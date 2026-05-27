Top 10 Breakout Candidates Heading Into The 2026 College Football Season

For all the madness associated with modern roster building in college football, where the transfer portal turns winter into a shopping spree and makes it nearly impossible to track who has gone where, the end result is still rather fun: a spring and summer of prognostication, where figuring out how it all might fit together becomes a months-long game.

Will ‘Quarterback A’ really thrive in a spread offense?

Will ‘Edge Rusher B’ finally put the pieces together under a new defensive coordinator?

And what about ‘Running Back C,' who waited his turn and climbed the depth chart — without transferring — to eventually challenge for playing time?

This is what makes the build up to college football so exciting: The debates are never-ending. So with that in mind, here are 10 potential breakout candidates who could become household names in 2026:

* Recruiting rankings and historical data courtesy of 247Sports

Josh Hoover, QB, Indiana

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

Class: Redshirt senior

Previous schools: TCU (2022-25)

Last season: 272 of 413 (65.9%) for 3,472 yards, 29 TDs and 13 INT in 831 snaps

Indiana adds Josh Hoover and Nick Marsh from transfer portal 👏

Let’s start with the obvious: It’s unusual for a three-year starting quarterback from the power conferences to be featured on this type of list, especially considering how prolific Hoover was at TCU. He threw for more than 9,600 yards and 71 touchdowns in 36 appearances for the Horned Frogs, guiding the program to a pair of nine-win seasons and two bowl victories during that span.

Not a single FBS quarterback will enter the 2026 campaign with more career passing yards or passing touchdowns than Hoover, who has one year of eligibility remaining. He’s expected to be the next great one-and-done quarterback prospect for head coach Curt Cignetti, following in the footsteps of Kurtis Rourke and Fernando Mendoza, both of whom joined the Hoosiers as transfers.

Cignetti’s incredible knack for quarterback development helps explain why Hoover is rightly viewed as a breakout candidate this fall despite everything he’s achieved.

Rourke had already been named the 2022 MAC Offensive Player of the Year at Ohio before throwing a career-high 29 touchdown passes in his only season at Indiana while leading the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff. And all Mendoza did after throwing for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore at Cal was put together one of the most decorated campaigns in recent memory, punctuated by the Heisman Trophy and a national championship en route to becoming the No. 1 overall pick.

Such remarkable precedent suggests that Cignetti can probably elevate Hoover, too.

Damon Wilson II, Edge, Miami

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Class: Senior

Previous schools: Georgia (2023-24), Missouri (2025)

Last season: 23 total tackles, 9.5 TFL, 9 sacks and 54 pressures in 509 snaps

Anyone who watched Miami’s impressive run to the national championship game last season understood the impact that edge rushers Reuben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor had on the Hurricanes’ success.

Bain, who became the No. 15 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, led the country in quarterback pressures (83) and tied for 18th in sacks (9.5) while logging more snaps (561) than any other player at his position, according to Pro Football Focus. Mesidor, who was selected No. 22 overall in last month’s draft, finished tied for fourth nationally in quarterback pressures (67) and tied for third in sacks (12.5) while logging the second-most snaps (513) of any player at his position. Together, their production never wavered despite hardly ever leaving the field.

To begin filling the voids left by Bain and Mesidor, who became the first Miami defensive players selected in the opening round since 2021, the Hurricanes turned to Wilson via the transfer portal. Originally a five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Wilson began his collegiate career in a reserve role at Georgia before carving out more playing time in Year 2. He parlayed the remnants of his recruiting pedigree and improved production into a highly priced move to Missouri as the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal.

Once Wilson entered the transfer portal again in January — this time after amassing nine sacks and 54 quarterback pressures for the Tigers — he committed to Miami as the No. 9 transfer and second-best edge rusher in the portal.

Andrew Marsh, WR, Michigan

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 190 pounds

Class: Sophomore

Previous schools: None

Last season: 45 catches for 651 yards and 4 TDs in 542 snaps

Michigan's Bryce Underwood throws a 17-yard TD to Andrew Marsh

Unfathomable levels of hype and hysteria surrounding five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood rendered him arguably the most scrutinized freshman in college football last season. Few of Underwood’s classmates, if any, were tasked with shouldering such astronomical responsibilities in exchange for such life-altering dollar amounts. Both the donor fundraising apparatus and football program had been reconfigured or recentered around Underwood, whose landscape-altering flip from LSU to Michigan now represents the high-water mark of an otherwise unsightly tenure under former coach Sherrone Moore, an integral figure in the quarterback’s recruitment.

But when the dust finally settled last December, following lopsided losses to then-No. 1 Ohio State and then-No. 13 Texas, sandwiched by Moore’s firing, another freshman on Michigan’s roster had outperformed Underwood.

