football history. A three-year starter from 1976 to 1978, Harris was a force on the defensive line. He set a school-record during the 1978 season with 19 sacks, which now ranks second behind Terrell Suggs' 24 in 2002. Harris was a consensus All-American during that season and went on to be a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 1979 NFL Draft.

Maryland: Doug Flutie

When thinking about Flutie’s college career, the first thing that comes to mind is his famous, game-winning Hail Mary pass to beat Bernie Kosar and the Miami Hurricanes in 1984. However, Flutie enjoyed a standout four-year career at Boston College, which included being named an All-American and winning the 1984 Heisman Trophy. He finished his career with 10,579 passing yards and 67 passing touchdowns.

Massachusetts: Angelo Bertelli

To find the top player born and raised in Massachusetts, you have to go back to the early 1940s when Bertelli starred at Notre Dame. He arrived in South Bend as a coveted tailback and converted to quarterback his junior season. Bertelli’s accolades included being named a two-time All-American and the winner of the 1943 Heisman.

Michigan: Jake Long

When it comes to the best college football player from the state of Michigan, there is quite a long list to consider. While Jerome Bettis or Braylon Edwards might have been a more popular pick, former Michigan offensive tackle Jake Long deserves the honor. Long was a two-time All-American and the Big Ten Offensive Linemen of the Year in 2006 and 2007. He finished his four-year career at Michigan with a combined record of 36-14, including a 25-7 mark in Big Ten play.

Minnesota: Larry Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald’s collegiate career can be summed up by one word — explosive. The former Pitt Panther was a human highlight film, making incredible catches and racking up eye-popping numbers during his two years in college. In just 26 games, Fitzgerald totaled 161 catches for 2,677 yards and a school-record 34 receiving touchdowns. He became the first player in school history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and set an NCAA record with 18 consecutive games with a touchdown catch. In addition to being named the Big East Offensive Player of the Year and an unanimous first-team All-American in 2003, Fitzgerald also received both the Walter Camp and Biletnikoff awards.

Mississippi: Jerry Rice

Just as you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who has a legitimate argument against Rice as the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, the same can be said when evaluating Rice as the greatest college football player to come out of Mississippi. Rice attended Mississippi Valley State University from 1981 to '84 and rewrote the record books, including the NCAA record of 24 catches in a game in 1983. As a senior, he broke his own Division I-AA records for receptions (112), receiving yards (1,845) and touchdown receptions (27) in a single season.

Missouri: Billy Sims

Born and raised in St. Louis, Sims attended the University of Oklahoma, where he started for the Sooners from 1975 to 1979. He was a two-time All-American in his junior and senior year and was the recipient of the 1978 Heisman Trophy. Sims, who rushed for 1,762 yards on 231 carries during his Heisman season, became only the sixth junior in NCAA history to win college football’s most prestigious award. He was the runner-up in his senior year after totaling 1,506 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

Montana: Ryan Leaf

Leaf, who was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, starred at Washington State from 1995 to 1997. He started 24 games in three years, compiling 7,433 passing yards and 59 touchdowns. Leaf averaged more than 330 passing yards per game in his junior season and threw for a Pac-10-record 33 touchdowns en route to being named the conference Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American.

Nebraska: Johnny Rodgers

Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers is known as one of the greatest all-around athletes in college football history. He played running back and wide receiver and returned punts and kicks for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rodgers is Nebraska’s all-time leader with 1,515 punt return yards. He was a two-time All-American and the recipient of the 1972 Heisman Trophy, the first in school history.

Nevada: Steven Jackson

Jackson brought new meaning to the term "workhorse" during his time at Oregon State. The former Beavers standout carried the ball 734 times for 3,625 yards and 39 touchdowns during his three years at Oregon State. Jackson also added 66 catches for 680 receiving yards. He set a school record with 2,015 yards of total offense in his final season before declaring for the NFL Draft.

New Hampshire: Greg Landry

To find the best college football player to come out of the state of New Hampshire, one has to venture back to the mid 1960s. There you will find former Detroit Lions QB Greg Landry, who starred at the University of Massachusetts before becoming the first signal-caller selected in the 1968 NFL Draft. During his time at UMass, Landry was a two-time All-Yankee selection and led the Minutemen to a combined 10-0 conference record in 1966 and '67.

New Jersey: Mike Rozier

The University of Nebraska has seen plenty of standout running backs walk through the door in Lincoln. But as good as Lawrence Phillips, Roger Craig and Ahman Green were, no one was as special as Rozier. Born and raised in Camden, New Jersey, Rozier starred at Nebraska from 1981 to 1983. He topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in two of his three seasons in Lincoln, compiling 5,120 rushing yards and 49 rushing touchdowns in his college career. He was named a two-time All-American and won the Heisman Trophy following his magical senior season.

New Mexico: Ronnie Lott

When it comes to the most feared defenders in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Lott has to be near the top of the list. He was a standout defensive back at USC, where he was a consensus All-American and helped lead the Trojans to a 12-1 record and a share of the national title in 1978. Lott finished his collegiate career with 250 tackles, 14 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. He is known as one of the top defensive backs in college football history.

