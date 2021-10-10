College Football College football odds Week 7: Lines for every Top 25 game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The college football world is still rocking from the No. 1 team in the land going down at the hands of an unranked team, but there's no time to dwell on the past.

Instead, it's on to the next one. Here are the college football odds for Week 7 – the opening lines and more for each game featuring a Top 25 team, as the odds are live on FOX Bet.

California @ No. 9 Oregon (10:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon -14.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 14.5 points, otherwise Cal covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Cal +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 24 San Diego State @ San Jose State (10:30 p.m. ET Friday, CBSSN)

Odds not yet live

No. 12 Oklahoma State @ No. 25 Texas (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Odds not yet live

No. 10 Michigan State @ Indiana (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Odds not yet live

UCF @ No. 3 Cincinnati (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Odds not yet live

Auburn @ No. 17 Arkansas (12 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Odds not yet live

No. 20 Florida @ LSU (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Odds not yet live

No. 21 Texas A&M @ Missouri (12 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Point spread: Texas A&M -8 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Missouri +245 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Kentucky @ No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Odds not yet live

Purdue @ No. 2 Iowa (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Odds not yet live

No. 19 BYU @ Baylor (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Odds not yet live

TCU @ No. 4 Oklahoma (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Odds not yet live

No. 5 Alabama @ Mississippi State (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Alabama -17 (Alabama favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -800 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.25 total); Mississippi State +600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 Ole Miss @ Tennessee (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, SEC Network)

Odds not yet live

No. 22 North Carolina State @ Boston College (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Odds not yet live

No. 18 Arizona State @ Utah (10 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Odds not yet live

