College Football
College football odds Week 7: Lines for every Top 25 game College football odds Week 7: Lines for every Top 25 game
College Football

College football odds Week 7: Lines for every Top 25 game

1 hour ago

The college football world is still rocking from the No. 1 team in the land going down at the hands of an unranked team, but there's no time to dwell on the past.

Instead, it's on to the next one. Here are the college football odds for Week 7 – the opening lines and more for each game featuring a Top 25 team, as the odds are live on FOX Bet.

Check out the all-new "Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com for even more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games!

California @ No. 9 Oregon (10:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon -14.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Cal covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Cal +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 24 San Diego State @ San Jose State (10:30 p.m. ET Friday, CBSSN)
Odds not yet live

No. 12 Oklahoma State @ No. 25 Texas (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Odds not yet live

No. 10 Michigan State @ Indiana (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)
Odds not yet live

UCF @ No. 3 Cincinnati (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Odds not yet live

Auburn @ No. 17 Arkansas (12 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)
Odds not yet live

No. 20 Florida @ LSU (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
Odds not yet live

No. 21 Texas A&M @ Missouri (12 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Texas A&M -8 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Missouri covers)
Moneyline: Texas A&M -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Missouri +245 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Kentucky @ No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)
Odds not yet live

Purdue @ No. 2 Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Odds not yet live

No. 19 BYU @ Baylor (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
Odds not yet live

TCU @ No. 4 Oklahoma (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Odds not yet live

No. 5 Alabama @ Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Alabama -17 (Alabama favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -800 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Mississippi State +600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Total scoring over/under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 Ole Miss @ Tennessee (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)
Odds not yet live

No. 22 North Carolina State @ Boston College (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)
Odds not yet live

No. 18 Arizona State @ Utah (10 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
Odds not yet live

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars, including a $10,000 prize on the Big Noon Kickoff game of the week, the "Stack The Cash" college football promotion and, of course, the weekly NFL Challenge. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Gambling
share story
Tempered Tide
College Football

Tempered Tide

Tempered Tide
Alabama's stunning loss to Texas A&M set social media ablaze and turned the college football season on its head.
18 hours ago
Saturday Standouts
College Football

Saturday Standouts

Saturday Standouts
C.J. Stroud is hitting his stride, while Kennedy Brooks had a career day. Check out Saturday's performers.
18 hours ago
One Wild Saturday
College Football

One Wild Saturday

One Wild Saturday
No. 1 Alabama went down. Iowa held off Penn State in a slugfest. OU and Ole Miss won shootouts. Saturday was a wild one.
19 hours ago
College Football Odds Week 6
College Football

College Football Odds Week 6

College Football Odds Week 6
Check out the closing lines and betting results for the Top 25 games in CFB Week 6 here.
1 day ago
Spencer Rattled
Oklahoma Sooners

Spencer Rattled

Spencer Rattled
A QB controversy is brewing in Oklahoma. And Lincoln Riley might be leaning away from Spencer Rattler after Saturday.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes