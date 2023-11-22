College Football 2023 College Football Week 13 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Nov. 22, 2023 10:48 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Week 13 of the college football season is here, and I have my eye on a few underdogs this weekend.

I will share my best bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you throughout the season in this space. So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games this week, I've got you covered.

On a side note, a new episode of my digital gambling show and podcast will be posted every Thursday. The college football-focused episodes — presented by Big Noon Kickoff — will be released on Thursdays, with the NFL-themed episodes dropping on Fridays.

We're coming off a winning week so let's keep this thing going!

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 13.

Last week: 6-4 (42-48-1 season)

(All times ET)

TCU @ Oklahoma, noon Friday, FOX and FOX Sports App

The short week could work against the Sooners as both quarterback Dillon Gabriel and receiver Jalil Farooq left the BYU game injured.

Initial reports indicate optimism that they could play, but even still, OU is not the team it was early in the season and four of the Horned Frogs' losses have been of the one-score variety.

TCU needs a win for bowl eligibility, and I'd expect freshman QB Josh Hoover to give them a chance at getting it here.

PICK: TCU (+10) to lose by 10 or fewer points (or win outright)

Miami (Fla.) @ Boston College, noon Friday, ABC

I have a hard time seeing the Hurricanes putting forth a strong effort here.

Against Georgia Tech, the Canes were a kneel-down away from being 5-0, but that bonehead decision has sent Miami into a 2-5 stretch.

After dropping one-score games to Florida State (27-20) and Louisville (38-31), this could be a tough spot for Miami to get up for, with an early Friday kick in the Northeast. Who knows what the weather might be later in the week, but the Eagles gave FSU all it could handle in Chestnut Hill earlier this year.

With a chance to beat a deflated Canes team on its home field, I'd expect B.C. to play inspired here.

PICK: Boston College (+9) to lose by 9 points or fewer (or win outright)

Memphis @ Temple, noon Friday, ESPN

I had the Owls last week, and they were the right side for 58 minutes against UAB.

I'll go back to them here, as I don't know what we're gonna get from Memphis with the Tigers eliminated from AAC title contention in what will be a pretty miserable atmosphere against a good Temple passing attack.

Only one of the Tigers' AAC wins has been by double-digits.

PICK: Temple (+11.5) to lose by fewer than 11.5 points (or win outright)

UTSA @ Tulane, 3:30 p.m. Friday, ABC

The Roadrunners have been a machine since QB Frank Harris came back healthy.

UTSA has won seven straight — six by at least 14 points — and if you do a little comparative score study with Green Wave common opponents, there are a few examples of the Roadrunners winning in a more impressive fashion.

Tulane has won nine straight since the loss without Michael Pratt vs. Ole Miss and finally won a game by more than one score last week at FAU (24-8), but I'll grab the points here.

PICK: UTSA (+4) to lose by 4 points or fewer (or win outright)

No. 20 North Carolina @ NC State, 8 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network

This could be the final time we see Drake Maye as a Tar Heel, as I wonder if he will play a bowl game that isn't a New Year's Six game.

Still, this is a UNC team that's staggering. The Tar Heels have lost three of four against FBS teams and were extremely fortunate to beat Duke as a huge favorite in Chapel Hill. The defense gave up 31, 46, 45 and 31 points in those games, following a late-season swoon pattern of previous years.

This might be Dave Doeren's best coaching job at NC State, as the Wolfpack haven't gotten great QB play for much of the season. They just continue to win games with defense and a little turnover luck.

NC State has the better defense and I think the wrong team is favored.

PICK: NC State (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Colorado @ Utah, 3 p.m. Saturday, Pac-12 Network

The Buffaloes are a complete train wreck right now.

The offensive coordinator change was dumb, and coming off a 56-14 loss at Washington State where Shedeur Sanders was hurt, I can't see it getting better here against one of the most physical teams in the Pac-12.

I'd also be surprised if Sanders played against the Utes, who suffered an embarrassing loss last week to Arizona. When that happened against Oregon last month, the Utes responded with a 55-3 win over Arizona State.

Utah has injuries of its own, but is much deeper and further along as a program than CU right now.

PICK: Utah (-21.5) to win by more than 21.5 points

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Boston College +290

UTSA +140

Minnesota +110

Florida +210

NC State +135

Indiana +125

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship.

