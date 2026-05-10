2026 College Football Rankings: Indiana Headlines Trio of Big Ten Teams in Top 5

The Big Ten’s reign begins in earnest with three straight national titles from three different programs, while the once-mighty SEC has been boxed out, wiped out and crossed out of each of the last three national championship games.

Washington, Notre Dame and Miami have all entered positions of power — otherwise known as "national title runner-up" — while the SEC has spent this stretch looking like Lincoln Riley-era Oklahoma: dangerous enough to make the College Football Playoff, but not complete enough to survive it.

Who knew the Sooners’ particular brand of excellence in ineptitude — 0-5 in five CFP appearances dating back to 2015 — would prove infectious to the very conference that invited them to join their league? Certainly not I, and certainly not the SEC fan who had just watched 20 years of dominance dating back to Tommy Tuberville’s 12-0 Auburn team and ending the moment Nick Saban decided he’d rather talk about the sport for a living than coach it.

What has that left us with? A Big Ten standing atop the mountain, daring the SEC to get back on its feet and fight back. So goes the sport here in May, just before we descend into another preseason full of prognostications, declarations and loud opinions. But fear not, my friend. Soon enough, these programs will play ball again.

With that, here is a look at my post-spring top 25 rankings:

25. Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has built a program capable of staying competitive in the tumultuous NIL era. But this season, he faces a defining quarterback battle: career backup George MacIntyre versus five-star phenom Faizon Brandon. Getting this decision right could mean the difference between a CFP berth and a second straight loss to — gasp — Vanderbilt.

24. Utah Utes

The Utes were preparing to make Morgan Scalley their head coach in everything but name by 2026 anyway. Kyle Whittingham simply forced the timeline up. Utah’s defense should again be fierce. What remains to be seen is how good quarterback Devon Dampier can be without Jason Beck calling plays and Kevin McGiven helping direct the offense.

23. SMU Mustangs

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has his issues, but he’s good enough for the Mustangs to remain in this top 25 all season. Jennings led the ACC in interceptions last season (13) but also put together another season of at least 3,200 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns. However, losing 90% of the pass rush from what was a bad defense in 2025 is Rhett Lashlee’s real problem to solve in 2026.

22. Clemson Tigers

Offensive coordinator Chad Morris is back. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen stayed. Quarterback Christopher Vizzina looks the part. But head coach Dabo Swinney enters 2026 with his back against the wall. Clemson produced more NFL Draft picks (nine) than wins (seven) in 2025, a reality that makes this season about more than merely hanging around the top 25. Swinney knows it, which is why I think Clemson responds.

21. Washington Huskies

Demond Williams Jr. connects with Denzel Boston for a one-handed TD

In 2025, I compared Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to Kyler Murray, and he still looks every bit the part of that kind of dynamo. If the Huskies can develop a wide receiver as productive as Denzel Boston was a year ago, they can win double-digit games in the toughest league in the country. This is also Year 3 of the Jedd Fisch Experience in Seattle and, if his Arizona tenure taught us anything, it’s that this is the year his teams tend to break through.

20. Florida Gators

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall might have pulled off his best recruiting win by convincing prized running back Jadan Baugh to stay another year. Getting back a tailback who accounted for 1,380 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns on a 3-9 team is impressive enough. Then again, Sumrall has reached a conference championship game in every season of his head-coaching career.

19. Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz cares about throwing the ball about as much as Robert Downey Jr. cares about a thunderclap being quiet. So whether the starting quarterback is Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown isn’t as important as Phil Parker returning to call a defense that has consistently been one of the best in the sport.

18. Missouri Tigers

Eli Drinkwitz’s team returns an abundance of talent, but uncertainty surrounds All-SEC running back Ahmad Hardy, who was shot at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and remains in stable condition following surgery. With no clear timeline for his return to football activities, expect Jamal Roberts to take on a larger role in 2026. Roberts carried the ball 124 times for 753 yards a year ago, including a 110-yard, one-touchdown performance against Texas A&M.

