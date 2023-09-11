College Football 2023 College Football Week 3 odds, predictions: Picks, lines for Top 25 games Updated Sep. 11, 2023 3:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are the talk of the sports world, and their success is helping bettors cash in, too.

The six-time first team All-Pro NFL player was hired in December to revive the moribund Buffaloes, and Sanders predicted big things from his new team.

The Buffaloes have backed up Sanders' talk, as they are 2-0 and moved up to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Want proof that Sanders and the Buffs are must-see TV?

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show will broadcast from Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday even though the Colorado State-Colorado game is being broadcast on another network.

And Big Noon Kickoff will have a special guest — retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show airs at noon ET Saturday.

Here are the lines for this week's Top 25 games.

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Bethune-Cookman at No. 22 Miami (Fla.) (7:30 p.m., ACC)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 3 Florida State at Boston College (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Florida State -27.5 (Florida State favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Boston College covers)

Moneyline: Florida State -4000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.25 total); Boston College +1600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 Penn State at Illinois (noon, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Penn State -15 (Penn State favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -753 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.33 total); Illinois +525 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $62.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: LSU -10 (LSU favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)

Moneyline: LSU -410 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.44 total); Mississippi State +320 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

RJ Young shares his top 25 after Week 2 FOX Sports’ RJ Young reacts to the AP Top 25 after Week 2 of the college football season and shares his top 25.

No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri (noon, SEC)

Point spread: Kansas State -5.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Kansas State -194 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.15 total); Missouri +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Weber State at No. 12 Utah (2 p.m., Pac-12)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m., Peacock)

Point spread: Notre Dame -34 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 34 points, otherwise Central Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Not available

Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -27 (Georgia favored to win by more than 27 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -6747 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.15 total); South Carolina +1713 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $181.31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Alabama at South Florida (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Alabama -32 (Alabama favored to win by more than 32 points, otherwise South Florida covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -4500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.22 total); South Florida +1600 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

San Diego State at No. 16 Oregon State (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Oregon State -24 (Oregon State favored to win by more than 24 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)

Moneyline: Oregon State -2100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.48 total); San Diego State +1000 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina (3:30 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: North Carolina -7 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -265 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.77 total); Minnesota +215 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa (3:30 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: Oklahoma -27.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Tulsa covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -3000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.33 total); Tulsa +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Northwestern at No. 21 Duke (3:30 p.m., ACC)

Point spread: Duke -19.5 (Duke favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: Duke -1600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); Northwestern +860 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $96 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Western Michigan at No. 25 Iowa (3:30 p.m., Big Ten)

Point spread: Iowa -28.5 (Iowa favored to win by more than 28.5 points, otherwise Western Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -3500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.29 total); Western Michigan +1280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $138 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State (4 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Ohio State -27.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Western Kentucky covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -3500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.29 total); Western Kentucky +1280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $138 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Washington at Michigan State (5 p.m., Peacock)

Point spread: Washington -16 (Washington favored to win by more than 16 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Washington -950 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.05 total); Michigan State +610 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $71 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

North Carolina Central at No. 24 UCLA (5 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Northern Colorado at No. 23 Washington State (5 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Is Caleb Williams, USC the best team in college football? Joel Klatt recapped the Stanford Cardinals vs. No. 5 USC Trojans.

No. 11 Tennessee at Florida (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Tennessee -7.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -280 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.57 total); Florida +225 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan (7:30 p.m., Big Ten)

Point spread: Michigan -40.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 40.5 points, otherwise Bowling Green covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Bowling Green +8000 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss (7:30 p.m., SEC)

Point spread: Ole Miss -20.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -1400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.71 total); Georgia Tech +800 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Wyoming at No. 4 Texas (8 p.m., Longhorn)

Point spread: Texas -28.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 28.5 points, otherwise Wyoming covers)

Moneyline: Texas -4000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.25 total); Wyoming +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Hawaii at No. 13 Oregon (8 p.m., Pac-12)

Point spread: Oregon -37.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 37.5 points, otherwise Hawaii covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Hawaii +2800 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado (10 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Colorado -22.5 (Colorado favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Colorado State covers)

Moneyline: Colorado -2000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Colorado State +980 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $108 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

