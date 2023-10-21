College Football
College football Week 8 live updates: UCF leading Oklahoma early
College Football

College football Week 8 live updates: UCF leading Oklahoma early

Updated Oct. 21, 2023 1:24 p.m. ET

Week 8 of the college football season is underway, and there's no shortage of must-see matchups this weekend!

Kicking things off, it's a battle between two undefeated teams, as No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Penn State on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." Follow the action here

Meanwhile, No. 6 Oklahoma, also unbeaten, is facing UCF in the early slate. Oklahoma star QB Dillon Gabriel, who began his college career at UCF in 2019 before transferring in 2022, leads the Sooners against his former team and Big 12 newcomer, which left the American Athletic Conference this year after a 10-year run.

A handful of ranked teams are in action later, including No. 8 Texas, No. 9 Oregon and No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 17 Tennessee. In the evening, No. 2 Michigan, No. 4 FSU, No. 14 Utah, No. 16 Duke and No. 18 USC take the field.

Here are the top moments!

UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma

Making a statement

The Knights went three-and-out on their first three possessions, while the Sooners missed a field goal on their second drive. Once the jitters were out of the way, Oklahoma bounced back in a big way when Gabriel connected with WR Nic Anderson for a 29-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter to give the home team a 7-0 lead.

It was Anderson's seventh touchdown of the season on just 12 total receptions.

Ground game strong

UCF got a huge opportunity to tie things up after Oklahoma missed its second field goal of the half, and the Knights did just that. A monster 54-yard run from RJ Harvey put UCF in great field position, and QB John Rhys Plumlee finished the job with a 1-yard rushing score early in the second quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

Washington State at No. 9 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 7:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington State Cougars
WSU
9
Oregon Ducks
ORE

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
17
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN
11
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA

No. 8 Texas at Houston (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sat 8:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
Houston Cougars
HOU

No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:30 PM
NBC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
2
Michigan Wolverines
MICH
Michigan State Spartans
MSU

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
16
Duke Blue Devils
DUKE
4
Florida State Seminoles
FSU

No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
14
Utah Utes
UTAH
18
USC Trojans
USC

