College Football 2025 College Football Rankings: Ohio State, Oregon Claim Top Spots; Alabama Falls Updated Sep. 1, 2025 12:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ohio State has defeated Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame, and Texas again in its last five games. Two of those wins came against the No. 1-rannked team in the country. And yet, Ryan Day's program has held the No. 1 ranking just once during that stretch — following its 2024 national championship.

In their win over No. 1-ranked Texas on Saturday, the Buckeyes committed to playing winning football in a game that felt like it could’ve been — and might still be — for the national title.

Julian Sayin made his first start at quarterback and didn’t post flashy numbers. The running game struggled, and there will be questions surrounding Jeremiah Smith’s slow start to the season. But the Buckeyes delivered in the biggest moments: two massive goal-line stands, a key interception, and a smothering fourth-down defense that held Texas to just one conversion on five tries.

The message from Day to his team — and his new quarterback — was simple: Just win. And the Buckeyes did exactly that.

With that, here are my top 25 rankings following Week 1 of the 2025 college football season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 1 result: Defeated Texas, 14-7

Julian Sayin became the first quarterback to make his debut start against an AP No. 1-ranked opponent and come away with a win since 1984. The Buckeye defense was dominant, while the offense needed just 215 total yards to win.

Week 1 result: Defeated Montana State, 59-13

Oregon's offense was perfectly balanced (253 yards rushing, 253 yards passing) with 507 total yards in its demolition of Montana State. Quarterback Dante Moore completed 18 of 23 passes for 213 yards with three touchdowns in his debut. The victory marked Oregon's 16th straight home win.

Week 1 result: Defeated Marshall, 45-7

Gunner Stockton racked up 263 total yards with four total touchdowns in his first start in Athens, Georgia. His connection with Zachariah Branch, a USC transfer, was evident, too. Branch caught three passes for 95 yards, including one for a 47-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs led 45-0 before the Thundering Herd finally got on the board.

Week 1 result: Defeated Clemson, 17-10

In one game, LSU managed to do what Penn State has done just once in 16 opportunities under James Franklin: defeat an AP top-five opponent. And the Tigers did it on the road. Garrett Nussmeier threw for 230 yards and a touchdown, cementing his name as the early betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Week 1 result: Lost to Ohio State, 14-7

The Longhorns didn’t leave their offense in Austin, though it looked that way in critical moments. Texas completed just one of five fourth-down attempts. Quarterback Arch Manning completed just 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception while the Texas offense rushed for 166 yards.

Texas is just the sixth AP No. 1-ranked team to lose its season-opener in the last 35 years.

Week 1 result: Defeated Notre Dame, 27-24

Miami became the third top-25 team to defeat a top-10 opponent this week, and it did it with a well-rounded performance. The Hurricanes' defensive front was relentless while Georgia transfer QB Carson Beck looked every bit like the man capable of leading The U to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. The win against the defending national title runner-up is one Hurricane fans will hope is foreshadowing for January: the national title game will be played at Hard Rock.

Week 1 result: Defeated Nevada, 46-11

Penn State's defense created three turnovers and recorded three sacks in a 35-point win over Nevada. USC transfer WR Kyron Hudson made six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in his first game for the Nittany Lions, while former Syracuse wideout Trebor Pena made seven catches for 74 yards.

Week 1 result: Lost to LSU, 17-10

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson program has lost four straight games to SEC opponents. For a program that expects to compete for the national title, as well as the ACC one, this is a setback. The Tigers were believed to be one of the nation’s four best teams, and now they know they're 0-4 when it comes to playing against teams from what is the best league in the sport.

Week 1 result: Defeated Illinois State, 35-3

John Mateer completed 30 of 37 passes for 392 yards with four total touchdowns and an interception in his debut for the Sooners, breaking the program record for passing yards in a debut set by Baker Mayfield. Oklahoma put up 495 yards of total offense and held Illinois State to just 151 yards and eight first downs.

Week 1 result: Lost to Miami, 27-24

The Fighting Irish looked like a team capable of making the CFP with a first-time starter at quarterback. While CJ Carr made some remarkable plays, he also made some that he wished he hadn’t — including a couple of intentional grounding throws — but the Notre Dame offense did not have an answer for the Miami pass rush.