Wide receiver Andrew Marsh, a four-star prospect and the No. 117 overall recruit, turned in an exceptional rookie campaign despite a passing offense that ranked 107th nationally. He finished second in the country for receiving yards among true freshmen, trailing only Malachi Toney of Miami. His final tallies of 12 receptions for 189 yards in a comeback win over Northwestern established new single-game program records by a first-year player. If he and Underwood both adapt quickly to new offensive coordinator Jason Beck, then Marsh should have a chance to become Michigan’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Gallon in 2013.

Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 237 pounds

Class: Junior

Previous schools: None

Last season: 33 catches for 433 yards and 7 TDs in 475 snaps

In the modern era of college football, where newly hired coaches can flip rosters instantaneously via the transfer portal, the arrival of Lane Kiffin at LSU was always going to catalyze significant change. And right on cue, the Tigers will enter the 2026 season having secured the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country thanks to 17 blue-chip signees and 41 new players overall.

Nine of Kiffin’s transfer signees are wide receivers, a position group that lost its top six contributors from last season, which speaks to how significant the Tigers’ rebuild figures to be in certain areas. There are plenty of new faces for quarterback Sam Leavitt to acquaint himself with in the coming months.

Green, however, represents a rare holdover from the Brian Kelly era and someone expected to take another step forward in Kiffin’s scheme this fall. After playing sparingly as a freshman, Green came into his own last October by snagging eight catches for 119 yards and a touchdown against South Carolina, kicking off a string of three straight games with a score. From that point forward, Green caught at least four passes and chipped in at least 45 receiving yards in five of his next seven games. A two-touchdown effort against Houston in the Texas Bowl sent a clear message to Kiffin shortly before the transfer portal opened. Green finished the season third on the team in receiving yards and third in receptions, raising the expectations for him this season.

Kamari Moulton, RB, Iowa

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 205 pounds

Class: Junior

Previous schools: None

Last season: 170 carries for 878 yards and 5 TDs in 350 snaps

Kamari Moulton #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

There aren’t many coaches in college football with better reputations for developing overlooked high school prospects than Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. And if recent results are any indication of where Ferentz stands, the talent in his program keeps getting better: Just last month, Iowa set a new school record with seven players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, most in school history for a single year. It also extended the Hawkeyes’ eye-catching streak of 48 consecutive years with at least one player drafted.

Could Moulton be next in line? If he is, the development arc to get there will mirror everything the Hawkeyes have stood for under Ferentz, beginning with an unheralded high school recruitment.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where high-major prospects are everywhere, Moulton was the No. 1,473 overall player and No. 13 tailback in the 2023 recruiting cycle when he committed to Iowa over UConn. No other power-conference program offered him a scholarship. Since then, all Moulton has done is increase his production from 93 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman, to 473 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore, to 878 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

Moulton averaged better than 5 yards per carry in six of his final eight appearances last season, two of which came against ranked opponents, and navigated the entire year without losing a fumble.

Aneyas Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 210 pounds

Class: Junior

Previous schools: None

Last season: 24 carries for 224 yards and 5 TDs in 47 snaps

One of the more memorable images produced at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine was shared on social media by Ja’Juan Seider, the associate head coach and running backs coach from Notre Dame. The image showed Seider wearing a white Fighting Irish sweatshirt and flanked by four running back prospects taking the field in Indianapolis, all of whom he’d coached: Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen at Penn State, where Seider worked from 2018-24 under former coach James Franklin; and Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price at Notre Dame, a program he joined ahead of the 2025 season.

The unspoken message — that any running back wishing to be drafted should come play for Seider — was resoundingly clear. Each of his pupils from that photo went on to be selected within the first six rounds of last month’s draft, including two in the opening 32 picks alone.

Seider’s impressive track record makes placing a wager on Williams, the projected starter at Notre Dame, feel like a relatively safe bet given how effective the Fighting Irish were at running the ball last season: tied for third nationally at 5.69 yards per carry overall. And while the bulk of that production was unquestionably provided by Love (1,372 yards; 18 TDs) and Price (674 yards; 11 TDs), who brought Notre Dame to within a whisker of reaching the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive year, the explosiveness flashed by Williams in reserve duty caught more than a few people’s attention.

Williams averaged a staggering 9.3 yards per carry and found the end zone once every 4.8 attempts. He gained more than 200 of his 224 total rushing yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus, and did not fumble.

Earl Little Jr., DB, Ohio State

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 198 pounds

Class: Redshirt senior

Previous schools: Alabama (2022-23), Florida State (2024-25)

Last season: 76 total tackles, 2 TFL, 2 FF, 4 INT in 674 snaps

Having added just 32 transfers over the previous four offseasons combined — a reflection, in part, of the resources Ohio State poured into player retention — head coach Ryan Day added 17 new players to compile the sport’s seventh-best portal class overall, trailing only Penn State in the Big Ten. At least five of those newcomers are expected to be plug-and-play starters for a defense that lost seven players to the NFL Draft following an incredible first season under coordinator Matt Patricia. No absence will loom larger than that of safety Caleb Downs, a two-time unanimous All-American and eventual first-round pick.