Former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons will lead the Tigers' offense after beating out Trinidad Chambliss during the 2025 camp competition. That alone is enough reason to believe Simmons could emerge as one of the nation’s top signal-callers in 2026.

17. Penn State Nittany Lions

Matt Campbell brought the best of Iowa State with him to Happy Valley, building his reputation on doing more with less while turning the Cyclones into a Big 12 contender. At Penn State, he’ll get his first opportunity to do more with more. The result should be a drastic turnaround from PSU’s disastrous 2025 season.

16. BYU Cougars

I didn’t expect QB Bear Bachmeier to have a breakout season as a true freshman, nor did I expect BYU to lose to just one team — twice — in 2025. But after a 12-2 season and some recent turbulence for reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech, Kalani Sitake’s Cougars look like a legitimate contender to win the league and earn a trip to the CFP.

15. Michigan Wolverines

Kyle Whittingham speaks at a news conference introducing him as the new head coach at Michigan. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images)

Kyle Whittingham steps into a program with everything needed to reach the CFP for the first time in his career at a program that has made it three times in the last five years and won a national title just two seasons ago. If offensive coordinator Jason Beck can develop quarterback Bryce Underwood into the player his talent suggests, Michigan should remain one of the Big Ten’s elite teams.

14. USC Trojans

Yes, head coach Lincoln Riley is great. Yes, QB Jayden Maiava is good. But Gary Patterson is one of the best defensive playcallers the sport has ever seen, and he’s running the defense at SC in 2026. That alone is enough to believe the Trojans can make a real run at their first CFP appearance.

Of course, doing it won’t be easy. They’ll have to go through Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana — or, in other words, two of the last three national champions and two of the last three Big Ten champs. Sheesh.

Fight On or get moved on.

13. Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will start a third different quarterback in as many years, with either Keelon Russell or Austin Mack under center. Whoever wins the job will need to build a quick rapport with Ryan Coleman-Williams, who has the tools to be the best wide receiver in the SEC with enough accurate service. And that connection will have to come fast.

The Tide are also trying to avoid losing in Knoxville for a third straight year, a streak Tennessee hasn’t managed against Alabama at home since 2000.

12. Ole Miss Rebels

Following Lane Kiffin’s departure, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding answered questions about just how good he can be for the Rebels with the two biggest wins in school history — all while Kiffin raided the Ole Miss roster and staff. Star QB Trinidad Chambliss will return for a sixth season after putting together a Heisman-caliber year in 2025. Golding will have his first chance to prove he’s a better coach than Kiffin on Sept. 19 when LSU shows up to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

11. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Well, quarterback Brendan Sorsby certainly complicated the math on Texas Tech. Sorsby, one of the top transfer portal additions in college football this offseason, is reportedly under NCAA investigation for alleged gambling activity involving his time at Indiana. Backup quarterback Will Hammond is not expected to be game-ready for Week 1, leaving the Red Raiders potentially forced to turn to a third option — possibly former Tulsa quarterback Kirk Francis — to open their defense of the Big 12 title.

10. Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reacts with John Mateer after the Sooners' win over Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Sooners barely had a run game last season but still managed to win 10 games and earn a home CFP game. If quarterback John Mateer improves his accuracy, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle diversifies his playcalling, and Brent Venables again fields one of the stingiest defenses in the sport, Oklahoma has a real path back to the CFP.

The Sooners also have a chance to make a statement early, traveling to Ann Arbor on Sept. 12 to face Michigan for a second straight year.

9. Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko seems to believe most coaches in his position are one bad season away from getting fired if they don’t reach the CFP. Well, at A&M, he might actually have a point. The good news is the Aggies did just that in 2025, but they crashed out against rival Texas with a chance to make the SEC title game.

Eleven wins doesn’t mean much in College Station without one coming against the Longhorns.

That reality has to change for Elko to feel secure at the end of this season, and he’ll have to do it with OC Holmon Wiggins leading the offense and quarterback Marcel Reed taking a major leap if A&M is going to chase its first conference title of any kind since 1998.

8. LSU Tigers

Hoo, boy! If I told you 2026 LSU looks like 2025 Texas Tech with a little seasoning, you’d probably understand what I mean: the Bayou Bengals have decided money ain’t no problem.

