Indiana's Curt Cignetti Leads The Field As Indy 500 Honorary Pace Car Driver

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has collected nearly every award and accolade imaginable over the last year as he led the Hoosiers to an undefeated national championship season in 2025. But Cignetti was able to somehow add another prestigious honor to his name on Sunday.

Cignetti was the honorary pace car driver ahead of the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500, leading the field prior to Sunday's race. He drove a custom-painted, USA-themed Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X capable of reaching speeds up to 233 mph. He led the 33-car field around the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the pace laps before peeling off into the pit lane just before the start.

Cignetti joins a prestigious group of individuals who have driven the pace car ahead of the Indy 500. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan had that honor last season, while Ken Griffey Jr., Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jim Harbaugh, Roger Penske, Jeff Gordon, Guy Fieri and Morgan Freeman are just a handful of the notable individuals who've served as the pace car driver ahead of the Indy 500.

Who Is Curt Cignetti?

Cignetti has quickly become one of the most recognizable coaches in college football, especially in Indiana. He turned a struggling Hoosiers program into a national powerhouse, leading them to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024 and a national championship last season.

Before arriving in Bloomington, he rebuilt James Madison into a consistent contender, leading the Dukes to No. 10 Top 25 rankings over five seasons. Known for his confident "Google me, I win" persona, he brought that same edge to Indiana and delivered results immediately.

In less than two years, Cignetti has transformed the Hoosiers into a championship program. He went 11-2 in his first season coaching Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to a surprise playoff berth in 2024. A year later, Indiana reached the sport's mountaintop. Indiana went 16-0, with Cignetti helping quarterback Fernando Mendoza en route to a Big Ten title and a national championship.

Why Curt Cignetti Was Chosen

Cignetti was selected as the honorary pace car driver in recognition of his rapid rise as one of Indiana’s most prominent sports figures after turning the Hoosiers into a national contender. His success made him a fitting representative for the state on one of racing’s biggest stages.

Ahead of the race, Cignetti drove the 1,250-horsepower Corvette during the pre-race parade and pace laps, leading the 33-car field to the green flag before exiting just before the start. Sarah Fisher, a seven-time Indianapolis 500 competitor, will then handle pace car duties during caution periods.

Cignetti’s impact in Indiana sports has been so rapid that even the state’s biggest stages now feel like a natural extension of his success. He has become a coach who seems capable of turning any opportunity into another display of his reach and influence.