Ohio State Star Jeremiah Smith: I Was Offered 'Over $10 Million' To Transfer

Everything has a price, right? Well, apparently not for Jeremiah Smith.

The Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver revealed that he was offered "over $10 million" to transfer from Columbus this offseason.

"I came to Ohio State for a reason, to win championships, develop as a player and a person and keep building on this legacy," Smith said in an interview with On3 about other schools trying to convince him to enter the portal and join their program.

The soon-to-be junior is coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him lead the Big Ten in both receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,243), while logging 12 receiving scores and earning All-American honors.

Smith, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the Recruiting Class of 2024 and a potential top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, totaled 100-plus receiving yards in the 13 games that he appeared in last season (2025), helping the Buckeyes earn a No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff. That said, Ohio State was eliminated by the Miami Hurricanes in the quarterfinal round of the playoff.

The Buckeyes finished 12-2 overall and 9-1 in Big Ten play, counting their loss to the eventual-national champion Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship Game. Smith averaged 7.5 receptions for 150.5 yards per contest in Ohio State's final two games (losses to Indiana and Miami).

In Smith's freshman season (2024), he totaled 76 receptions for a Big Ten-high 1,315 yards (17.3 yards per reception) and 15 touchdowns in a campaign that saw the Buckeyes win the National Championship.

Smith is already fifth in Ohio State history with 27 career receiving touchdowns and sixth with 2,558 career receiving yards. He needs just nine touchdowns and 311 receiving yards next season to become first in program history in both categories.