The absence of touches for Notre Dame's best player, Jeremiyah Love, will have to be addressed before the Irish play another top-25 program.

Week 1 result: Defeated Ole Dominion, 27-14

Running backs Roman Hemby (111 yards) and Kaelon Black (92 yards) combined for 203 yards in the win for the Hoosiers, who are 12-2 under head coach Curt Cignetti. Indiana rushed for 303 total yards and picked up 30 first downs in the win.

Week 1 result: Defeated New Mexico, 34-17

True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood looked composed and poised while passing for 251 yards and a touchdown in his first game as Michigan’s starter. He was helped by former Alabama tailback Justice Haynes, who rushed for a career-high 159 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Week 1 result: Defeated Syracuse, 45-26

Joey Aguilar came out firing as Tennessee's QB1. He completed 16 of 28 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in the demolition of the Orangemen.

Week 1 result: Defeated Georgia State, 63-7

Running back Kewan Lacy rushed for 108 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns in the Rebels’ opener, while Austin Simmons threw for 341 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Rebel defense held Georgia State's offense to just 69 passing yards. The Rebel offense put up 695 total yards.

Week 1 result: Defeated Central Arkansas, 61-6

Former Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula accounted for 348 total yards and four total touchdowns in a resounding win for the Tigers against their FCS opponent.

Week 1 result: Defeated Western Illinois, 52-3

Aidan Laughery needed just nine carries to rush for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-point demolition of the Leathernecks.

Week 1 result: Defeated Virginia Tech, 24-11

The Gamecocks finished strong as Shane Beamer improved to 4-1 in season openers. After a tense three quarters, Vicari Swain broke the game open with an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown. On the Gamecocks' next possession, Heisman hopeful LaNorris Sellers found wideout Nyck Harbor for a 64-yard touchdown pass to put the game out of reach for the Hokies.

Week 1 result: Defeated Alabama, 31-17

The program that won just two games as a preseason top-10 team last year already hit 50% of 2024’s win total against a team that was ranked in the preseason top 10 this year. The offensive and defensive overhaul Mike Norvell committed to has already proven fruitful. In one weekend, the Noles became a contender for the ACC title and the College Football Playoff.

Week 1 result: Defeated South Dakota, 55-7

Rocco Becht was nearly perfect in his second start of the season, completing 19 of 20 passes for 278 yards with three touchdowns in a rout of the Cyclones’ FCS opponent. Becht and Iowa State enter their matchup in the Cy-Hawk rivalry with a 2-0 record and looking for another CFP résumé-building win against Iowa.

Week 1 result: Defeated UTSA 42-24

Marcel Reed completed 22 of 34 passes for 289 yards with four passing touchdowns. Wide receiver Mario Craver caught eight of those passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. However, the run defense gave up 177 yards on 16 rushes to UTSA’s Robert Henry.

Week 1 result: Defeated Long Island University, 55-0

The Gators led their FCS opponent by 38 points at halftime. The night finished that way. The Gators will have the No. 1 scoring offense in the country.

Week 1 result: Lost to Florida State, 31-17

The loss makes the Tide 4-4 when favored by 14 or more points against an opponent in the Kalen DeBoer era. For perspective, Nick Saban finished 131-2 when his teams were favored by 14 or more as head coach at Alabama.

Week 1 result: Defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 67-7

Three quarterbacks, two running backs and five wide receivers accounted for at least one touchdown in the Red Raiders’ opening win against the Golden Lions. But it was Cameron Dickey’s performance that bodes well for Tech’s future. With the injury to highly-touted USC transfer Quinten Joyner, Dickey rushed for 90 yards on 12 rushes with a touchdown.

Week 1 result: Defeated Northern Arizona, 38-19

Sam Leavitt accounted for 330 yards, four total touchdowns and an interception in the opener. Wideout Jordyn Tyson caught 12 passes for 141 yards with two touchdowns in the Sun Devils' rout of the Lumberjacks.

Week 1 result: Defeated East Texas A&M, 42-13

The Mustang defense shined with two pick-sixes, while quarterback Kevin Jennings completed 22 of 30 passes for 260 yards and three total touchdowns.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

​​Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

What did you think of this story?

share