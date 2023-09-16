College Football
2023 College Football Bad Beats: Record field goal sinks Kansas State bettors
Updated Sep. 16, 2023 5:31 p.m. ET

It took a Southeastern Conference-record effort to sink moneyline bettors for the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

Senior Harrison Mevis kicked a 61-yard field goal as time expired as the underdog Tigers (+3.5 points) shocked the Wildcats, 30-27.

Missouri (3-0) was +142 (bet $10 to win $24.20 total) on the moneyline and a +3.5-point underdog. 

Kansas State (2-1) was the -175 favorite (bet $10 to win $15.71 total) on the moneyline.

The Wildcats were ahead 24-17 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers rallied by outscoring Kansas State 13-3 in the final period.

Mevis kicked a 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, then the Tigers added a touchdown, but the Wildcats responded with a field goal with 5:25 left to tie it at 27.

Missouri took over at its 18 with 1 minute, 25 seconds left.

Despite a long gain of just 9 yards on the drive, Missouri was able to get into field-goal range. But the Tigers made it more difficult for Mevis by drawing a delay of game penalty with 6 seconds left, pushing the ball back to the Wildcats' 44.

It shouldn't have been a surprise that Mevis made the kick — he was 3-for-3 from beyond 50 yards last season.

It's the longest field goal in SEC history, but not a school record, however. Missouri's Tom Whelihan kicked a 62-yarder against Colorado in 1986 when the Tigers were in the Big Eight Conference.

Mizzou's win was good for the sportsbooks.

