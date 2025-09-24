College Football 2025 College Football Rankings: Ole Miss, Alabama Soar; LSU Tumbles Updated Sep. 28, 2025 3:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It had been nearly five years since any program walked into Sanford Stadium and walked out with a win. Alabama, however, had won nine of its last 10 games against Georgia. Something had to give — and it did. Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide snapped Georgia’s 33-game home winning streak that spanned two national titles and two SEC championships.

DeBoer, who earlier this season lost to then-unranked Florida State, rode his first-year starting quarterback Ty Simpson to another victory over Georgia. While his record against unranked teams hasn’t been stellar, DeBoer earned a signature win against a top-five opponent for the second straight year. He also remains undefeated against the best team in the SEC outside of Tuscaloosa.

Now, after Week 5, Alabama sits tied atop the SEC standings, undefeated in conference play, and knowing it has a team capable of reaching the College Football Playoff.

Here is a look at my Top 25 rankings following Week 5 of the college football season:

Week 5 result: Defeated Washington, 24-6

Ohio State’s defense dominated a Washington offense that never reached the end zone. The Buckeyes allowed just six points — the same number of times they sacked Huskies QB Demond Williams — in a devastating reminder that elite defense travels, even across two time zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 5 result: Defeated Penn State, 30-24

Dante Moore led Oregon to its first win against an AP top-10 team since it last beat Penn State in the Big Ten Championship. Moore finished 29-of-39 for 248 passing yards, including the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime.

The Oregon defense held Penn State to just 137 yards through the air. Safety Dillon Thieneman recorded the game-sealing interception.

Week 5 result: Idle

Week 5 result: Defeated LSU, 24-19

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 314 yards and added 71 yards on the ground in a win over No. 4 LSU.

This marked Chambliss’s third straight 300-yard passing game. In just three starts, the Ferris State transfer has totaled 1,219 yards and seven touchdowns — and officially entered the Heisman conversation.

Week 5 result: Idle

Week 5 result: Lost to Alabama, 24-21

Gunner Stockton was held to just 130 passing yards against the Tide defense. The Dawgs suffered their first home loss since Oct. 12, 2019 — a 20-17 defeat to South Carolina.

Chauncey Bowens rushed for 119 yards on 12 carries in the loss.

Week 5 result: Idle

Week 5 result: Defeated Iowa, 20-15

Despite Fernando Mendoza throwing his first interception of the season and the Hoosiers trailing the Hawkeyes 10-7 just before halftime, the Curt Cignetti Effect is real. The Hoosiers have started 5–0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.

Week 5 result: Lost to Oregon, 30-24

The Nittany Lions suffered their 21st loss against an AP top-10 opponent under James Franklin. Down by two scores, Penn State fought back to tie the game and send it to overtime — only to see quarterback Drew Allar throw an interception on their second overtime drive.

Week 5 result: Defeated Auburn, 16-10

Running back Le’Veon Moss rushed for a career-high 139 yards, leading Texas A&M to its first 4-0 start in eight years. The Aggie defense was dominant, holding Auburn to just 176 total yards and 0-for-12 on third down.

While Marcel Reed threw for 207 yards and wideout KC Concepcion added a season-high 113 receiving yards, A&M's 13 penalties for 119 yards remains a concern that head coach Mike Elko will need to address.

Week 5 result: Lost to Ole Miss, 24-19

Without running back Caden Durham, the Tigers struggled to establish a ground game or even convince the Ole Miss defense they posed a credible threat to run. Garrett Nussmeier finished with just 197 passing yards on 34 attempts, averaging only 5.7 yards per throw.

Even when Ole Miss helped LSU — committing 14 penalties for 109 yards — the Bayou Bengals couldn’t capitalize. LSU went just 2-of-11 on third down, a glaring weakness in an otherwise potent offensive attack.

Week 5 result: Defeated Georgia, 24-21

Ty Simpson completed 24 of 38 passes for 276 yards and three total touchdowns against the AP’s No. 5 team. Although Alabama was held scoreless after halftime, its defense held the line, allowing just seven points in the second half.

Week 5 result: Defeated UMass, 42-6

Running back Ahmad Hardy rushed for 130 yards, marking his seventh straight game with at least 100 yards on the ground dating back to last season. Through five games this year, he’s carried 79 times for 600 yards — an impressive 7.6 yards per carry.

Week 5 result: Defeated Mississippi State, 41-34

The Vols needed to mount a comeback to beat a previously undefeated Bulldogs team in overtime. Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar completed 24 of 40 passes for 335 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Wideouts Mike Matthews and Chris Brazzell each topped 100 receiving yards on just six catches each.

Week 5 result: Idle

Week 5 result: Defeated USC, 34-32

David Olano drilled a 41-yard field goal to lift Illinois to its first win over USC since 1989, bouncing back after a crushing loss to Indiana the week prior.

Quarterback Luke Altmyer was outstanding, completing 20 of 26 passes for 328 yards and accounting for three total touchdowns.

The Illini defense became the first this season to intercept USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, who still threw for 364 yards and two touchdowns on 30-of-43 passing.

Week 5 result: Defeated Utah State, 55-35

The Commodores opened the season 5–0 for the first time since 2008.

Quarterback Diego Pavia completed 26 of 34 passes for 321 yards, accounting for six total touchdowns and one interception.

Vanderbilt racked up 543 yards of offense in the win, and Pavia’s five passing touchdowns tied the school record for most in a single game.

Week 5 result: Defeated Arizona, 39-15

The Cyclones dispatched Arizona in workmanlike fashion, with three rushing touchdowns from QB Rocco Becht, who also completed 14 of 20 passes for 243 yards to keep Iowa State undefeated and a Big 12 Championship front-runner.

Week 5 result: Defeated Wake Forest, 30-29

The Yellow Jackets trailed 17–3 at halftime and by as many as 17 before rallying to win in overtime. Haynes King was responsible for 349 of Georgia Tech's 411 total offensive yards — throwing for 243 and a touchdown and rushing for a team-high 106 yards and two scores.

Week 5 result: Idle

Week 5 result: Lost to Virginia, 46-38

The Seminoles lost their first game of the season on the road, falling in double overtime to an unranked opponent. While that opponent came in with a 4–1 record, the loss is still unacceptable for a program that, through the first four weeks, looked like a legitimate ACC title contender.

Week 5 result: Defeated TCU, 27-24

The Sun Devils handed previously undefeated TCU its first loss of the season, with several stars stepping up in a big way. Sam Leavitt completed 27 of 39 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Raleek Brown carried the ball 21 times for 134 yards, while wide receiver Jordyn Tyson hauled in eight catches for 126 yards and two scores.

The Sun Devil defense dominated, sacking TCU quarterback Josh Hoover six times and forcing three turnovers. They also held the Horned Frogs to just 10 rushing yards.

Week 5 result: Defeated Arkansas, 56-13

Notre Dame QB CJ Carr completed 17 of 22 passes for 294 passing yards with four touchdowns, while running back Jeremiyah Love accounted for 126 total yards and four touchdowns.

The Fighting Irish led Arkansas 42-14 — after just one half of football.

Week 5 result: Defeated Colorado, 24-21

Freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier completed 19 of 27 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a team-high 98 yards on the ground. The Cougars are now 4-0 for the second straight season.

Week 5 result: Defeated FAU, 55-26

Memphis has won 21 of its last 26 games and hasn’t lost since Nov. 2, 2024 (a 44-36 defeat to UTSA). The Tigers rushed for 291 yards against the Owls — their second straight game with at least 290 on the ground and fourth in a row with 200 or more.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him @RJ_Young.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

What did you think of this story?

share