That’s where Little, the son of former NFL safety Earl Little, enters the mix for Ohio State after earning second-team All-ACC honors last season. Originally a four-star prospect in the 2022 class, Little signed with Alabama after taking additional official visits to USC, Florida State and Oregon. He made just eight appearances in two seasons for the Crimson Tide before entering the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 campaign, ultimately landing at Florida State.

Even though the Seminoles finished below .500 each of the last two years, Little blossomed into an effective Swiss Army Knife in the secondary. His snap count for 2026 was split between free safety (376), box safety (226) and slot corner (65), which makes Little a potential candidate to fill Downs’ roving role. Little did miss the tail end of spring practice while undergoing a minor knee procedure.

Terrell Anderson, WR, USC

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

Class: Junior

Previous schools: NC State (2024-25)

Last season: 39 catches for 629 yards and 5 TDs in 460 snaps

Terrell Anderson at USC spring football practice. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

College football fans are undoubtedly familiar with the oft-repeated narrative that says USC still doesn’t have the requisite size and strength in the trenches to compete for a national championship under head coach Lincoln Riley. And the program’s spotty record in the NFL Draft largely confirms those suspicions: zero offensive linemen drafted in the first six rounds since 2021; one defensive lineman drafted in the first seven rounds during that same period.

That story is far different at wide receiver, a position where Riley and his staff have produced five draft picks over the last four years combined, including two early-round choices last month alone in Makai Lemon (Round 1, No. 20 overall) and Ja’Kobi Lane (Round 3, No. 80 overall).

Which means that for the first time in what feels like ages, the Trojans are entering a season with legitimate questions about their receiving corps, especially when factoring in the additional departures of tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons from last year’s squad. That’s why the addition of Anderson, who was rated the No. 11 overall transfer and No. 3 wide receiver in the portal, was so significant as Riley attempts to lift USC into the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Anderson is far and away the most experienced, and most proven, player for a position group that will likely lean heavily on underclassmen (Tanook Hines, Zacharyus Williams) and true freshmen (Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley) alike. Put simply, Anderson must deliver if the Trojans want to reach their potential.

Chaz Coleman, Edge, Tennessee

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Class: Sophomore

Previous schools: Penn State (2025)

Last season: 8 total tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack and 15 pressures in 150 snaps

After successfully reinventing Ohio State’s defense during an impressive run from 2022-24, the last of which was punctuated with a national championship, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had enough cachet to effectively handpick his next role. He opted for a new challenge at Penn State, where head coach James Franklin agreed to pay him $3.1 million per year, an eye-catching, market-resetting sum.

But almost nothing about the 2025 campaign went according to plan for the Nittany Lions, including the defense. Knowles’ unit finished 56th nationally against the run (142.5 yards per game), 87th in opponent third-down conversion rate (40.9%), and 64th in opponent red zone touchdown rate (58.8%). The two sides parted ways after a tumultuous season, and Knowles was quickly hired for the same role at Tennessee.

Despite the ugliness of it all, Knowles still made enough of an impression for several players to follow him via the transfer portal. That group includes safety Dejuan Lane (No. 334 transfer, No. 29 S), linebacker Amare Campbell (No. 144 transfer, No. 10 LB), and defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (No. 54 transfer, No. 7 DL). But the most notable addition to the Volunteers’ roster this offseason was Coleman, a former blue-chip recruit who flashed elite talent in limited action last year, enough to leave Penn State fans hoping new coach Matt Campbell could keep him.

Coleman missed most of spring practice and a series of team activities due to what head coach Josh Heupel described as "off-the-field" issues. If he does return to the program, he is widely expected to win a starting spot in Knowles’ defense this fall.

Noah Rogers, WR, Alabama

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 201 pounds

Class: Redshirt junior

Previous schools: Ohio State (2023), NC State (2024-25)

Last season: 33 catches for 441 yards and 2 TDs in 532 snaps

In 2023, during the thick of Brian Hartline’s tenure as Ohio State's wide receivers coach, Rogers was among the recruits targeted by the sport’s unquestioned wideout whisperer — an honor for any rising star at that position. Two classes prior, Hartline had signed Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., a pair of future first-round picks. One year down the line, Hartline would add a budding phenom named Jeremiah Smith, now the best receiver in college football. The same recruiting cycle that included Rogers also featured Carnell Tate, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Simply being prioritized by Hartline and Ohio State carried real weight given the program’s receiver pipeline.

But it never quite worked out for Rogers at Ohio State. He appeared in four games as a true freshman without recording a catch before entering the transfer portal, ultimately landing at NC State. He stepped into a larger role almost immediately, logging at least 380 snaps in each season and finishing with 68 receptions for 919 yards and three touchdowns. That production made him the No. 58 overall transfer and No. 15 wideout in the portal this past winter, which propelled him to another lofty platform at Alabama. Now, Rogers is expected to compete for a starting role opposite former five-star Ryan Coleman-Williams.