LSU made Lane Kiffin one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport and the highest-paid ever without a championship on his résumé. They also gave him the resources to bring in former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, and Ole Miss defensive end Princewill Umanmielen. For a program that hasn’t won a national title since 2019, LSU looks fully built to change that.

7. Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes

Former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah broke his contract to join the Hurricanes after leading the ACC in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34) while guiding the Blue Devils to a wildly improbable ACC championship on the strength of a 7-5 regular season and the most preposterous tiebreaker protocol in college football history.

Now he must follow Cam Ward’s No. 1 overall selection after a 2024 season in Coral Gables, and Carson Beck’s run to the national title game in 2025.

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The schedule isn’t a joke, but that’s only because the punchline already happened in 2024, when Northern Illinois walked into Notre Dame and left with a win and a $1.4 million payday for the effort.

Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish won’t play anything close to a ranked opponent until Oct. 17 against BYU, and they shouldn’t drop a game before then — if at all. Miami is the toughest opponent on the schedule, and I have Notre Dame ranked higher than the Canes. But don’t let that stop you from believing in Notre Dame's ability to lose and then refuse to play in the postseason.

5. Texas Longhorns

Last season was head coach Steve Sarkisian’s first at Texas without a 1,000-yard rusher, so he went out and fixed it. Former Arizona State running back Raleek Brown and former NC State back Hollywood Smothers arrive via the portal, along with former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, to support the most bankable player in the sport, Arch Manning, as Texas chases its first national title appearance since 2009.

The Longhorns simply can't go ahead and lose to a 3-9 team like they did last year and ruin their chances at making the CFP. We remember the last time this program began the season ranked No. 1: they lost their season-opener, and they never looked capable of getting it back.

The Longhorns will get an early measuring stick Sept. 12, when they host Ohio State, the Big Ten title runner-up, on the Forty Acres.

4. Oregon Ducks

Dan Lanning’s program is dealing with coordinator turnover on both sides of the ball for the first time in his tenure. Even so, the Ducks return quarterback Dante Moore, explosive wide receiver Dakorien Moore — who long jumped 24’6.5" (7.48m) at the Oregon Team Invitational just for giggles — and Evan Stewart back from injury.

If Oregon can sustain its usual level of physicality on the line of scrimmage, there’s no reason the Ducks can’t be in position to play for their first national title in 2026. The challenge is that the path won’t be forgiving. Oregon travels to USC, Ohio State and Michigan, in addition to budding Boise State, refreshed Oklahoma State and reformed UCLA.

3. Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia fans can be forgiven if, while shuffling through Walmart aisles or waiting on an open table at Waffle House, they’ve uttered aloud: "Just what the hell, Kirby?"

It comes from winning back-to-back SEC championships while seeing a former starter lead Miami to a national title game and Indiana somehow win the whole thing.

Georgia fans know their program has underperformed, but with quarterback Gunner Stockton heading into Year 3, the expectation is nothing short of becoming the first three-peat SEC champion since Florida’s stretch from 1993 to 1996, and a third national title in six years.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

I’ve said it for two straight years, and I don’t mind repeating myself for a third time: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the best player in college football. He should have had a chance to become the first two-time winner of the Biletnikoff Award last season, but the voters made that impossible.

The talent is there for this Ohio State team to win a true triple crown for the first time since 2014: a victory in The Game, a Big Ten championship, and a national title.

1. Indiana Hoosiers

Curt Cignetti raises the national championship trophy after Indiana defeated Miami in the national championship game. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Lost in the shuffle of quarterbacks — a third new starter in as many years — and the rather exhausting list of talent and veteran departures in Bloomington are a few very important facts. Curt Cignetti is still the head coach. Indiana owns the best record in college football over the last two seasons (27-2). And the Hoosiers are the reigning national champions and the first 16-0 title team since 1894.

In this version of college football’s known universe, Indiana is the Arrakis prophecy personified.

"I’m pointing the way," Paul Atreides once said.

He might as well have been talking about Cignetti’s Indiana program.