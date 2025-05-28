College Football Texas-Ohio State, Iowa-Iowa State highlight FOX Sports 2025 college football slate Published May. 29, 2025 12:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The start of the 2025 college football season is less than 100 days away, and FOX Sports is here to help you arrange your plans for the first few weeks of the season and every Friday this year.

FOX Sports announced which three games will be featured on "Big Noon Saturday" for the first three weeks of the season, along with its full Week 1 slate and "College Football Friday" schedule for the 2025 season.

Texas and Ohio State will help ring in another season of "Big Noon Saturday" when the two programs go head-to-head in Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 30. A rematch of one of last year's College Football Playoff semifinal games, the Longhorns and Buckeyes will almost certainly open the season ranked in the top five of the AP poll. That game will also mark the beginning of the Arch Manning era for Texas as he takes over at quarterback for Quinn Ewers, while Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will look to start his Heisman campaign on a strong note.

Arch Manning will lead the Texas Longhorns against Jeremiah Smith and the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1 on FOX.

In Week 2, "Big Noon Saturday" will feature the latest edition of the Cy-Hawk rivalry between Iowa and Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. Both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones were recently featured in FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt's post-spring top 25 poll (Iowa No. 23; Iowa State No. 17). Iowa will likely have South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski starting at quarterback in that game after winning two FCS titles and the 2023 Walter Payton Award for the most outstanding player in the FCS. As for Iowa State, Rocco Becht will return for his third season as its starting quarterback after posting impressive numbers over the last two years.

Oregon will be featured on "Big Noon Saturday" when it travels to Northwestern in Week 3. Dan Lanning's squad looks poised to compete for a national title in 2025, with former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore likely taking over for Dillon Gabriel. The Ducks were also ranked fourth in Klatt's post-spring top 25 after they landed the No. 1 transfer portal class, via 247 Sports.

Additionally, "The Game" will be featured on "Big Noon Saturday" again. Ohio State will travel to Ann Arbor to try and snap its four-game losing streak to Michigan in the final week of the regular season (Nov. 29). The Wolverines surprisingly upset the Buckeyes last year before Ohio State went on its run to a national title, but the game might have been more remembered for the postgame theatrics. Both teams enter the 2025 season with questions at quarterback, but each fully expects to be in the Big Ten title hunt. That game will also feature the last two national championship winners.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore improved to 2-0 all-time against Ohio State with the Wolverines' upset win in Columbus in 2024. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

As for the rest of the Week 1 slate, Auburn and Baylor will meet in Waco, Texas, to help start the "FOX College Football Friday" slate. The two teams were also ranked in Klatt's preseason top 25 as the Bears won their final six regular-season games in 2024. Kickoff for that game is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 29 on FOX. Other games on FOX in Week 1 include South Dakota-Iowa State and Utah-UCLA. Kansas will also host Fresno State in Week 0 on FOX (Saturday, Aug. 23).

"FOX College Football Friday" will mostly feature a mixture of Big Ten and Big 12 matchups. Arizona will host Kansas State in Week 3 (Sept. 12) while Iowa and Rutgers will meet in Piscataway, New Jersey, in Week 4 (Sept. 19). TCU and Arizona State will meet up in Week 5 (Sept. 26). The Nebraska-Minnesota rivalry will be featured on "FOX College Football Friday" in Week 8 (Oct. 17).

A few West Coast games will also be featured in the Friday slate in November. USC will host Northwestern in Week 9 (Nov. 7). Minnesota will meet up with Oregon in Eugene in Week 10 (Nov. 14). Finally, the "Duel in the Desert" between Arizona and Arizona State will round out the regular-season slate of "FOX College Football Friday."

FOX will air two games during conference championship game weekend as well. The Mountain West Championship Game will take place on Friday, Dec. 5. A day later, FOX will air the Big Ten Championship Game for the 14th time.

The remainder of the "Big Noon Saturday" and college football on FOX schedule will be released as the 2025 season goes on. "Big Noon Kickoff" will air every week during the regular season starting at 10 a.m. ET, unless otherwise noted.

Here are all the games that FOX announced will air on the FOX family of networks in Weeks 0 and 1.

Week 0

Fresno State vs. Kansas (FOX; Saturday, Aug. 23)

Week 1

Buffalo at Minnesota (FS1; Thursday, Aug. 28)

Ohio at Rutgers (BTN; Thursday, Aug. 28)

Miami (OH) at Wisconsin (BTN; Thursday, Aug. 28)

Auburn at Baylor (FOX, Friday, Aug. 29)

Western Michigan at Michigan State (FS1, Friday, Aug. 29)

Central Michigan at San Jose State (FS1, Friday, Aug. 29)

Texas at Ohio State (FOX, Saturday, Aug. 30)

South Dakota at Iowa State (FOX, Saturday, Aug. 30)

Utah at UCLA (FOX, Saturday, Aug. 30)

Old Dominion at Indiana (FS1, Saturday, Aug. 30)

Albany at Iowa (FS1, Saturday, Aug. 30)

Georgia Southern at Fresno State (FS1, Saturday, Aug. 30)

FAU at Maryland (BTN, Saturday, Aug. 30)

Ball State at Purdue (BTN, Saturday, Aug. 30)

Montana St. at Oregon (BTN, Saturday, Aug. 30)

Missouri St. at USC (BTN, Saturday, Aug. 30)

Colorado St. at Washington (BTN, Saturday, Aug. 30)

