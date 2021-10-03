College Football
College football odds Week 6: Opening lines College football odds Week 6: Opening lines
College Football

College football odds Week 6: Opening lines

1 hour ago

College football fans, we're nearly halfway through the 2021 regular season, unbelievable as that might be – and Week 6 offers up another great slate of Top 25 games to bet on. 

To help you navigate all the potential wagers, here are college football odds for Week 6: opening lines, point spreads and more (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Check out the all-new "Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com for even more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games!

No. 15 Coastal Carolina @ Arkansas State (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPNU)
Odds for game not yet live

Temple @ No. 5 Cincinnati (7 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN)

Point spread: Cincinnati -28 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 28 points, otherwise Temple covers)
Moneyline: Cincinnati -5000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Temple +1600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Total scoring over/under: Not yet live

Stanford @ No. 22 Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN)
Odds for game not yet live

No. 6 Oklahoma @ No. 21 Texas (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Not yet live
Moneyline: Oklahoma -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Texas +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Maryland @ No. 7 Ohio State (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Odds for game not yet live

No. 11 Michigan State @ Rutgers (12 p.m. ET Saturday, BTN)
Odds for game not yet live

No. 13 Arkansas @ No. 17 Ole Miss (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
Odds for game not yet live

Vanderbilt @ No. 20 Florida (12 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Florida -38.5 (Florida favored to win by more than 38.5 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)
Moneyline: Not yet live
Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Georgia @ No. 18 Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -14 (Georgia favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Auburn covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -700 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.47 total); Auburn +500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Boise State @ No. 10 BYU (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Odds for game not yet live

No. 19 Wake Forest @ Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)
Odds for game not yet live

No. 24 SMU @ Navy (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBSSN)
Odds for game not yet live

No. 4 Penn State @ No. 3 Iowa (4 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Odds for game not yet live

No. 9 Michigan @ Nebraska (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Odds for game not yet live

No. 14 Notre Dame @ Virginia Tech (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)
Odds for game not yet live

LSU @ No. 16 Kentucky (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)
Odds for game not yet live

No. 1 Alabama @ Texas A&M (8 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -17.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -900 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Texas A&M +600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

New Mexico @ No. 25 San Diego State (9 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Point spread: San Diego State -18.5 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 18.5 points, otherwise New Mexico covers)
Moneyline: San Diego State -1100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); New Mexico +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the "Stack The Cash" college football promotion and, of course, the weekly NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
CFB Week 5 Closing Lines, Betting Results
College Football

CFB Week 5 Closing Lines, Betting Results

CFB Week 5 Closing Lines, Betting Results
From which favorites covered to the odds on the day's upsets, here's what you need to know about CFB's Week 5 odds.
19 hours ago
Saturday Standouts
College Football

Saturday Standouts

Saturday Standouts
Bijan Robinson entered the Heisman conversation and C.J. Stroud found his footing in Week 5. See who else stood out!
20 hours ago
Wings Clipped
College Football

Wings Clipped

Wings Clipped
An epic collapse at Stanford on Saturday – aided by questionable refereeing – delivered a blow to No. 3 Oregon's CFP hopes.
21 hours ago
CFB Top Plays: Week 5
College Football

CFB Top Plays: Week 5

CFB Top Plays: Week 5
Week 5 of college football has seen Stanford, Alabama, Cincinnati and Michigan emerge victorious. Here are the highlights!
23 hours ago
Respect Earned
College Football

Respect Earned

Respect Earned
No. 7 Cincinnati ended No. 9 Notre Dame's 26-game home winning streak, strengthening the Bearcats' CFP case in the process.
23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes