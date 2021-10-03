College Football College football odds Week 6: Opening lines 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football fans, we're nearly halfway through the 2021 regular season, unbelievable as that might be – and Week 6 offers up another great slate of Top 25 games to bet on.

To help you navigate all the potential wagers, here are college football odds for Week 6: opening lines, point spreads and more (with all odds via FOX Bet).

No. 15 Coastal Carolina @ Arkansas State (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPNU)

Odds for game not yet live

Temple @ No. 5 Cincinnati (7 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN)

Point spread: Cincinnati -28 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 28 points, otherwise Temple covers)

Moneyline: Cincinnati -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Temple +1600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Total scoring over/under: Not yet live

Stanford @ No. 22 Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN)

Odds for game not yet live

No. 6 Oklahoma @ No. 21 Texas (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Not yet live

Moneyline: Oklahoma -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Texas +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Maryland @ No. 7 Ohio State (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Odds for game not yet live

No. 11 Michigan State @ Rutgers (12 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN)

Odds for game not yet live

No. 13 Arkansas @ No. 17 Ole Miss (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Odds for game not yet live

Vanderbilt @ No. 20 Florida (12 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Florida -38.5 (Florida favored to win by more than 38.5 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: Not yet live

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Georgia @ No. 18 Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -14 (Georgia favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Auburn covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -700 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.47 total); Auburn +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Boise State @ No. 10 BYU (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Odds for game not yet live

No. 19 Wake Forest @ Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Odds for game not yet live

No. 24 SMU @ Navy (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)

Odds for game not yet live

No. 4 Penn State @ No. 3 Iowa (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Odds for game not yet live

No. 9 Michigan @ Nebraska (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Odds for game not yet live

No. 14 Notre Dame @ Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Odds for game not yet live

LSU @ No. 16 Kentucky (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Odds for game not yet live

No. 1 Alabama @ Texas A&M (8 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -17.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -900 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Texas A&M +600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

New Mexico @ No. 25 San Diego State (9 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: San Diego State -18.5 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 18.5 points, otherwise New Mexico covers)

Moneyline: San Diego State -1100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); New Mexico +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