New York: Vinny Testaverde

When you throw for more than 6,000 yards and 48 touchdowns in your collegiate career, you are certainly worthy of a spot on this list. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Testaverde starred at the University of Miami from 1982 to 1986. He was part of the Hurricanes’ 1983 national championship team and then took over the starting QB role in his junior season, leading Miami to a 10-2 record. But it was in his senior season when Testaverde established himself as the best quarterback in the nation. That season, Testaverde led the Hurricanes to an 11-1 mark and won the Heisman Trophy.

North Carolina: Julius Peppers

When it comes to Peppers, there is one term that immediately comes to mind … freakish athleticism. One of the most decorated defensive ends in the early 2000s, Peppers was a two-time All-ACC performer and unanimous All-American at North Carolina. He was a two-sport star, playing both football and basketball for the Tar Heels, but it was on the gridiron where Peppers made his biggest impact. The former Tar Heel started 33 of the 34 games he played in college and ranks second all-time in UNC history with 30.5 sacks.

North Dakota: Derek Abney

The former University of Kentucky star was born and raised in the small city of Minot. Abney starred for the Wildcats from 2000 to 2003, playing wide receiver and returning kicks for Kentucky. While he did finish his collegiate career with 197 catches for 2,339 yards and 18 touchdowns, he made his biggest impact on special teams as a record-setting kick returner. In four years, Abney totaled 3,357 return yards and eight return touchdowns. He left Kentucky with the second-most all-purpose yards in SEC history.

Ohio: Archie Griffin

When it comes to the "greatest college football player of all time," it’s hard to complete that debate without mentioning Griffin. The first and only two-time Heisman Trophy winner was born in Columbus, Ohio — in the Ohio State campus hospital. He starred at OSU from 1972 to 1975, finishing his college career with 5,589 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns. He was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, a three-time All-American, and a two-time Big Ten Most Valuable Player. Over his four-year career, Griffin topped the 100-yard rushing mark 34 times, including in an NCAA-record 31 consecutive games. He is one of only two players in NCAA football history to start in four Rose Bowl games.

Oklahoma: Sam Bradford

Coming out of Putnam City North High in Oklahoma City, Bradford could have played hockey, basketball and golf on scholarship. But he chose football. And he chose football knowing that a five-star prospect in quarterback Rhett Bomar and two other quarterbacks — Keith Nichol and Joey Halzle — were on the depth chart ahead of him when he spurned the likes of Texas A&M and others to commit to OU's 2006 class. As a redshirt freshman in 2007, Bradford won the starting QB job, vindicating Bob Stoops' faith in him. In 2008, Bradford took OU to its first (and most recent) appearance in a national title game since the 2004 season and became just the third Heisman Trophy winner from the state (Jason White in 2003, Steve Owens in 1969).

Oregon: Ndamukong Suh

One of the most dominant defensive linemen of the 21st century, Suh was born and raised in Portland, Oregon. He starred at the University of Nebraska from 2005 to 2009, finishing his collegiate career with 215 tackles, 49.5 tackles for loss and 24 sacks. As a senior, Suh delivered perhaps the greatest individual season of any defensive lineman in NCAA history. That year, he recorded 85 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 24 QB hurries and an interception while earning All-American honors. Suh would go on to win the Associated Press Player of the Year during his senior season, as well as claiming the Outland, Lombardi, Bednarik and Nagurski Trophy.

Pennsylvania: Tony Dorsett

Considered one of the greatest running backs in college football history, Dorsett starred at the University of Pittsburgh in the mid 1970s. He was an instant star from the second he walked on campus, setting an NCAA record with 1,686 rushing yards in his freshman season. He went on to break the school rushing record in his sophomore season, ran for 1,686 yards in his junior campaign en route to being named an All-American, and then led the NCAA in rushing with 2,150 yards in his senior season while taking home the Heisman.

Rhode Island: Will Blackmon

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Blackmon starred at Bishop Hendrickson High School and then went on to play at Boston College from 2002 to 2005. He was a standout return man at BC, totaling more than 2,800 yards in kickoff returns and more than 500 yards in punt returns. After playing primarily defense and special teams during his first three seasons, Blackmon moved to offense in his senior year and went on to record 51 catches for 763 yards and four touchdowns. He finished his college career with 3,309 return yards, two return touchdowns, 784 yards from scrimmage, four receiving touchdowns and eight interceptions.

South Carolina: Jadeveon Clowney

Coming out of South Point High School in Rock Point, S.C., Clowney was one of the most highly touted defensive ends in high school football history. He started as a true freshman at South Carolina, and by the time his sophomore season came around, he was considered by many to be the best defensive lineman in college football. In three years at South Carolina, Clowney recorded 129 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 24 sacks and nine forced fumbles. He finished his collegiate career as a two-time All-American and was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2012.

