2024 college football rankings: Oregon takes top spot after win over Ohio State

College football fans across the country had Oct. 12 circled on the calendar as a day filled with must-see games. It lived up to the hype, as the day featured outstanding games at the top of the sport's hierarchy and, for me, a new No. 1-ranked team.

The Ohio State- Oregon game featured six lead changes throughout, while four more games featuring top 25 teams needed overtime to decide a winner.

And while there are still nine undefeated teams left in the sport at the halfway mark of the season, no one team feels unbeatable and no one team has separated itself with a resounding performance that has indicated success will be found in November, let alone the second half of October.

All that's certain is the uncertainty that makes this sport the best in the world, and the second college football axiom holds true: Anything that can happen will happen. Just add water — or 2024 Vanderbilt.

With that, here is a look at my top 25 rankings following Week 7 of the college football season:

1. Oregon (6-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated Ohio State, 32-31

The Ducks outlasted the Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium, marking their first win against a top-five opponent as a Big Ten member. The Ducks have won 35 of their last 36 games at Autzen and put up 32 points on a defense that had surrendered just 6.8 points per game prior to their first loss of the season.

2. Texas (6-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated Oklahoma, 34-3

Oklahoma briefly looked like it might be poised for a fight with an early takeaway, but the Longhorns began overwhelming the Sooners with 21 points in the second quarter and 34 unanswered by game's end. Quinn Ewers returned from injury, throwing for 199 yards and a touchdown, while adding another score on the ground.

3. Ohio State (5-1)

Week 6 result: Lost to Oregon, 32-31

The Buckeyes failed to do what most have when they visit Eugene … win. But Ohio State still looks like one of the best four teams in the sport and like a team that could still challenge for the Big Ten title.

4. Penn State (6-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated USC, 33-30

The Nittany Lions fought back from a 14-point deficit to get their first road victory since August 31st and supplant themselves as one of just three unbeaten teams left in the Big Ten.

Tight end Tyler Warren enjoyed what might be a Mackey Award-winning performance with 17 catches for 224 yards with a touchdown in the win.

5. Georgia (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Mississippi State, 41-31

The Dawgs didn't cover the spread, which was 33.5 points, but they got the win to set up for a monster top-five showdown in the SEC next week. They'll travel to Austin, Texas, to play the undefeated Longhorns. Carson Beck threw for 459 yards in the win, but the Dawgs gave up 306 passing yards to Michael Van Buren Jr., which is worrisome as they prepare to play against a top-10 Texas offense.

6. Miami (Fla.) (6-0)

Week 6 result: Idle

7. Clemson (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Wake Forest, 49-14

Since scoring just three points against Georgia back in Week 1, Clemson has put up 40 or more in four of its five wins, and at least 29 points in all five. The Tigers have looked like the best team in the ACC since Week 2.

8. Iowa State (6-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated West Virginia, 28-16

Matt Campbell's team just keeps winning. Rocco Becht completed 18 of 26 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown, while Carson Hansen carried it 20 times for 96 yards and three scores.

9. BYU (6-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated Arizona, 41-19

The Cougars forced four turnovers against the Wildcats to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2020. With the victory, BYU stays atop the Big 12 standings in a tight race for first place. Cougars QB Jake Retzlaff threw for 218 yards with two touchdowns in the win.

10. LSU (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Ole Miss, 29-26 (OT)

Garrett Nussmeier found Kyren Lacy for a 25-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in overtime to give the Bayou Bengals a walk-off win. Nussmeier finished with 337 passing yards, three TDs and two INTs in what could be a season-defining victory for the Tigers, who look to separate in a loaded SEC.

11. Tennessee (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Florida, 23-17

For the third straight game, the Tennessee passing attack has looked anemic. However, against a depleted and humbled Florida team, the Vols did enough to earn their second win in SEC play with a massive game against Alabama on tap next week.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has not passed for more than 200 yards since the Vols' Week 2 win against N.C. State.

12. Alabama (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated South Carolina, 27-25

Alabama survived this game thanks to a missed field goal and a mismanaged final possession by the Gamecocks. For two and a half games, the Tide have not looked good — proving it with a loss to Vanderbilt — and now stumbling against a South Carolina team that will struggle to win eight games this season. One bright spot is that the Alabama defense did record four takeaways and four sacks against the Gamecocks.

13. Notre Dame (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Stanford, 49-7

The Fighting Irish scored 35 points in the second and third quarters and got their best performance to date out of QB Riley Leonard, who completed 16 of 22 passes for 229 yards and four total touchdowns.

14. Texas A&M (5-1)

Week 6 result: Idle

15. Missouri (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated UMass, 45-3

Welcome back, Mizzou. Wideout Luther Burden accounted for 127 total yards, including a 61-yard rushing touchdown, on just seven touches against the Minutemen.

16. Boise State (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Hawaii, 28-7

It's the Ashton Jeanty show in Boise, and it was on display again Saturday. The do-it-all back rushed for 217 yards and a touchdown, while also adding another score through the air in the Broncos' win over Hawaii.

17. Kansas State (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Colorado, 31-28

The Wildcats escaped Boulder with a win, but it wasn't easy. Chris Klieman's team relied on the run game and halfback DJ Giddens, who carried the rock 25 times for 182 yards in the win.

18. Illinois (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Purdue, 50-49

Luke Altmyer threw for 379 yards with three touchdowns in what became an instant classic in the Big Ten. A game that featured more than 1,000 yards of offense, including more than 600 through the air, came down to a two-point conversion attempt the Illini stopped to keep their Big Ten title hopes alive.

19. Indiana (6-0)

Week 6 result: Idle

20. Pitt (6-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated Cal, 17-15

With the victory, Pitt improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1982 and has established itself as a legitimate challenger in the ACC title race. And the Panthers did it without much in the way of offensive yardage. They totaled just 277 yards — nearly 250 beneath their average in the first five games of the season.

21. Ole Miss (5-2)

Week 6 result: Lost to LSU, 29-26 (OT)

Lane Kiffin's team put up 464 yards of offense, but the Rebels' defense couldn't slow down LSU's offense when it mattered most. Jaxson Dart passed for 284 yards and a score, but he only completed 24 of 42 passes in the game, likely putting an end to his Heisman chances, as well as the Rebels' SEC title chances.

22. Arizona State (5-1)

Week 6 result: Defeated Utah, 27-19

When you've gotta get hard yards, hand the ball to Cam Skattebo. That's what the Sun Devils did Friday night, as the senior running back rumbled for 158 yards and two touchdowns in an upset win over Utah. With the win, the Sun Devils hit the over on their preseason win total (4.5).

"For those of you who won," ASU coach Kenny Dillingham said, "put the money back in the NIL collective."

23. SMU (5-1)

Week 6 result: Idle

24. Army (6-0)

Week 6 result: Defeated UAB, 44-10

Quarterback Bryson Daily was responsible for five total touchdowns in a rout that started with a 20-point first quarter for the Black Knights. The win makes Army 6-0 for the first time in 28 years and extends the team's winning streak to 10 games, dating back to last season.

25. Navy (5-0)

Week 6 result: Idle

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