South Dakota: Jay Novacek

When it comes to the best player to come out of the state of South Dakota, look no further than former Wyoming Cowboy standout Jay Novacek. Born in Martin, South Dakota, Novacek would go on to attend Wyoming, where he played both tight end and wide receiver. During his three years at Wyoming, Novacek totaled 83 catches for 1,536 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was an all-conference performer during his junior season, as well as an honorable mention All-American.

Tennessee: Reggie White

Before White became known as the "Minister of Defense" in the NFL, he was the most dominant defensive end in Tennessee history. During his time as a Volunteer, White registered 293 tackles, 32 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries. In 1983, he recorded 15 sacks, which is a school record to this day. That year, White was the SEC Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American.

Texas: Vince Young

Texas is well-known as the football capital of the world, which makes choosing the best player to come out of the Lone Star State a near-impossible exercise. You could make an argument for Earl Campbell, Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson, LaDainian Tomlinson, Eric Dickerson, the list goes on and on. But when it comes down to it, no player was as accomplished as former Texas Longhorn QB Vince Young. In addition to posting a near-perfect 30-2 record as a starter at Texas, Young finished his collegiate career with 6,040 passing yards, 44 passing touchdowns, 3,127 rushing yards and 37 rushing touchdowns. In the 2005 season, he became the first player in NCAA Division-I history to throw for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. He went on to lead the Longhorns to a memorable 41-38 victory over USC in the Rose Bowl that year, giving Texas its first national title in 35 years. His No. 10 jersey is retired by the university.

Utah: Steve Young

Born and raised in Salt Lake City, Young would go on to star at BYU in the early 1980s. In three years at BYU, Young threw for 7,773 yards and 56 touchdowns. He was a two-time first-team all-conference performer, a two-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year, and a consensus All-American. During his senior season in 1983, Young set an NCAA single-season record with a 71.3% completion percentage. He won the Davey O’Brien Trophy that season and finished as the runner-up in Heisman voting.

Vermont: Steve Wisniewski

The list of superstar college football players from Vermont isn’t a long one, but right there at the top of the list is former Penn State standout Steve Wisniewski. One of the top interior linemen in college football in the mid 1980s, Wisniewski was a two-time All-American for the Nittany Lions in 1986 and 1987. He was a key member of Penn State’s national championship team in 1986 and went on to be a second-round selection in the 1989 NFL Draft.

Virginia: Ron Dayne

Dayne was a four-year starter for the Wisconsin Badgers from 1996 to 1999 and left Madison as one of the most accomplished backs in NCAA history. The "Great Dayne," as he was known, finished his collegiate career with 7,125 rushing yards, which is still an NCAA record. During his senior season, Dayne rushed for 2,034 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to winning the Heisman, as well as several other honors including the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Chic Harley Award, the Doak Walker Award, the Jim Brown Award, the AP Player of the Year Award and the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Washington: John Elway

One of the greatest quarterbacks in college football and NFL history, Elway starred at Stanford from 1979 to 1982. Overall, he threw for 9,349 yards and 77 touchdowns, while also adding five rushing scores. He was a two-time Pac-10 Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in 1982. Elway was also a star on the baseball diamond, good enough to be selected by the New York Yankees in the second round of the 1981 MLB Draft. When Elway left Stanford in 1982, he held virtually every Pac-10 passing record, including most career yards, touchdowns and completions. In his final game, with a trip to a bowl on the line, he led Stanford the length of the field for a go-ahead field goal with four seconds left to play. What followed will forever be known as "The Play," as the Cal Bears lateraled the ball five times and returned the kickoff for a game-winning touchdown as the school band came onto the field.

West Virginia: Randy Moss

Considered by many to be the greatest downfield receiver of all time, at any level, Moss was a force to be reckoned with during his time at Marshall University. He played two seasons for the Thundering Herd, totaling 174 catches for 3,529 receiving yards and 54 touchdowns. He scored at least one touchdown in every game he played, which is one of the most incredible accomplishments in college football history. Moss went on to be named a consensus All-American in 1997, while taking home the Fred Biletnikoff Award and finishing fourth in the Heisman voting. He still holds Division I-AA records for most games with a touchdown catch in a season (11), most receiving yards by a freshman in a season (1,073), and most TD catches by a freshman in a season (19).

Wisconsin: Joe Thomas

The state of Wisconsin is known for producing big, intimidating, dominant offensive linemen. And the best of the best was Thomas, who starred at Wisconsin from 2003 to 2006. He was a two-time All-Big Ten performer, as well as a consensus All-American and the recipient of the Outland Trophy during his senior season. He was an exceptional pass and run blocker, paving the way for back-to-back 1,500-yard rushers during his junior and senior years.

Wyoming: Chris Cooley

The future All-Pro tight end was born in the city of Powell, Wyoming. Cooley went on to Logan High School in Logan, Utah, before enjoying a standout college career at Utah State University from 2001 to 2003. He totaled 96 catches for 1,255 yards and 11 touchdowns. During his senior season, Cooley led the NCAA in receptions by a tight end with 62. He went on to be a two-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young. Subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube. He is not on a StepMill.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.